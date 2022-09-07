Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for PTC Therapeutics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for PTC Therapeutics PTCT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, PTC Therapeutics has an average price target of $57.5 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $46.00.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
Lumber prices decline to a new 2022 low as Goldman warns housing market has further room to fall
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Tuesday as the housing market continues to cool off. The decline came on the same day Goldman Sachs warned that it expects a continued decline in the housing market. "The sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio
The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Where Karyopharm Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $11.75 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $7.00.
Benzinga
Where Galapagos Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Galapagos GLPG within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $68.75 versus the current price of Galapagos at $48.57, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for OGE Energy
OGE Energy OGE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $40.0 versus the current price of OGE Energy at $41.48, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Expert Ratings for CinCor Pharma
Within the last quarter, CinCor Pharma CINC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CinCor Pharma. The company has an average price target of $48.8 with a high of $73.00 and a low of $31.00.
investing.com
Yoshiharu Global Prices Upsized IPO at $4
Yoshiharu Global Co. (Nasdaq: YOSH) announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. Yoshiharu is offering 2,940,000 shares of its Class A common stock and has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 441,000 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 9, 2022 under the ticker symbol “YOSH” and the offering is expected to close on or about September 13, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Expert Ratings for ADC Therapeutics
ADC Therapeutics ADCT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $26.0 versus the current price of ADC Therapeutics at $6.51, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Goldman and Morgan Stanley expect new bear market lows
As the summer rally sputters, top Wall Street analysts expect new lows for stocks. Why it matters: The S&P 500 is already on track for its worst year since 2008, but these analysts suggest things may get much worse. The S&P 500 is already down 16.5% in 2022. The Nasdaq...
investing.com
Analysts Remain Positive on RH Shares Despite Slashed Guidance
RH (NYSE:RH) reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter but slashed its full-year forecast amid a challenging macroeconomic environment. RH delivered a very strong beat as its Q2 EPS came in at $8.08 to crush the analyst estimate of $6.63. Revenue was $992 million, again better than the estimate of $968.91 million.
Analyst Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Hldg
Within the last quarter, Clearwater Analytics Hldg CWAN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $15.25 versus the current price of Clearwater Analytics Hldg at $15.89, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Akoustis Technologies
Akoustis Technologies AKTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-09-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Akoustis Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Akoustis Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Analyst Ratings for Vornado Realty
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Vornado Realty VNO stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
