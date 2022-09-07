18th Nut Roll to bring cyclists from at least five states to Albany this weekend

The 2022 edition of the Nut Roll, the 18th year for the ride through southwest Georgia, is expected to draw 300 or more cyclists to Albany on Saturday. Special Photo

ALBANY — The Pecan City Pedalers’ Nut Roll is rolling again in 2022, with numbers this year set to match or exceed the number of cyclists who attended the last pre-COVID ride held in 2019.

The 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic, and COVID kept numbers down in 2021. Saturday’s18th year for the ride includes courses that take cyclists to Leesburg or as far as Plains or Bronwood and back, depending on the length of the course selected.