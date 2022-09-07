Read full article on original website
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoorsCJ CoombsClay County, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker CemeteryCJ CoombsSmithville, MO
Securing new aircraft could secure 139th Airlift Wing future in St. Joseph
New aircraft could be coming to the Air National Guard in St. Joseph and securing the latest C-130 airplane could be vital to the long-term future of the 139th Airlift Wing at Rosecrans Memorial Airport. Airlift Wing Commander, Colonel John Cluck, says the airlift wing hopes to replace its fleet...
Air ambulance service parent company to close multiple bases
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Air Methods Corp. is closing several bases throughout the U.S. as a result of monetary concerns. A spokesperson from Air Methods told KQ2 in a statement that the closures are due to "tremendous pressures from the No Surprises Act (NSA), unprecedent inflation and significant under-reimbursement from Medicare, which the government hasn’t updated in nearly 20 years."
St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announces retirement Thursday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally announced his retirement Thursday after almost 38 years of working in law enforcement. "For a police officer, that's a long time. I've been chief for a very long tenure. And at some point it's time to move on to the next stage," Connally said.
St. Joseph Police Chief retiring after 16 years
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring after 16 years of service. The City of St. Joseph announcing Thursday that Connally will retire on Friday, September 30. Commander Dave Hart will serve as the interim police chief. St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says "We...
St. Joseph man hospitalized after vehicle strikes embankment
ANDREW COUNTY—A St. Joseph man was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Wednesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Mitsubishi passenger vehicle driven by Stewart W. Corwin, 59, St. Joseph, was westbound on U.S. 59 in St. Joseph. The driver attempted to turn...
Deadly House Fire on Hilton Head Island: Incident at Palmetto Dunes claims Missouri tourist's life
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A fire in the heart of Hilton Head Island Friday claimed the life of a 65-year-old Missouri man who was on the island vacationing. Robert Carpenter, 65, from St. Joseph, Missouri, was killed. Investigators are now working to learn what started the fire on...
GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI
Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
Mitami Rain
Mitami Rain 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born May 21, 1971 in Chuuk, Micronesia, son of Mary and Kotnip Rain. He married Inaria Eim Rain. He was a member and Pastor of the Hallelujah Ministry Micronesia International Church of Saint Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Inaria Eim Rain, daughters, Moria and Morian Rain, sons, I-em Rain, Amigo Seven Jay Rain, and Mickson Rainall of St Joseph, MO, and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services and visitation: 11-7:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at 2:00 pm Monday, September 12 at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities
(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash
A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
Rachelle D. Bernard
Rachelle D. Bernard 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born August 3, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Vera & Raymond Bernard. She attended DeKalb High School, and worked as an in-home caregiver for Meril. She enjoyed going to junk and garage sales, walks in the park, getting coffee, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian. Rachelle was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Bernard Jr., sisters, Francis Bernard, and Tammy Hawkins. Survivors include: daughter, Cyile (Michael) Bliley and Myra Bernard, sons, Zach (Sarah) Bernard, and Logan Cordonier, all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden Bernard, fiancé, Ramon Ontiveros of the home, and cousins, Mike (Nicole) McClain and Jennifer Boyle, her siblings: Robert (Diane) Funk, Penny (Joe) Canchola, Vickie Funk, and Brenda Allman. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with funeral service and public livestream following at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation following under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why
Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
The Bilby Ranch Conservation Area in northwest Missouri is just part of landowner John S. Bilby's success
Bilby Ranch by Quitman, Missouri.Americasroof, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Bilby Ranch Lake Conservation Area in Nodaway County. This stretch was land was purchased by the Conservation Department in 1987. At one time, it used to be part of a sizeable ranch that was owned by John Sliker Bilby (b. Jan. 10, 1832, d. Nov. 26, 1919).
MSHP releases Labor Day crash statistics
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol releasing the labor day weekend crash report. According to a news release, five people died in traffic crashes and one person drowned over the holiday weekend. The patrol reports that there were 276 crashes resulting in 97 injuries. MSHP also saw 113...
A Travel Website puts a city in Missouri on their “Worst” List
Missouri is filled with a bunch of great cities to explore with friends and family. So you'll be shocked to find out one of the cities that people absolutely love in Missouri made a travel website list of "The Worst Cities in the United States" ... Kansas City, Missouri ended...
A Website says it found the Best French Fries in all of Missouri
Sorry McDonald's, while everyone loves your fries, they aren't the winners of Missouri's Best 2022 award for Best French Fries in all of Missouri. The winner of that award goes to a burger and shake place that is found in only one city in the state. French Fries are just...
Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge
St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
Autumn Outlook for Missouri
(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
