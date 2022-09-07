Rachelle D. Bernard 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born August 3, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Vera & Raymond Bernard. She attended DeKalb High School, and worked as an in-home caregiver for Meril. She enjoyed going to junk and garage sales, walks in the park, getting coffee, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian. Rachelle was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Bernard Jr., sisters, Francis Bernard, and Tammy Hawkins. Survivors include: daughter, Cyile (Michael) Bliley and Myra Bernard, sons, Zach (Sarah) Bernard, and Logan Cordonier, all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden Bernard, fiancé, Ramon Ontiveros of the home, and cousins, Mike (Nicole) McClain and Jennifer Boyle, her siblings: Robert (Diane) Funk, Penny (Joe) Canchola, Vickie Funk, and Brenda Allman. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with funeral service and public livestream following at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation following under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

