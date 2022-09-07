ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ems1.com

Air ambulance service parent company to close multiple bases

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Air Methods Corp. is closing several bases throughout the U.S. as a result of monetary concerns. A spokesperson from Air Methods told KQ2 in a statement that the closures are due to "tremendous pressures from the No Surprises Act (NSA), unprecedent inflation and significant under-reimbursement from Medicare, which the government hasn’t updated in nearly 20 years."
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
kq2.com

St. Joseph Police Chief retiring after 16 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally is retiring after 16 years of service. The City of St. Joseph announcing Thursday that Connally will retire on Friday, September 30. Commander Dave Hart will serve as the interim police chief. St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter says "We...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Joseph, MO
Government
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Mitami Rain

Mitami Rain 51, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born May 21, 1971 in Chuuk, Micronesia, son of Mary and Kotnip Rain. He married Inaria Eim Rain. He was a member and Pastor of the Hallelujah Ministry Micronesia International Church of Saint Joseph. He is survived by his wife, Inaria Eim Rain, daughters, Moria and Morian Rain, sons, I-em Rain, Amigo Seven Jay Rain, and Mickson Rainall of St Joseph, MO, and 9 grandchildren. Funeral services and visitation: 11-7:00 pm Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at 2:00 pm Monday, September 12 at the King Hill Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Ambulances#Ambulance Services#Nsa#Medical Services#General Health#Air Methods Corporation#Medicare#Field Operations#Buchanan County#Ems
northwestmoinfo.com

Drought Causes Missouri River Level to Be Lowered, Will Affect Navigation and Utilities

(Missourinet) A drought in the upper Missouri River basin has caused the Army Corps of Engineers to lower the Missouri River from Nebraska City to Kansas City a full foot. The lower level will affect navigation and could impact municipal water supplies and utilities that rely on the river. Missouri River Basin Water Management Director John Remus says conditions have been getting worse since the drought first began to emerge in July of 2020. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Man Seriously Injured In One Vehicle Crash

A St. Joseph man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night in Andrew County. The Highway Patrol says 59-year-old St. Joseph resident Stewart W. Corwin was driving a 2006 Mitsubishi northbound on U.S. Route 59 at 9:30 P.M. Wednesday when he attempted to make turn west on to Route DD and traveled off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri representative, Grain Valley School Board member offers AR-15 as raffle prize in fundraiser

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Missouri state representative is raffling off an AR-15 as part of his re-election campaign. Jeff Coleman, a Republican who represents Grain Valley and parts of Blue Springs, is holding a “BBQ in the Park” campaign fundraiser on Sept. 30. The header on the event page mentions a drawing for an AR-15, though the text of the page describes it differently:
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
kq2.com

Rachelle D. Bernard

Rachelle D. Bernard 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away at her home on Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was born August 3, 1972 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of the late Vera & Raymond Bernard. She attended DeKalb High School, and worked as an in-home caregiver for Meril. She enjoyed going to junk and garage sales, walks in the park, getting coffee, and spending time with her family. She was a Christian. Rachelle was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Raymond Bernard Jr., sisters, Francis Bernard, and Tammy Hawkins. Survivors include: daughter, Cyile (Michael) Bliley and Myra Bernard, sons, Zach (Sarah) Bernard, and Logan Cordonier, all of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren; Carter, Shane, Vera, Uhlaynee, and Kayden Bernard, fiancé, Ramon Ontiveros of the home, and cousins, Mike (Nicole) McClain and Jennifer Boyle, her siblings: Robert (Diane) Funk, Penny (Joe) Canchola, Vickie Funk, and Brenda Allman. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Wednesday, with funeral service and public livestream following at 2:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Cremation following under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Awesome 92.3

Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why

Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

MSHP releases Labor Day crash statistics

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol releasing the labor day weekend crash report. According to a news release, five people died in traffic crashes and one person drowned over the holiday weekend. The patrol reports that there were 276 crashes resulting in 97 injuries. MSHP also saw 113...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police report 70-year-old St. Joseph man falls to death from Highway 36 bridge

St. Joseph police report a 70-year-old St. Joseph man plunged to his death after a single-car wreck early Thursday morning. The police department reports witnesses say a car speeding south on 6th Street crossed over into oncoming traffic and then drove through a utility pole before coming to a stop. The driver left the car, walked south on 6th, under the 36 Highway overpass, and up the embankment onto 36 Highway.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
mymoinfo.com

Autumn Outlook for Missouri

(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy