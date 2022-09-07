LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A new partnership has been formed that will help people in need that may not know there is assistance out there that they are eligible for. The West Ohio Food Bank and the City of Lima's Police Department are "Filling the Gap" for essential needs that officers may encounter when answering calls around the city. The food bank is providing the department with food, snacks, and baby necessities they can give to individuals that officers feel need the assistance. This is a first for the food bank and they hope it will reach people they may not already assist. The police department sees it as an opportunity to build better relations with those they serve and to provide them with food during the night.

