Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Plenty of pre-registration spots available for Friday distribution says WOFB
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank says there are still plenty of pre-registration spots available for this Friday's distribution. This Friday is the United Way Day of Caring and the food bank is having a drive-through distribution. Due to supply chain issues as well as USDA cancellations, this may be the only pre-registration distribution this month. People are encouraged to sign up now to get a time slot.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. announce "Like a BOSS" initiative
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima City School District and Downtown Lima Inc. are teaming up with a new program to get the community to come out and see what they both have to offer. The "Like a BOSS" is short for Bring On the Spartan Spirit. Organizers hope the program will encourage more visitors to school events and downtown businesses by giving members of the public and district an incentive to come out to participating events. To get started, reach out to the school to get a Spartan pride yard sign.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities shines spotlight on their hardworking employees
Employees at the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities were recognized for their hard work in the community. A staff in-service ceremony highlighted the work done by the agency in helping residents in the county, as well as outlining ways they can continue to provide care and services. Staff members were also recognized with awards for their service in the community. Organizers say that the event helps get new members up to speed, as well as highlight accomplishments over the past year.
hometownstations.com
Volunteers play an integral part in United Way's Day of Caring
Volunteers lend a helping hand to several non-profit organizations with United Way's Day of Caring. Nathan Kitchens tells us why these volunteers serve a critical role in our community. Over 350 volunteers from the Lima area rolled up their sleeves for United Way's 6th Annual Day of Caring. The day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Lima woman recognized for her commitment to caring for her cousin's children
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - In an effort to keep her family together, a Lima woman stepped up to take care of her cousin's children. Natalie McGee accepted a proclamation from Allen County Commissioners recognizing her commitment to these two boys. September is Kinship Care Month which brings sight to the efforts that relatives who have made a commitment to keep children in a familiar place and near people they know when they can no longer stay in the home. Allen County Children Services has 144 children in the care of relatives and thanks McGee for her love of the boys.
hometownstations.com
WOCAP hopes to get dads more involved with kids in head start program
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Community Action Partnership is hoping to get dads more involved with their children enrolled in head start. The second session of head start begins on Monday, September 12th which includes some of the county locations where the program is offered. Administrators say they work with families and are focusing on how to get dads in the classroom with their children.
hometownstations.com
UPDATE: LPD releases new information on Allentown Walmart incident
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We have more information on the situation that happened at the Allentown Walmart in Lima Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called out around 5 p.m. to the west side Walmart for a call that a man had a gun inside the store. The man was reportedly pointing the gun at people. Officers arrived on the scene as employees and customers began evacuating from the store. The patrol officers found the subject shortly after entering the Walmart. He backed into a corner and refused to come out. Soon after this, investigators arrived on scene and began to talk with the man, who was distraught. This conversation continued for about an hour and a half. The incident ended around 7 p.m. with the man surrendering to police. No one was injured. The man was transported to Mercy Health-Saint Rita's for a mental evaluation. This case remains under investigation and the Lima Police Department is not releasing the subject's name at this time.
hometownstations.com
Bird flu forces egg farm to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
Pioneer Days celebrates its 150th year in style in Kalida
Kalida will be buzzing with activity as Pioneer Days makes its return to the area. The event also celebrates a major milestone, 150 years of bringing fun and more. A milestone that leads the state of Ohio when it comes to an overall event.
hometownstations.com
Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition
Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition. The City of Lima has completed the roundabout and installed a new parking pattern in front of the courthouse that has now allowed Allen County Commissioners to approve maintenance projects outside the courthouse with the installation of a new retaining wall and new landscaping at the justice center. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center getting a new roof over the theatre atrium which was seeing a lot of water damage. Capital projects are always on the minds of commissioners.
hometownstations.com
Co-ops urge farmers to be cautious around power lines to avoid injury or outages
Press Release from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC): BRYAN, PAULDING, MALINTA, AND ST. MARYS, OH — In addition to being one of the most labor-intensive professions, farming is also considered one of the most dangerous jobs in the U.S. Rushing the job to save time can be extremely hazardous––even deadly––when farming near electrical equipment.
hometownstations.com
Fran DeWine reads to Wapakoneta students while promoting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio's First Lady promoted the Imagination Library to kids in Wapakoneta. Fran DeWine read to kids at Wapakoneta Elementary School a book titled "Coat of Many Colors". The book tells a story about Dolly Parton and her coat that was made for her when she was in school. The First Lady Spoke on the importance of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, and how it has helped prepare kids to start their academic careers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccine now available at Allen County Public Health
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The new Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines that target the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have reached Allen County. Allen County Public Health announced that they have received the new vaccines at their facility. The Moderna version of the vaccine is authorized for use as a single booster dose for individuals 18 years of age and older, while the Pfizer version will be a single dose for individuals 12 years of age and older. To be eligible for the vaccine, it must have been at least two months since you have completed your primary vaccination or received the most recent booster dose. With the new dose targeting the omicron variant, Allen County Public health recommends getting the shot as soon as you can.
hometownstations.com
Grand Jury clears Deputy Izak Ackerman of any wrongdoing in June fatal shooting
The Allen County deputy who shot and killed a man following a chase back in June was cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury. The Allen County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Izak Ackerman was determined to be justified in his actions for the shooting of Quincey Pritchett by the grand jury. The sheriff's office is conducting a mandatory internal review of the findings which is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week and after they will hold a press conference to talk about it.
hometownstations.com
Information about Your Hometown Stations (WLIO/WOHL Television)
Lima Communications Corporation, also known as Your Hometown Stations (WLIO/WOHL), is a television station located at 1424 Rice Avenue in Lima, Ohio, and offers NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS programming. Lima Communications Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Block Communications, Inc., located at 405 Madison Avenue in Toledo, Ohio. Funding is generated mainly by advertising revenue as Lima Communications Corporation is a commercial broadcast TV station. Your Hometown Stations offers 4 hours of local weekday newscasts daily, along with live and on-demand digital news, weather, and sports on https://www.hometownstations.com and our apps.
hometownstations.com
Allen County GOP names new county clerk
In a unanimous decision, the Allen County Republican party Central committee; officially naming a new county clerk of courts Thursday night. Republican party Chair Keith Cheney, announcing interim clerk Jennifer McBride was appointed to fill the job. She replaces Margie Murphy Miller who retired after serving in the post for 12 years. McBride has plenty of experience, having served alongside Miller as a supervisor and having been involved with the Allen County clerk of courts office for 25 years. She says she's proud to get the appointment from the Republican party and says upgrades are in the works at the Clerk’s office. Changes are underway including the electronic filing of documents and plans to upgrade their case management system. Jennifer McBride will now run for re-election to the job on the November ballot.
Comments / 0