Polis gets new omicron COVID vaccine booster, opens 10 community vaccination sites

By By HANNAH METZGER
 2 days ago

Gov. Jared Polis received the newest COVID-19 vaccine booster shot on Wednesday, the first booster designed to protect against the omicron variant of the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the boosters from Moderna and Pfizer one week ago, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending the shots a day later. Colorado is expected to get nearly 300,000 doses of the boosters, according to the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

“I eagerly rolled up my sleeve to get the omicron vaccine dose because it’s a safe and easy way that I can protect my family, and our community, and have peace of mind,” Polis said. “These updated vaccines went through a thorough approval process and now we are thrilled they are finally available to protect Coloradans from the omicron variants."

Polis got the shot at a new mobile community vaccine clinic outside of the Ball Arena in Denver, which he said will distribute 400 doses of the boosters on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Ball Arena location is expected to receive 1,500 additional doses later this week, with 207 appointments already filled through Thursday and 151 appointments filled through next week.

Nine other community vaccine clinics will open throughout the state to help distribute the boosters over the next two weeks. The community vaccine clinics will be located in Colorado Springs, Commerce City, Durango, Grand Junction, Pueblo, Frisco, Fort Collins, Longmont and Federal Heights. The booster is also available in primary care offices, community health centers and pharmacies.

Those who are fully vaccinated are eligible for the omicron booster shot, as long as they haven’t received another booster in the last two months. Pfizer’s omicron dose is authorized for people aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is authorized for adults only.

Colorado was the third state in the U.S. to detect the omicron variant of COVID-19, which made up an estimated 82% of COVID-19 cases as of July and is still considered the dominant strain of the virus.

To find an omicron booster shot, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder or search for a booster by zip code on vaccines.gov .

