Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain
Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
A Scary Listeria Outbreak Is The Reason Why Butter Is Being Pulled From Grocery Stores Right Now
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a recall notice for certain Wegmans butter products sold across the United States due to the fact that they may be contaminated with a dangerous bacteria called listeria. The recall notice s...
Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items
Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Popculture
Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Popculture
Salad Dressing Recalled in 26 States
Consumers are once again being urged to give their salad dressings a closer look. On Aug. 26, Van Law Food Products Inc. recalled salad dressing that was distributed to Whole Foods stores in 26 states due to undeclared allergens. Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing may contain soy and wheat, ingredients that were not listed among the ingredients. This means that the salad dressing poses a serious of potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Thrillist
Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States
In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
Three brands of frozen pizza recalled
Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
Popculture
Publix Recall Issued
Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
Popculture
Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued
Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
TODAY.com
Mushrooms sold in 15 states recalled due to salmonella concerns
A mushroom product sold in 15 states is being recalled after tests revealed the presence of salmonella. Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC said it was recalling four types of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health found the bacteria in items bought at a retail store.
Food recall news: Van Law Food Products Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy and Wheat in Product
Food recall news: Van Law Food Products Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Soy and Wheat in Product. Van Law Food Products Inc. is recalling Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.
International Business Times
Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them
A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
CDC investigates an E. coli outbreak in 4 states after some Wendy's customers fell ill
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states that has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital. The health protection agency said the source of the outbreak has not been determined but said many of...
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Listeria in a Miami company’s smoked salmon causes a recall in New York, 9 other states
One lot of St. James Smokehouse brand’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon (Product of Scotland) in 4-ounce packs has been recalled after listeria was found in the finished product. St. James Smokehouse is based in North Miami-Dade, about a mile west of Miami proper, but the company’s recall notice,...
Maine Lobster Listed as Seafood To ‘Avoid,’ Leaving Restaurateurs Fuming
The claws are coming out in Maine after one environmental group put the New England state’s favored food, lobster, on a list of seafood to “avoid.” The Maine lobsters made this list along with other seafood because of concerns that harvesting the ocean animals could be putting whales in danger.
Retailers pull lobster from menus after ‘red list’ warning
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they become entangled...
