Food Safety

shefinds

Costco Is Issuing Refunds For These 2 Recalled Items

Costco recently alerted customers about issues with two items sold in their stores, which the company will provide refunds for: 1-gallon jugs of Saffola Safflower Oil and Kirkland Signature 3lb Local Honey. While some stores may leave consumers to th...
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
Popculture

Salad Dressing Recalled in 26 States

Consumers are once again being urged to give their salad dressings a closer look. On Aug. 26, Van Law Food Products Inc. recalled salad dressing that was distributed to Whole Foods stores in 26 states due to undeclared allergens. Bottles of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing may contain soy and wheat, ingredients that were not listed among the ingredients. This means that the salad dressing poses a serious of potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Thrillist

Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Has Now Expanded to 6 States

In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak that is believed, though is not confirmed, to have stemmed from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. Later news linked 100 cases across four Midwest states to the fast food joint, but now, the outbreak is even larger than earlier expected.
97.1 FM Talk

Three brands of frozen pizza recalled

Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a High Class 1 safety alert for 8,018 pounds of “Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza” made by Ready Dough Pizza Inc. of Hialeah, Florida.
Popculture

Publix Recall Issued

Snack lovers be warned! Publix is pulling some animal crackers from its shelves after a manufacturing oversight left customers open to a serious allergen issue. On Aug. 26, the FDA shared word that manufacturer "Toufayan Bakery is voluntarily recalling Publix GreenWise Animal Crackers." The affected cookies in question include the UPC 0-41415-12009-9 and the expiration date of Feb. 5, 2023. An issue with "undeclared tree nut allergen," specifically detailed as coconut, is the root of the recall.
Popculture

Multiple Seafood Recalls Issued

Consumers should take a quick look before they plan to make seafood for dinner. Amid a string of recalls making grocery store shelves look a little barer, two new seafood recalls have just hit the market, and they affect everything from salmon to ready-to-eat seafood meals and span across multiple states.
TODAY.com

Mushrooms sold in 15 states recalled due to salmonella concerns

A mushroom product sold in 15 states is being recalled after tests revealed the presence of salmonella. Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC said it was recalling four types of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health found the bacteria in items bought at a retail store.
International Business Times

Recall Alert: More Than 4,400 Pounds Of Sausages May Have Plastic Pieces In Them

A company is recalling certain sausage products because they may be contaminated with pieces of plastic. More than 4,400 pounds of product are affected. The problem with Sunset Farm Foods' pork and chicken sausages was discovered through customer complaints about the products being embedded with "thin blue plastic," according to the recall announcement on the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website.
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
