Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Rodgers’ savage message to Packers’ NFC North rivals ahead of Week 1
Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the entire NFC North ahead of Week 1. Packers reporter Matt Schneidman reported that Rodgers called out Green Bay’s rivals on Wednesday. “All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think...
Former Vikings third-round pick Wyatt Davis finds a new home
The Minnesota Vikings 2021 draft class took a massive hit during final cutdowns as seven selections from the class were let go, including former third-round pick G Wyatt Davis. After the Vikings waived the former Ohio State product, he ended up on the New York Giants practice squad the next...
Packers coach Matt LaFleur calls Vikings horn 'annoying'
The Green Bay head coach apparently doesn't enjoy the sound of glory.
Vikings coach goes viral for graphic description of Jalen Reagor
They love Jalen Reagor in Minnesota, apparently. The Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Eagles in late August. Reagor is a wide receiver, but Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels is very excited about the possibility of having Reagor as a punt returner. Daniels drew attention for his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best NFL 2022 Ticket Deals
This content was created by a Boston.com partner. The editorial department of Boston.com had no role in writing, production, or display. Boston.com may be compensated for publishing this content and/or receive a commission on purchases of products or services described within the post. For more information, see our sponsored content guidelines.
NFL・
Yardbarker
First Packers injury report reveals info about Packers WRs
Week 1 is just around the corner and the Packers have some injury questions. Up until now, the only information we have gotten is from head coach Matt LaFleur in press conferences. With the season on upon us, teams now have to disclose injuries which gives us some insight into what is happening with certain players. Here are some insights from the first Packers injury report.
Vikings coach drops mouth-watering Jalen Reagor praise
The Minnesota Vikings swung a trade for wide receiver Jalen Reagor at the end of August, sending two draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles in return. While he failed to live up to expectations in the City of Brotherly Love, there is lots of excitement for Reagor in Minny. Just ask special teams coordinator Matt Daniels, who admitted that he’s literally been salivating over the wideout for quite some time.
Yardbarker
Former Vikings coordinator on Mike Zimmer's departure: 'The devil's gone'
Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has a knack for rubbing people the wrong way. So when the Vikings fired him in mid-January after eight turbulent seasons, it came as no surprise when those closest to the situation began reflecting on Zimmer’s tenure as one reportedly built on fear mongering and authoritarian leadership.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0