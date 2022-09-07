ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom, Mets blank Pirates to sweep doubleheader

Francisco Lindor drove in three runs on two doubles and Jacob deGrom pitched seven scoreless innings Wednesday as the visiting New York Mets walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 for a sweep of a doubleheader. deGrom (5-1) gave up three hits and one walk, with eight strikeouts, and combined with Adam...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
New York State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper receives Friday off

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Harper will sit on the bench after Alec Bohm was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Edmund Sosa was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 223 batted balls this season, Harper has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0

Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Mackay
Person
Chad Fairchild
Person
Cory Blaser
Yardbarker

Marlins end losing skid with ninth-inning rally against Phillies

Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead RBI single off David Robertson in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 6-5 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Lewin Diaz and Joey Wendle each hit a solo home run for the Marlins, who snapped a season-worst nine-game losing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy