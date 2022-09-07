Read full article on original website
ESPN
Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets players, coaches to all wear No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day
NEW YORK -- All players and coaches for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will wear No. 21 jerseys during their game Sept. 15 to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day, it was announced Thursday. The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's tragic death in a plane crash while...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series
St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom, Mets blank Pirates to sweep doubleheader
Francisco Lindor drove in three runs on two doubles and Jacob deGrom pitched seven scoreless innings Wednesday as the visiting New York Mets walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 for a sweep of a doubleheader. deGrom (5-1) gave up three hits and one walk, with eight strikeouts, and combined with Adam...
FOX Sports
Escobar leads Mets against the Marlins after 4-hit outing
New York Mets (87-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (56-80, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD; Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Miami Marlins after Eduardo Escobar had four hits against the...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will begin their weekend series with a Friday night matchup in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Red Sox-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Boston has suffered through a...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Bryce Harper receives Friday off
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not starting in Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Harper will sit on the bench after Alec Bohm was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Edmund Sosa was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 223 batted balls this season, Harper has...
FOX Sports
Astros face the Angels leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Angels (60-78, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (89-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (11-8, 2.58 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (13-5, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +117; over/under is 7...
Yardbarker
Marlins end losing skid with ninth-inning rally against Phillies
Brian Anderson hit a go-ahead RBI single off David Robertson in the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins rallied for a 6-5 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday. Lewin Diaz and Joey Wendle each hit a solo home run for the Marlins, who snapped a season-worst nine-game losing...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
