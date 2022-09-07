The hugely deserved enthusiasm that met Rian Johnson’s crafty, infectious 2019 whodunnit Knives Out was of such frenzied intensity that it didn’t just launch a franchise, it helped relaunch a genre, one that had been mostly dormant for decades. It was the secondary proof, after the flat but more obviously commercial remake of Murder on the Orient Express hit big that crowds were eager to keep playing detective, even when expert puzzler Agatha Christie wasn’t setting the clues. Only Murders in the Building, See How They Run, The Afterparty, the upcoming Reunion and Retreat, all following.

MOVIES ・ 28 MINUTES AGO