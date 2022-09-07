Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon
CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
Hurricane Kay downgraded to Tropical Storm, how will it impact Bay Area?
(KRON) — Hurricane Kay has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Kay and it may bring rain to the southernmost part of California this weekend. While the storm is expected to turn slightly west and possibly further out into the Pacific, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said the outer bands of the storm could […]
NBC Bay Area
Morgan Hill Residents Demand Answers After Four Nights of Power Outages
The sweltering heat triggered a number of power outages around the Bay Area this week. The South Bay has been hit the hardest and after four nights of outages, the city of Morgan Hill is demanding answers. Mobile stop signs near intersections were still out Friday. They were put there...
Tropical Storm Kay remnants bring slight rain chances to Bay Area
Tropical Storm Kay remnants delivered light rain to areas just south of the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday morning.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
sanjoseinside.com
Another Flex Alert Today, with Triple-digit Temperatures Predicted in San Jose
The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for today, Sept. 8, from 3 to 9pm, calling for voluntary electricity conservation in response to predictions of continued high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With triple-digit temperatures forecast for San Jose and in many...
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure
San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
Squirrel causes power outage in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Over 4,000 customers lost their power after an outage Wednesday morning in Palo Alto, officials announced on Twitter. Palo Alto Utilities said 4,462 customers in the city’s downtown area lost power. The cause of the outage? A squirrel. Palo Alto Utilities crews determined a squirrel had gotten into the underground […]
syvnews.com
Heat wave fuels reversal in gasoline price trend in California
After three months of steadily falling prices, the average cost for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline jumped back up over the past week in Southern California, according to the Auto Club’s Weekend Gas Watch. Nationwide, the average price continued to fall, but the heat wave that’s baked Western...
KSBW.com
More than a thousand without power on Central Coast as temperatures spike
SALINAS, Calif. — Update: As of 1:50 p.m. both areas had their power restored. More than a thousand PG&E customers were without power Tuesday afternoon as temperatures rose to scorching highs. According to PG&E, 527 customers were without power in the Carmel Valley area. The outage began at 10:33...
Morgan Hill Times
Thousands lose power due to failing equipment
California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
Morgan Hill Times
Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project
Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid
Amid this ongoing heat wave, there's a risk we might overload the power grid. This tracker shows how close we are to the tipping point in real-time.
When will the Bay Area heat wave end?
(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
sftimes.com
Bay Area breaks 100-year-old heat record
Temperatures of several Bay Area cities soar during the latest heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, the city of Santa Rosa broke a hundred-year-old heat record when it hit 115 degrees on Tuesday. The South Bay also set a couple of records. San Jose reached a record high...
A hot debate over e-bikes on Bay Area trails is coming to a head
With both sides adamant about what they believe in, the controversy is far from a resolution.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
Backup generators fail at SJ hospital during blackouts, leaving workers scrambling for hours
"Our patients that are in the Surgical ICU and the Trauma ICU have zero lights, zero electricity. Patients on ventilators are on the ventilators running on batteries that only last about 30 minutes," said Dr. Chao.
Morgan Hill Times
Nursery plants remain Santa Clara County’s most valuable crops
Nursery crops remained at the top in Santa Clara County, growing by 19% in 2021 to exceed $109 million in value, according to the 2021 crop report released Aug. 31. Mushrooms, meanwhile, grew by 5% but remained in second place at $79,480,000, followed by bell peppers at a distant third with $19,172,000.
westsideconnect.com
Coming up next: The Kalifornia Green Bureau (KGB) replacing gas tax revenue lost to EV use
Sacramento is going to get into your business in a way that would make what George Orwell described in his book “1984” seem like kid’s stuff. Sooner than later Sacramento is going to be keep tabs on how many miles you drive your car. And the technology...
