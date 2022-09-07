ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Cooler temps and a hurricane are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—Blistering heat has roasted much of California over the past six days, toppling records, prompting warnings and forcing precautionary measures around the state. While Watsonville topped out at 93 degrees Tuesday, Corralitos stacked up 99, said Dalton Behringer, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Monterey. But Gilroy...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
State
California State
County
San Benito County, CA
City
Hollister, CA
City
Gilroy, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Another Flex Alert Today, with Triple-digit Temperatures Predicted in San Jose

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert for today, Sept. 8, from 3 to 9pm, calling for voluntary electricity conservation in response to predictions of continued high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies. With triple-digit temperatures forecast for San Jose and in many...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat takes a toll on Bay Area infrastructure

San Jose, CA - The heat can also take its toll on some of our regional infrastructure that you probably never even think about – at least when everything is operating normally. Things like power transformers, roads, even airport runways can be impacted by extreme temperatures. We don’t often stress the system with this kind of heat this many days in a row – so things can, and do, happen.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Squirrel causes power outage in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Over 4,000 customers lost their power after an outage Wednesday morning in Palo Alto, officials announced on Twitter. Palo Alto Utilities said 4,462 customers in the city’s downtown area lost power. The cause of the outage? A squirrel. Palo Alto Utilities crews determined a squirrel had gotten into the underground […]
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Labor Day Weekend#Caltrans
Morgan Hill Times

Thousands lose power due to failing equipment

California’s power grid operator made it through Sept. 7 without rotating outages, but thousands of PG&E customers in the Bay Area still lost power as fatigued transformers failed in the extreme heat. Nearly 24,000 customers were affected at one point Wednesday evening by the outages, mostly from transformer failures.
MORGAN HILL, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Valley Water negotiates to buy homes for Anderson Dam project

Valley Water, the water district that serves Santa Clara County, is in negotiations to purchase at least nine homes in east Morgan Hill as part of its Anderson Dam seismic retrofit project, according to the district. The homes are located on the 17500 block of Hoot Owl Way, within the...
MORGAN HILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KRON4 News

When will the Bay Area heat wave end?

(KRON) — The sweltering heat wave that descended over the Bay Area late last week and scorched the Labor Day holiday weekend and has seen previous high temperature records shattered isn’t done with us just yet. Wednesday, however, may see a brief respite before it heats up again heading into the weekend. “We are catching […]
ENVIRONMENT
sftimes.com

Bay Area breaks 100-year-old heat record

Temperatures of several Bay Area cities soar during the latest heat wave. According to the National Weather Service, the city of Santa Rosa broke a hundred-year-old heat record when it hit 115 degrees on Tuesday. The South Bay also set a couple of records. San Jose reached a record high...
SANTA ROSA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive

When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Nursery plants remain Santa Clara County’s most valuable crops

Nursery crops remained at the top in Santa Clara County, growing by 19% in 2021 to exceed $109 million in value, according to the 2021 crop report released Aug. 31. Mushrooms, meanwhile, grew by 5% but remained in second place at $79,480,000, followed by bell peppers at a distant third with $19,172,000.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy