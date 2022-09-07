Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
michiganradio.org
Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022
Today on Stateside, we heard more about a recent ruling from the Michigan Court of Claims that declared Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban to be unconstitutional. Then, Michigan Radio’s Zoe Clark joined to talk about the return of It’s Just Politics on Michigan Radio, a weekly program that rounds up everything that’s happening in Michigan politics.
michiganradio.org
Hiring: All Things Considered Host
Michigan's NPR News Leader is looking for an experienced, accomplished journalist to guide our audience through the afternoon each weekday. Michigan Radio's next All Things Considered host will be a calming and definitive presence on the air, providing live information and updates to listeners across the state, from Grand Rapids to Detroit, Lansing to Ann Arbor. You are insatiably curious, with a tenacious commitment to the public radio mission and the highest standards of journalistic excellence. You love broadcasting and believe that great stories are built on a foundation of solid writing. You are organized, will edit/update stories, and help to train other team members. If you're an accomplished and experienced broadcast writer and announcer who loves the rush of working in a live, fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you.
michiganradio.org
College football: Michigan's quarterback competition, MSU vs. Akron, and the origin of "Zips."
Week 2 of the college football season is here. After winning their season openers, Michigan is ranked No. 4 in the country and Michigan State is No. 14. But despite a convincing victory last weekend, Michigan is changing quarterbacks this week. Michigan Radio Morning Edition host Doug Tribou talked to...
michiganradio.org
Ypsilanti rings a bell for Rosie the Riveter
"Our organization was founded in 1998 by the World War II Rosies themselves to provide fellowship and to preserve their legacy," said Jeannette Gutierrez, president of the Willow Run chapter of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. The Willow Run chapter is the oldest in Michigan. The American Rosie the...
michiganradio.org
Environmental groups and local activists file to intervene in an EPA lawsuit against a DTE-owned plant
Three environmental groups have filed a motion to intervene in an EPA lawsuit filed against a DTE subsidiary. In June, the Environmental Protection agency filed a suit against EES Coke Battery, LLC. The complaint alleges the plant violated the Clean Air Act after sulfur dioxide pollution increased at its plant on Zug Island between Detroit and River Rouge. That pollutant can cause serious health problems, including heart disease and respiratory issues. It's also been linked to premature death.
michiganradio.org
Judge rejects EMU's request for temporary injunction against striking professors
A circuit court judge Friday rejected Eastern Michigan University’s request for a temporary injunction to force striking faculty members back to the classroom. EMU requested the temporary injunction after more than 500 professors went on strike earlier this week. A university spokesman expressed disappointment in the judge’s decision.
michiganradio.org
Macomb County Republican Party sues to try to decertify 2020 presidential election
A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan seeking to decertify the 2020 presidential election. In addition to the Macomb County GOP, the plaintiffs include Donna Brandenberg, U.S. Taxpayers candidate, and former Republican candidate, for governor in 2022, and Sharon Olson, Clerk for Irving Township, Barry County who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group allegedly promoting unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 election.
michiganradio.org
Flint asks for Secretary of State's help with November election after city clerk announces retirement
Flint’s long-time city clerk is resigning, and that’s throwing the city’s plans for the November election into disarray. Inez Brown has been Flint’s city clerk for 25 years. But at Wednesday night’s city council meeting, Brown announced she would be stepping down at the end of the month.
