Michigan's NPR News Leader is looking for an experienced, accomplished journalist to guide our audience through the afternoon each weekday. Michigan Radio's next All Things Considered host will be a calming and definitive presence on the air, providing live information and updates to listeners across the state, from Grand Rapids to Detroit, Lansing to Ann Arbor. You are insatiably curious, with a tenacious commitment to the public radio mission and the highest standards of journalistic excellence. You love broadcasting and believe that great stories are built on a foundation of solid writing. You are organized, will edit/update stories, and help to train other team members. If you're an accomplished and experienced broadcast writer and announcer who loves the rush of working in a live, fast-paced environment, we want to hear from you.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO