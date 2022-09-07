Read full article on original website
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE REOPENING: Timing notes and final touches
Odd son September 12, 2022 (5:02 pm) SDOT assured me that all signage will return to 35th at Fauntleroy and SW Avalon Way. Please be on the look out if you are new to W Seattle or you have gotten in the habit of making left turns where they will soon be illegal. A lot of traffic will be in the area once the bridge opens and it will help everyone if traffic flows safely and smoothly.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday notes, 6 days until West Seattle Bridge reopening
Morning clouds, afternoon sun, mid-70s predicted . *Classes are canceled for a fourth day at Seattle Public Schools as the educators’ strike continues. From 10 pm tonight until 5 am Tuesday, SW Spokane will be closed between Delridge and Avalon so crews can do seismic work beneath the bridge. That also means Metro routes 21 and the RapidRide C Line will be rerouted.
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ in Morgan Junction, quickly downsized
Stephanie September 11, 2022 (8:34 pm) I definitely smelled it. Glad it was small and uneventful. Brian September 11, 2022 (9:11 pm) Thanks to the witnesses and neighbors that alerted me to the fire. I was able to quickly grab a hose and start working on the fire. If no one had been home, or I wasn’t alerted quickly, it could have easily spread to the house. Folks pitched in to point out where it was still burning and employees from the Bridge helped dump some water, too. Thank you. Someone from down the street said there was a similar fire in bamboo a block or so away within the last couple nights. Keep an eye out for your property!
FOUND DOG: 46th/Stevens – September 12, 2022 12:55 pm
This dog has been hanging out in my backyard for a good 30 minutes and now is hanging on the porch with me. We are at 46th and Stevens. Small white dog with black spots. 206-372-6565. There was one other dog with him, who is black, but has since run...
SO LONG, SMOKE: West Seattle weekend wraps up with super sunset
8:02 PM: Thanks to everyone who has sent photos of tonight’s “so long, smoke” sunset:. David Hutchinson‘s photo features sunset-watchers looking toward the Olympics, which were invisible behind the wildfire smoke at the same time a night earlier. Here’s a wider angle from Jan Pendergrass:
West Seattle-wide food drive, Camp Long Mountain Fest, Kite Festival, park concert, much more for your Saturday
(Photo by Caity Gerhardt) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, and other previews, here’s what’s happening on your Saturday:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has announced for today:. -We will be paving Admiral Way SW between SW Hanford and SW Olga St. We anticipate this work...
Neighbors worried about fires in Fauntleroy Park
That’s reader-contributed video showing the aftermath of a fire around 7:30 this morning in western Fauntleroy Park. What concerned the person who sent it, and another nearby resident we have heard from tonight, is that there have been multiple fires recently. Stacy said via email:. “I’ve lived next to...
Book event, spraypark’s final week, more for your West Seattle Monday
From today’s listings on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: Today’s Block Drop spot to pick up and return equipment for a DIY community cleanup – and to drop off your bagged results, too – is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki), until 6 pm.
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Kite Festival at Seattle Chinese Garden
If you are looking for something low-impact to do this afternoon, the Seattle Chinese Garden‘s Kite Festival is on until 5 pm. You can make a kite .. fly yours and/or watch someone else fly theirs …. listen to guzheng music by Angell Li …. and enjoy the garden,...
LAST CALL! 4 more chances to pick up your ‘Reunited’ T-shirt if you pre-ordered one
As noted last week, people who ordered the “Reunited” T-shirts commemorating the upcoming reopening of the West Seattle Bridge were asked to pick them up these past few days – but not everyone was able to, so there are four more chances, at a different location, this week. If you still need to pick up your T-shirt, you can do it at the West Seattle Junction Association office (4210 SW Oregon, Suite A, immediately east of Shadowland) these days/hours:
SUNDAY: Peace Garden dedication at Fauntleroy Church
Thanks to Keith Hughes for the photo! Members of the Rotary Club of West Seattle are installing eight Peace Poles over the next year and the first one will be the center of a Children’s Peace Garden at Fauntleroy UCC. Work was under way earlier this week to get the garden ready. It’s to be dedicated at 11 am tomorrow (Sunday, September 11th) outside the church at 9140 California SW.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: No classes Tuesday; district says ‘several key proposals’ resolved
As striking Seattle Education Association members picketed for a fourth day, those from schools around north West Seattle joined for one big noontime march starting outside West Seattle High School. At this point, it appears Tuesday will be a fifth day of picketing – Seattle Public Schools has officially canceled classes for the day, while citing progress in a statement this afternoon:
ARTISTS! West Seattle Garden Tour ‘s annual competition is on
Summer’s not officially over yet … but the √West Seattle Garden Tour is looking ahead to next summer already, starting with its annual art competition. Here’s the invitation:. In addition to supporting non-profit organizations, the West Seattle Garden Tour provides an opportunity for local artists to...
FOLLOWUP: Vandalized signal-box mural restored
Odd son September 10, 2022 (5:28 pm) Graffiti has been bad for the last couple of years. I report it with FIFI with mixed results. Sad to see it “evolve” to destroying art work and that of a local legend in 2 locations. Buddy September 10, 2022 (5:47...
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: District says ‘extremely productive’ talks continue tonight
Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) are making good progress on negotiations. The bargaining teams are working late into the evening. We are optimistic an agreement will be reached so our students can begin school as soon as possible.=s and is posted to the website at: https://www.seattleschools.org/news/start-of-school-delay … We will update families and staff as early as possible on Sunday.
SEATTLE SCHOOL STRIKE: Tentative agreement announced
ST September 12, 2022 (9:31 pm) I’m so glad to hear this. Great news. Norisa Diaz September 12, 2022 (10:22 pm) Vote No! One week to study the agreement with full details!Educators must oppose any effort by the SEA and the NEA to shut the strike down on the basis of an agreement that does not meet their demands. In a recent statement, NEA President Becky Pringle noted that she is in direct talks with the president of the Washington Teachers Association, Larry Delaney, and local affiliates.This should be seen as a warning. Only weeks before, the NEA affiliates worked with federal mediators to shut down a strike by 4,000 teachers in Columbus, Ohio without teachers being able to review the details and vote on the proposal. Read more at https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/09/13/seat-s13.html.
