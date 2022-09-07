Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
WISN
Man who killed girlfriend's parents in Wisconsin, sentenced to life without parole
MADISON, Wis. — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, at gunpoint...
Sanford, Larrue sentenced to prison for roles in UW Arboretum murders
MADISON, Wis. — Khari Sanford, the man found guilty of two counts of homicide in the 2020 murders of his girlfriend’s parents, was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility for parole Wednesday. The couple, Dr. Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre, was found shot and left for dead in the UW Arboretum in March 2020. Sanford, who...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
Complaint lays out new details in case of 11-month-old’s overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — An 11-month-old girl who died from a drug overdose last July had 13 times the amount of fentanyl in her blood than the amount necessary to kill an adult, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint filed Tuesday lays out new details in the case against the baby’s parents who are now charged in her death. Derrick...
Raymond Lee Stewart: The serial killer you didn’t know was from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Raymond Lee Stewart may not have been born in Rockford, but he’s infamously remembered as one of the most notorious and violent criminals in the city’s history. Technically classified as a spree killer, Stewart fatally shot six people between Jan. 27, 1981, and Feb. 2, 1981. He killed four men in Rockford […]
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
dailydodge.com
Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County
(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road...
Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street. The department says officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
Man found guilty in Madison woman’s 2021 murder
MADISON, Wis. — A 52-year-old man charged with killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side last year on the Fourth of July was found guilty of intentional homicide Friday evening, online court records show. After just over five hours of deliberation following a four-and-a-half day trial, a...
nbc15.com
Man shot on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
nbc15.com
MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
Man serving 40 years for fatal shooting at Marie’s Pizza asks for reduced sentence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man already in prison for felony murder in the death of a teen at Marie’s Pizza back in 2011 asked a Winnebago County judge to reduce his sentence. Lamar O. Coates, 34, who’s serving 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in the death of 16-year-old Michael Sago Jr., appeared in […]
WIFR
18-year-old male fatally shot on city’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Rockford Police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning regarding a shooting investigation involving an 18-year-old male. In the tweet, Rockford Police stated that the 18-year-old had succumbed to his injuries from a shooting at the corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave. and that further information will be provided at a later time.
rockfordscanner.com
Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent
Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store
Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
Hartford woman pleads guilty after embezzling $2.7 million
A Hartford woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering on Thursday after she embezzled $2.7 million from her former employer.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman arrested for OWI, allegedly smuggled meth into jail
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was arrested for drug charges, OWI, and a probation hold after being pulled over for an equipment violation around 2 a.m. on August 16. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, during the traffic stop, a search of the vehicle revealed...
