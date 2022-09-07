ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha pursuit, gun thrown on I-94, 2 from Milwaukee charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Two Milwaukee men face charges in connection with a 100 mph pursuit that involved a pistol being thrown from the car on I-94 in Waukesha County Aug. 21. According to prosecutors, the driver told investigators he didn't stop because he was "afraid of what police would do because of things seen on the internet and thought if he got to Milwaukee, he would feel safer."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin parents arrested after 11-month-old overdoses on fentanyl, morphine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two parents from Madison, Wisconsin have been arrested on felony charges of Neglecting a Child for the July 2021 death of their 11-month-old. According to the Madison Police Department, officers began conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the child. After a ‘thorough investigation’, it was determined that the 11-month-old suffered an overdose due to the combined effect of Fentanyl and Morphine.
MADISON, WI
dailydodge.com

Three Arrested On Numerous Drug Charges In Columbia County

(Wisconsin Dells) The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on numerous drug related charges. An investigation ultimately lead to a search warrant being executed at a motel room in the Wisconsin Dells. During the search, law enforcement located over an ounce of fentanyl, meth, THC, drug paraphernalia, and...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Beth Potter
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two arrested after reports of gunshots, police chase that ended in corn field

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Two people have been arrested in Sun Prairie after a police chase that started with multiple reports of gunshots Wednesday night, authorities said overnight. The Sun Prairie Police Department says it first received the reports of gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street. The department says officers...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized

VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
SUMMIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man found guilty in Madison woman’s 2021 murder

MADISON, Wis. — A 52-year-old man charged with killing a 31-year-old woman on Madison’s east side last year on the Fourth of July was found guilty of intentional homicide Friday evening, online court records show. After just over five hours of deliberation following a four-and-a-half day trial, a...
nbc15.com

Man shot on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning. Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m. Police say this is not a random...
MADISON, WI
#Shooting#Violent Crime#A University Of Wisconsin#Dane County Circuit#The State Journal
nbc15.com

MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
WIFR

18-year-old male fatally shot on city’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: Rockford Police sent out a tweet at 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning regarding a shooting investigation involving an 18-year-old male. In the tweet, Rockford Police stated that the 18-year-old had succumbed to his injuries from a shooting at the corner of Whitman St. and Haskell Ave. and that further information will be provided at a later time.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Violent Home Invasion in Rockford, Victims Pissed At Local Police For Remaining Silent

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
MADISON, WI

