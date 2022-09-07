Read full article on original website
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
US airstrike in Syria used 8 manned fighter jets that dropped 9 guided bomb units: official
A Tuesday night U.S. airstrike in eastern Syria hit nine targets using eight manned-combat aircraft to strike facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Fox News confirmed Wednesday. A U.S. official told Fox News that nine guided bomb units (GBU's) were dropped from four F-16s and...
Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks
In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria
U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
US Troops Are Still Under Fire in ‘Forgotten’ War in Syria
Many Americans were reminded in late August that the US is actively engaged in military combat. But the conflict US troops are involved in is not in Afghanistan nor in Ukraine. It’s in Syria.
Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets infiltrated Iranian airspace numerous times in recent months, but Iran never noticed, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper on Tuesday. An unnamed source told Elaph that the Israeli F-35s flew over Iranian airspace more than once in the past two months,...
Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections
Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence
The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
Secret American Special Operations Mission Rescued A Hostage In Africa This Week (Updated)
Members of the US Army's 75th Ranger Regiment conduct a nighttime training mission. US ArmyChairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley revealed the hostage rescue mission in Africa during a speech.
Poll: Half of Americans Say Sending Troops to Afghanistan Was ‘A Mistake’
Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
Hezbollah at 40 stronger than ever but has more enemies
BEIRUT (AP) — Forty years since Hezbollah was founded at the height of Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon, the group has morphed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. The Iranian-armed and funded Hezbollah, which has marked the...
Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ISIS-K Is Stepping Up Its Brutal Attacks Against the Taliban
Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K, is ramping up its attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, undermining the group’s pledge to end suicide bombings in the country. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile suicide attacks over the last couple...
ISIS 'Beatle' El Shafee Elsheikh sentenced to life for torturing and murdering American hostages
A British national who was a member of the Islamic State terrorist group and convicted for his role in taking roughly two dozen Westerners captive a decade ago, resulting in the deaths of four Americans, was sentenced Friday to life in prison. El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the notorious "Beatles"...
Black Helicopter Prompts False U.S. Embassy Evacuation Claims In Iraq
A picture and a still from a video reportedly showing an Mi-8/Mi-17 helicopter on the roof of a building in the Green Zone in Iraq's capital Baghdad, which triggered false claims that America's Embassy there was being evacuated. via TwitterAmong upheaval in Baghdad, a black Mi-8/Mi-17 on top of a building in the Green Zone led to claims of the U.S. embassy being evacuated.
U.S. military left over $7 billion of military equipment to Taliban, IG report confirms
The U.S. government left behind more than $7 billion in military equipment when it pulled out of Afghanistan during a chaotic and deadly withdrawal last year, an inspector general confirmed Tuesday. A Defense Department inspector general report explained that the majority of the $7 billion left behind in equipment in...
For women allies left behind in Afghanistan, life is hell
Narges Hussaini and her family traveled to Herat, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. As a former female employee with the Ministry of the Interior, she knew she could face retribution when her country fell to the Taliban. Her plan was to take her family with a group of smugglers across the border into Iran. However, a friend instead told her that they would have better luck escaping on the planes flying out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
