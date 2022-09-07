ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Gunships, artillery retaliate after 3 US troops hurt in Syria attacks

In another back-and-forth this month, the U.S. military said it killed several militants attacking its outposts in Deir ez-Zor in northeastern Syria on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Militants attacked the bases at approximately 7:20 pm Wednesday when several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden-ordered airstrikes take out Iran-linked targets in Syria

U.S. forces conducted multiple airstrikes on targets in eastern Syria reportedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on President Joe Biden’s orders on Tuesday night. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the strikes in a statement provided to American Military News on Tuesday night. “At President...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Freeing of terrorist who killed Australian soldiers shows how the US gave Taliban leverage despite allies’ objections

Many of the Taliban freed under the Doha Agreement took up arms, providing a deadly illustration of how the US-Taliban deal undermined the viability of the Afghan republic. Hekmatullah, a Taliban infiltrator serving as a sergeant in the Afghan National Army, was involved in a so-called “green on blue” turncoat attack that killed three Australian soldiers in Uruzgan in 2012.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian Army#Syrian Kurdish#Syrian Democratic Forces#Islamic#Al Hol#U S Central Command#U S Army Col#Sdf#Syrians#Iraqis
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Where The US Has The Biggest Military Presence

The United States has an extensive global military network that by far is the world’s largest. The country operates about 750 bases in 80 countries abroad. About 60% of these facilities are larger than 10 acres or worth more than $10 million, and they typically house at least 200 military personnel. Smaller bases, known as […]
MILITARY
Defense One

Poll: Half of Americans Say Sending Troops to Afghanistan Was ‘A Mistake’

Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
US News and World Report

Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong

President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Analysis-Putin's Energy Gamble May Prove a Double-Edged Sword for Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin's threat to completely cut off energy supplies to the West in a deepening confrontation over Ukraine could prove to be a double-edged sword for Russia. Just before the European Union announced a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday, Putin threatened to sever supplies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

ISIS-K Is Stepping Up Its Brutal Attacks Against the Taliban

Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-K, is ramping up its attacks on the Taliban in Afghanistan, undermining the group’s pledge to end suicide bombings in the country. The Afghan branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a string of high-profile suicide attacks over the last couple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Drive

Black Helicopter Prompts False U.S. Embassy Evacuation Claims In Iraq

A picture and a still from a video reportedly showing an Mi-8/Mi-17 helicopter on the roof of a building in the Green Zone in Iraq's capital Baghdad, which triggered false claims that America's Embassy there was being evacuated. via TwitterAmong upheaval in Baghdad, a black Mi-8/Mi-17 on top of a building in the Green Zone led to claims of the U.S. embassy being evacuated.
MILITARY
Navy Times

For women allies left behind in Afghanistan, life is hell

Narges Hussaini and her family traveled to Herat, Afghanistan, on August 13, 2021. As a former female employee with the Ministry of the Interior, she knew she could face retribution when her country fell to the Taliban. Her plan was to take her family with a group of smugglers across the border into Iran. However, a friend instead told her that they would have better luck escaping on the planes flying out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
AFGHANISTAN

Comments / 0

Community Policy