Defiance County, OH

CBS Pittsburgh

USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife

PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
MAINE STATE
Agriculture Online

Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hit U.S. crops

HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Monday to their highest level in about two months after a U.S. crop inspection tour forecast smaller harvests following hot and dry weather. Soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast a large U.S. harvest. Wheat was pressured by cheap export...
CHICAGO, IL
Healthline

Bird Flu Has Arrived in the U.S. Earlier Than Expected

Cases of bird flu are spreading in the U.S. earlier than experts had expected. A version of the avian flu was detected in Minnesota in August. The disease has been spreading among wild bird species and in birds on poultry farms. Only people in close contact with infected birds risk...
MINNESOTA STATE
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com

Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey

It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Key Insider in Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot Seeks Freedom

A star witness who testified against others in the plot to kidnap Michigan's governor asked a judge Friday to greatly reduce his prison sentence and release him from custody. Ty Garbin wants more than four years cut off his 6 1/4-year sentence for conspiracy. Prosecutors agree that a break is justified, but they're recommending only a three-year reduction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Unseasonal bird flu outbreak in France raises concerns

The island of Rouzic's windswept clifftops should be teeming with gannets, but an unseasonal wave of bird flu on the French Atlantic coast this summer has devastated their numbers, alarming conservationists and poultry farmers. Thousands of seabirds have perished along France's western shores in past weeks because of the viral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Futurity

Soil temps predict where pest can survive and spread

Soil temperature can effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm, a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetable crops, a new study shows. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Threat of another avian influenza outbreak looms as fall approaches

The risk of another highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak remains for poultry farmers as fall approaches across the U.S., according to experts. As the fall wild migratory bird season starts, the disease has reared its head in the Midwest. It was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana on August 31, according to the Associated Press.
MINNESOTA STATE
Mother Jones

US Farmers Face Plague of Pests as Soil Temperatures Rise

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Agricultural pests that devour key food crops are advancing northwards in the US and becoming more widespread as the climate hots up, new research warns. The corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea) is...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybean condition steady for third week in a row

The USDA released its 23rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 4, 92% of the U.S. corn crop...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Georgia Probe Into Trump Examines Chaplain's Role in Election Meddling

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman didn’t recognize the man who banged on her door. Terrified, she called 911. She had reason to fear. By the morning of Dec. 15, 2020, when she saw the stranger's red sedan parked in her driveway, she had received hundreds of threats from supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Two weeks earlier, Trump’s campaign had falsely accused Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, of pulling fake ballots from suitcases at Atlanta's State Farm Arena to rig the 2020 election for Democrat Joe Biden.
GEORGIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

USDA raises farm income estimate

The latest USDA's "Farm Income Forecast" is forecasting net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, at $147.4 billion for 2022, an increase of $7.3 billion (5.2 %) compared to 2021. Net cash farm income is forecast at $168.5 billion for 2022, an increase of $22.1 billion (15.1%) over...
AGRICULTURE

