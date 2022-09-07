Read full article on original website
USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife
PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
Biologists in Minnesota are Finding More Insecticides in Whitetail Deer Than Ever Before
In a 2019 Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) Ungulate Research study, scientists found insecticides in 61 percent of whitetail deer spleens examined. That percentage has risen to 94 in a recently published continuation of the study based on collections made in 2021. The insecticides that the MDNR is testing...
Agriculture Online
Corn jumps to 2-month high as heat, dryness hit U.S. crops
HAMBURG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Monday to their highest level in about two months after a U.S. crop inspection tour forecast smaller harvests following hot and dry weather. Soybeans fell after the crop tour forecast a large U.S. harvest. Wheat was pressured by cheap export...
Healthline
Bird Flu Has Arrived in the U.S. Earlier Than Expected
Cases of bird flu are spreading in the U.S. earlier than experts had expected. A version of the avian flu was detected in Minnesota in August. The disease has been spreading among wild bird species and in birds on poultry farms. Only people in close contact with infected birds risk...
Animals farmed: China’s pork inflation, rabbit farm closes and UK mega-farms
Welcome to our monthly roundup of the biggest issues in farming and food production, with must-read reports from around the web
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey
It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods
LOS ANGELES — Californians tried to weather the extremes of a changing climate Friday, as a punishing heat wave that has helped fuel deadly wildfires had the state teetering on […]
US News and World Report
Fox News
Unseasonal bird flu outbreak in France raises concerns
The island of Rouzic's windswept clifftops should be teeming with gannets, but an unseasonal wave of bird flu on the French Atlantic coast this summer has devastated their numbers, alarming conservationists and poultry farmers. Thousands of seabirds have perished along France's western shores in past weeks because of the viral...
Futurity
Soil temps predict where pest can survive and spread
Soil temperature can effectively monitor and predict the spread of the corn earworm, a pest that ravages corn, cotton, soybeans, peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetable crops, a new study shows. The ability to better monitor the pest and make predictions about where it will appear could help farmers control the...
Agriculture Online
Threat of another avian influenza outbreak looms as fall approaches
The risk of another highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak remains for poultry farmers as fall approaches across the U.S., according to experts. As the fall wild migratory bird season starts, the disease has reared its head in the Midwest. It was detected in two commercial turkey flocks in western Minnesota and a hobby flock in Indiana on August 31, according to the Associated Press.
US Farmers Face Plague of Pests as Soil Temperatures Rise
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Agricultural pests that devour key food crops are advancing northwards in the US and becoming more widespread as the climate hots up, new research warns. The corn earworm (Helicoverpa zea) is...
Agriculture Online
Soybean condition steady for third week in a row
The USDA released its 23rd Crop Progress report of the growing season Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of September 4, 92% of the U.S. corn crop...
US News and World Report
Succession Plans for Farmers (Whether Your Kids Want the Farm or Not)
Many farmers are facing a critical retirement decision. The traditions of yesterday are often changing, and their children may no longer want to follow in their parents’ footsteps. The challenges are many. However, there are options available. In 1971, I began my farming career at the tender age of...
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
1 in 10 American Homes Remain Food Insecure, Yet Child Hunger Eases
Food insecurity in America is a very real problem for many families, particularly due to the pandemic and rising rates of inflation. On September 8, the USDA released findings of their annual Economic...
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA raises farm income estimate
The latest USDA's "Farm Income Forecast" is forecasting net farm income, a broad measure of farm profitability, at $147.4 billion for 2022, an increase of $7.3 billion (5.2 %) compared to 2021. Net cash farm income is forecast at $168.5 billion for 2022, an increase of $22.1 billion (15.1%) over...
