Michigan State

2 Michigan men arrested on multiple drug related charges

HURON COUNTY, Mich. — Huron County Task Drug Force arrested a Sebewaing man and a Unionville man on multiple drug related charges Thursday. On September 8, Huron County Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation had two residential search warrants served, leading to the arrests of two men. Randal D. Nitz,...
Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs

DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
Whitmer voices support for keeping nuclear plant running

LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in...
Michigan wins $375 million investment and 170 jobs from Hemlock Semiconductor

LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Wednesday and announced support for an infrastructure project to enable a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), creating 170 jobs in Thomas Township. The expansion builds on the state's recent wins on the semiconductor industry, including...
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
Clarkston woman dies after being hit by truck

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a Clarkston woman is dead after being hit by a truck while she was walking in Springfield Twp. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Keir Rd. near Ellis Rd. The 67-year-old woman, identified as Margaret Anne...
