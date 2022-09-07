Read full article on original website
2 Michigan men arrested on multiple drug related charges
HURON COUNTY, Mich. — Huron County Task Drug Force arrested a Sebewaing man and a Unionville man on multiple drug related charges Thursday. On September 8, Huron County Drug Task Force's ongoing investigation had two residential search warrants served, leading to the arrests of two men. Randal D. Nitz,...
Abortion rights proposal will be in Michigan fall ballot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right...
With abortion rights on November's ballot, the fight to win over voters begins
LANSING, Mich. — No longer just in the hands of politicians, come November Michigan voters will have the opportunity to weigh in directly on whether or not the state should permanently legalize abortion. On Friday morning, the Michigan State Board of Canvassers formally approved the Reproductive Freedom for All...
'We respect women's rights in Michigan' Gov. Whitmer's statement on abortion ban ruling
LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Wednesday after the Michigan Court of Claims judge declared that Michigan's 1931 law on banning abortions is unconstitutional. "I have been fighting like hell to protect reproductive freedom in Michigan for months and am grateful for today’s lower court ruling declaring...
'Rainbow fentanyl': DEA warns of bright colored drugs
DETROIT, Mich. — A new trend, that the Drug Enforcement Administration called "rainbow fentanyl," is emerging nationwide to get young kids hooked on drugs. The pills and powders come in bright colors, shapes, and sizes and can contain fentanyl. The fentanyl appears to be a new method from the...
Gov. Whitmer continues to voice her support for women's right to abortion
DETROIT, Mich. — While Michigan waits on the state's Supreme Court decision on a abortion rights petition, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met multiple women in Detroit to talk about reproductive rights. Whitmer has repeatedly voice her support for women's right to abortion, even asking a judge to press pause on...
Whitmer voices support for keeping nuclear plant running
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in...
Teachers union spied on parent groups seeking to reopen schools amid pandemic, emails show
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (TND) — A public records request from a parents' group which sought to keep schools open during the COVID-19 pandemic apparently shows the California Teachers Association (CTA) – one of the state's largest and most powerful teachers' unions – was spying on them and other similar groups seeking to reopen schools.
Michigan wins $375 million investment and 170 jobs from Hemlock Semiconductor
LANSING, Mich. -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) Wednesday and announced support for an infrastructure project to enable a $375 million investment from Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC), creating 170 jobs in Thomas Township. The expansion builds on the state's recent wins on the semiconductor industry, including...
Wearing a fleece jacket, Newsom tells Californians not to use A/C after 4 pm to save energy
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is getting slammed as a hypocrite after donning a fleece jacket and hat while urging Californians not to use their air conditioning after 4 p.m. to "save energy" amid an unprecedented heat wave in the West. Californians, you've stepped up to...
DNR: Black bear population in Michigan reaches manageable number
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it has reached a decade-long goal for the black bear population. DNR wildlife biologists say there are about 13,000 black bears living in Michigan, with roughly 3,000 of them living in the Northern Lower Peninsula. According to the DNR,...
Clarkston woman dies after being hit by truck
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says that a Clarkston woman is dead after being hit by a truck while she was walking in Springfield Twp. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday on Keir Rd. near Ellis Rd. The 67-year-old woman, identified as Margaret Anne...
