Fort Kent, ME

The Maine Writer

41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run

This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Meet Baxter and Hero Pups

Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
HOULTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Madawaska's Twin Rivers Paper plant secures $100M in financing

Courtesy / Twin Rivers Paper Co. Twin Rivers Paper Co. in Madawaska borrowed $100 million to refinance debt and for working capital. Employees are seen here in 2020 keeping the pulp and paper mills operational during the pandemic. An injection of $100 million in capital to Twin Rivers Paper Co....
MADAWASKA, ME
I-95 FM

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
wagmtv.com

County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hundreds of blue grass fans turned out at Farm Park in Fort Fairfield over the Labor Day weekend for the County Bluegrass Festival. The event kicked off on Thursday and ended Sunday, with a number of headlining bands playing as well as pop-up jam sessions put on by the patrons themselves. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin stopped by Saturday to sample the sounds and find out why so many gravitate to the festival.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
B98.5

Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools

We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?

If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Robert Fifield wins Tuna Challenge’s $30K top prize

Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?

Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine

MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
MAINE STATE

