Read full article on original website
Related
fiddleheadfocus.com
Madawaska area altar servers gather for appreciation day at Mizpah in Grand Isle
GRAND ISLE, Maine – With the temperature hovering around 80 degrees, altar servers from the Madawaska, Van Buren, and Saint Agatha areas braved the heat for an afternoon of fun and gratitude at Mizpah in Grand Isle on Sunday, July 24. The parishes of Notre Dame du Mont Carmel...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet Baxter and Hero Pups
Maine Department of Public Safety which oversees the public safety bureaus in the state of Maine added a very cute and furry member to their team this week. Baxter is a 5-month-old chocolate lab that has joined the Department of Public Safety. Baxter will be a part of the dispatch team and he is going to become Maine's first comfort dog for emergency communication centers in the towns of Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton.
mainebiz.biz
Madawaska's Twin Rivers Paper plant secures $100M in financing
Courtesy / Twin Rivers Paper Co. Twin Rivers Paper Co. in Madawaska borrowed $100 million to refinance debt and for working capital. Employees are seen here in 2020 keeping the pulp and paper mills operational during the pandemic. An injection of $100 million in capital to Twin Rivers Paper Co....
Only British store in Maine honors Queen Elizabeth II
FREEPORT, Maine — Maine might be more than 3,000 miles away from London, but there are still many people here who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday. "Sadness all in all that it's finally come to an end," Jay Paulus, whose family...
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
wagmtv.com
County Bluegrass Festival, Fort Fairfield
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Hundreds of blue grass fans turned out at Farm Park in Fort Fairfield over the Labor Day weekend for the County Bluegrass Festival. The event kicked off on Thursday and ended Sunday, with a number of headlining bands playing as well as pop-up jam sessions put on by the patrons themselves. News Source 8′s Sherry Karabin stopped by Saturday to sample the sounds and find out why so many gravitate to the festival.
Forever Chemicals Found In Two Central Maine Schools
We have been hearing about "forever chemicals" for the last several years. Several Maine communities have been plagued by these illness causing chemicals. In fact, because the chemicals are in the water supply of affected areas, we have been warned about eating livestock and game harvested from these areas. Now,...
Check Out Maine’s Best Spots To Enjoy Fall Foliage
Yeah, maybe we are putting the cart ahead of the horse here, but believe it or not, the start of fall officially arrives on, September 22nd, at 9:04 pm, and that means the beauty of Maine will be front and center, before a long and dreary winter punches us all in the gut.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wabi.tv
Maine community helps stray dog on his road to recovery
Clear skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. More clouds Thursday with a spotty shower across the north.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
boothbayregister.com
Robert Fifield wins Tuna Challenge’s $30K top prize
Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.
These 8 Historic Covered Bridges in Maine Date Back as Far as 1840
There are nearly 800 covered bridges in the United States, many of them historical that have been around for over 100 years. These bridges are stuck in time and are examples of 19th-century engineering. According to Wikipedia, covered bridges in the U.S. were constructed for 100 years dating from the...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
newscentermaine.com
Hurricane Earl sends dangerous surf to Maine
MAINE, USA — Hurricane "Earl" is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Earl will bring large, breaking waves to the entire Maine coastline the weekend of Saturday, Sept. 10. A high surf advisory...
mainepublic.org
A program that helps Maine students attend college will end due to a lack of federal funding
A college aspirations program aimed at rural, low-income Maine students is coming to an end this fall, as the U.S. Department of Education has stopped funding it. Over the past few decades, the GEAR UP Maine program has served thousands of students across rural Maine on college visits, preparation, financial aid, and coaching programs to keep them in school.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Thursday, September 8, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Comments / 0