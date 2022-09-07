Read full article on original website
Ellsworth American
Deer yard protection: SAM leads the charge
Aug. 23 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, David Trahan, the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine (SAM), was the guest speaker at a Deer Yard Forum hosted by some Bangor area state Republican legislative candidates. Gerry Lavigne, a retired state deer biologist and wildlife consultant for...
mainebiz.biz
Madawaska's Twin Rivers Paper plant secures $100M in financing
Courtesy / Twin Rivers Paper Co. Twin Rivers Paper Co. in Madawaska borrowed $100 million to refinance debt and for working capital. Employees are seen here in 2020 keeping the pulp and paper mills operational during the pandemic. An injection of $100 million in capital to Twin Rivers Paper Co....
fiddleheadfocus.com
From our Files – Week of September 7, 2022
Enrollment down — Early enrollment figures for Madawaska’s elementary schools (grades K-6) show a decrease of 68 students when compared with last year’s September report. The largest drop in enrollment is to be found in the primary grades, especially in kindergarten and grade one. For the first...
wabi.tv
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
fiddleheadfocus.com
After nearly 40 years, Aroostook gathering place to close its doors
Paul’s Gas Inc. serves as a regular gathering place for about 12 retirees near the Frenchville border, but the store will be closing on Sept. 30.
