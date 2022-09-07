ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
Ellsworth American

Deer yard protection: SAM leads the charge

Aug. 23 at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer, David Trahan, the executive director of the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine (SAM), was the guest speaker at a Deer Yard Forum hosted by some Bangor area state Republican legislative candidates. Gerry Lavigne, a retired state deer biologist and wildlife consultant for...
BREWER, ME
mainebiz.biz

Madawaska's Twin Rivers Paper plant secures $100M in financing

Courtesy / Twin Rivers Paper Co. Twin Rivers Paper Co. in Madawaska borrowed $100 million to refinance debt and for working capital. Employees are seen here in 2020 keeping the pulp and paper mills operational during the pandemic. An injection of $100 million in capital to Twin Rivers Paper Co....
MADAWASKA, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

From our Files – Week of September 7, 2022

Enrollment down — Early enrollment figures for Madawaska’s elementary schools (grades K-6) show a decrease of 68 students when compared with last year’s September report. The largest drop in enrollment is to be found in the primary grades, especially in kindergarten and grade one. For the first...
VAN BUREN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle, ME
Government
Aroostook County, ME
Education
County
Aroostook County, ME
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Education
Aroostook County, ME
Government
State
Maine State
Presque Isle, ME
Education
City
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy