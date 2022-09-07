ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Ominous Message To Bills’ Defense

The Los Angeles Rams are going to begin the defense of their Super Bowl victory on Thursday night in the 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills. This could very well be a preview of what to see down the road as the Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season and the Rams are near the top of the betting odds as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
NFL
WBEN 930AM

Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday

There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
ClutchPoints

NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will square off in the long-anticipated NFL season opener on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below. Buffalo is coming off an exciting season where they went 11-6, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
James Cook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Rams: Final injury reports

OL Tommy Doyle (foot) TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams. Notes: CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy