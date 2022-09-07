Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
Related
NFL Analysis Network
Rams RB Cam Akers Sends Ominous Message To Bills’ Defense
The Los Angeles Rams are going to begin the defense of their Super Bowl victory on Thursday night in the 2022 season opener against the Buffalo Bills. This could very well be a preview of what to see down the road as the Bills are the odds-on favorites to win the Lombardi Trophy this season and the Rams are near the top of the betting odds as well.
The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
Popculture
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday
There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
ESPN
NFL season opener: Von Miller, Aaron Donald and more show out ahead of Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Rams
The NFL's 2022 regular season kicks off Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. It's a potential title matchup, with Von Miller and Josh Allen leading the charge against Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald. Both teams are expected to make deep playoff runs, and this should be an exciting start to the year.
ESPN
Rams' Sean McVay shoulders blame for season-opening loss to Bills, vows to do better going forward
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay called Thursday night's three-touchdown, season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills a "humbling experience." The Rams unveiled their Super Bowl LVI banner, then proceeded to lose to Buffalo 31-10, never finding any consistency on offense and turning over the ball three times.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022
The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will square off in the long-anticipated NFL season opener on Thursday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bills-Rams prediction and pick, laid out below. Buffalo is coming off an exciting season where they went 11-6, winning […] The post NFL Odds: Bills vs. Rams prediction, odds and pick – 9/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Patriots CB Devin McCourty says Jonathan Jones being 'overlooked' in Tyreek Hill matchup
New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has had some success against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill throughout the course of his career. For instance, Jones teamed up with Devin McCourty to hold Hill to zero catches in the 2018 AFC Championship Game, as the Patriots defeated the Kansas City Chiefs en route to a Super Bowl victory.
Bills at Rams: Final injury reports
OL Tommy Doyle (foot) TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) WR Isaiah McKenzie (groin) Notes: Poyer did not play during the preseason but has said he expects to play vs. the Rams. Notes: CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) had surgery this offseason but will play vs. the Bills.
Comments / 0