NFL

FOX Sports

Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks

It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names The "Perfect" Quarterback

If the Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback when the 2023 NFL Draft comes around, we may have just learned what type of player Pete Carroll will target. On Friday, Carroll was asked how he'd build the perfect quarterback. His response was very interesting. "There's never been...
Variety

Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning

This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes.  A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names "Unsung Hero" From Week 1 Of College Football

Ahead of Week 2 of the college football season, Robert Griffin III is taking one more look back at Week 1 to find the "unsung heroes" of the game. On Friday, RGIII revealed his list of the top five "unsung heroes from Week 1." Taking the top billing was actually a player from a team not eligible for the College Football Playoff: Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
