Sporting News
How old is Lee Corso? A career timeline for legendary ESPN 'College GameDay' analyst
Few sports broadcasters have garnered the level of respect, admiration and affection as Lee Corso. The long-time ESPN "College GameDay" personality is entering his 36th season on the show and is easily its most venerated cast member. He has made a career of one-liners, humorous insight, analysis and, of course, headgear picks.
4-star Keanu Dawes talks upcoming Utah, BYU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State visits
Keanu Dawes is the 2023 On3 Consensus No. 111 prospect. Rewind 12 months, and the 6-foot-8 forward did not have a single D-I offer. Sam Houston State was first on September 12, in the year since Dawes added 17 offers. “I consider myself a very versatile player,” Dawes told On3....
4-Star USC OL Commit Amos Talalele Impressive On and Off the Field
Four-Star offensive lineman Amos Talalele announced his commitment to USC the Monday morning following the massive June 16-19 Official Visit weekend. He is flipped his commitment from Cal to USC as Scott Schrader predicted. “This was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” Talalele said in a statement posted...
FOX Sports
Cardinals put QB McCoy on IR; McSorley now Murray's backup
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals put backup quarterback Colt McCoy on injured reserve heading into Sunday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said McCoy strained a calf at practice on Monday. McCoy's absence means Trace McSorley is starter Kyler Murray's primary backup.
Sporting News
Why Alabama's Million Dollar Band isn't playing at Texas, explained: Seating issues keep marching band from performing
When No. 1 Alabama travels to the heart of Texas to take on the No. 22 Longhorns on Saturday, it will be without its backing band. The Million Dollar Band, the team's marching band, did not travel to Austin for the game. Alabama said in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News earlier this week that the band would not attend the game.
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
Live pregame observations, updates: Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Football has returned to Notre Dame Stadium. Marshall (1-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) visits No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) for the Irish’s 2022 home opener. The Thundering Herd beat Norfolk State 55-3 to begin their season. Notre Dame lost at No. 2 Ohio State 21-10 on the road. The game...
Pete Carroll Names The "Perfect" Quarterback
If the Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback when the 2023 NFL Draft comes around, we may have just learned what type of player Pete Carroll will target. On Friday, Carroll was asked how he'd build the perfect quarterback. His response was very interesting. "There's never been...
Steelers honor Dwayne Haskins with helmet decal
The Pittsburgh Steelers will honor late teammate Dwayne Haskins with a No. 3 sticker on their helmets in 2022. The
Broncos’ Fumbled Handoff Reveals Perils of NFL Estate Planning
This story is the first in a series covering inheritance and estate planning in the National Football League. NFL owners, with an average age of 72, face tax and legal decisions familiar to any family with assets to pass to the next generation—compounded by rules and restrictions unique to a league with $17.4 billion in annual revenue and an average franchise valuation of $4.14 billion.Pat Bowlen checked all the boxes. A decade before his death, the billionaire owner of the Denver Broncos consulted with attorneys about the orderly handover of the team after his death. He crafted a carefully delineated trust that his hand-picked trustees...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Josh Allen seen as favorite to win first MVP award after slicing up Rams in Week 1
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 1 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
NFL QB Rankings: Matthew Stafford’s disaster causes tumble while Josh Allen still leads the herd
The 2022 NFL season is finally here. Despite the regular season only now beginning, the debates never end. Who’s the
Robert Griffin III Names "Unsung Hero" From Week 1 Of College Football
Ahead of Week 2 of the college football season, Robert Griffin III is taking one more look back at Week 1 to find the "unsung heroes" of the game. On Friday, RGIII revealed his list of the top five "unsung heroes from Week 1." Taking the top billing was actually a player from a team not eligible for the College Football Playoff: Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
