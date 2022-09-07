Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Entrepreneur Matt LeMond talks about downtown businesses
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight segment from FOX10 Midday, we sat down with business owner and entrepreneur Matt LeMond. LeMond owns several businesses downtown; including O’Daly’s Irish Pub, POST and more. Most recently, LeMond opened “The Insider Food Hall,” a collective eatery experience in the heart of Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile looking for input on Brookley waterfront park
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the next six months, the City of Mobile will be working with a team of engineers and designers to create the master plan for the park that will be built on the Brookley by the Bay property. As part of this process, the City wants...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County Public School System announces new community outreach initiative
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Public School System announces a new community outreach initiative called Learning Leading University. The purpose of the initiative is to provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about the school system and its operations. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Rena...
WLOX
Jackson County takes next step to sell Singing River Health System
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Singing River Health System is one step closer to a new owner. During a brief meeting Friday afternoon, Jackson County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with selling the county-owned healthcare provider. Jackson County residents had an opportunity to petition for a public vote on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Omega Lamplighters Inc. to hold induction ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Omega Lamplighters will bring in their next chapter of young men during their induction ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11 starting at 4 p.m. at Williamson High School. Omega Lamplighters, Incorporated ( #OLL) is a 501c3 youth leadership organization for young men supported by the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bellens Soap Company to host soapmaking parties
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bellens Soap Company hosts both public and private parties for soapmaking and bath bombs. Private Parties can be booked on their website. Bath Bomb Party on September 17; Girls Night Soapmaking Party on September 24. Halloween Soapmaking Party for Adults on October 15 and a Kids Halloween...
WALA-TV FOX10
Local business owners launching ‘Tram the Town’; sightseeing tours are in the making
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paint, seat cushions, and cleaning products are spread out on a front yard in Midtown Mobile. It’s the start of “Tram the Town”, a new attraction being launched by co-owners Scott Tindle and Jim Walker. Several trams are parked in the grass, and...
Atmore Advance
Taste of South is Sept. 15
The annual Taste of the South event will be held next Thurs., Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Heritage Park. The community event, which is hosted by the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce, gives local restaurants and organizations an opportunity to compete for the best taste of Atmore.
WALA-TV FOX10
“A simple ‘thank-you’ goes a long way”; first responders honored as 9/11 anniversary approaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- It’s been 21 years, but the memory of 9/11 is something many people struggle with every day. As the anniversary approaches, some places in Mobile are recognizing first responders for their protection and service. First responders from Mobile and Baldwin counties were honored and thanked at...
franklinis.com
Carlock Automotive Group Purchases Gulf Coast Automotive Group in Mobile, Al
Carlock’s portfolio now at 24 franchises and one pre-owned automotive center. Nashville, Tenn. – Carlock Automotive Group announced today their purchase of Gulf Coast Automotive Group in Mobile, Alabama, adding to the company’s portfolio of 20 franchises, six of which are in Alabama and one pre-owned automotive center.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Commission votes to immediately cease TPP to high wage employees
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - In August, the Baldwin County Commission voted to halt temporary pay supplements to employees later this year. Tuesday, September 6, 2022 the Commission voted to immediately stop that payment to more than 100 county employees. Baldwin County Commissioners voted unanimously to cease paying $700 per month to all county employees making more than $72,165 annually.
WDAM-TV
Jerry Lee’s grocery stores sold to Pine Belt-based retailer
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County grocery institution is changing hands. The Lee family is selling its two Jerry Lee’s Grocery stores. Mark Lee confirmed to WLOX News the Pascagoula and Gautier locations will close at the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 17, and reopen Monday, Sept. 19, as Jubilee Foods.
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
Bham Now
5 events that will rock your fall in Gulf Shores
One of the best parts about fall in the south is still being able to hit the beach. To keep the good times rolling from now to December, attend these don’t-miss events in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. 1. 2nd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest | September 30-October 2.
WALA-TV FOX10
Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Former Westminster Village employees allege company rescinded COVID religious exemptions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Spanish Fort retirement facility granted religious exemptions allowing workers to forego a requirement that they get vaccinated against COVID-19 and then rescinded it, according to federal complaints filed by four former employees. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recently gave the former employees letters allowing them...
WPMI
Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile to close at end of September
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile has announced it will close at the end of September. It is with great sadness we announce the Crescent Theater will be closing at the end of the month. Revenue from ticket sales has not kept up with expenses, and though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare. The Film Society was notified last week that the landlord is doubling the rent as of October 1st, making a tenuous situation completely untenable.
WALA-TV FOX10
Orange Beach school board president owns up to controversial comments
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is getting an answer from Orange Beach School Board President Robert Stuart about a controversial remark he made Thursday night during an emotionally-charged school board meeting over dress codes for female students. “You know the ground rules, no you listen to me, you...
utv44.com
First Responder Memorial brings back memories for wife of Mobile firefighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — For 51 year, Nancy Huihui was married to Mobile fire fighter William Huihui, until his passing this year. "And when we first got married he told me, babe, I can leave the fire department and get a better paying job... but I won't like it. And I said, well, you stay with what you love. And he did."
Foley considering allowing medical cannabis dispensary
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The Foley City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to authorize the dispensing of medical cannabis in Foley. As part of the 2021 legislative act making it legal to sell medical cannabis in the state, cities must pass an ordinance to allow the sale of the medicines.
