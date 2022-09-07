MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Crescent Theater in downtown Mobile has announced it will close at the end of September. It is with great sadness we announce the Crescent Theater will be closing at the end of the month. Revenue from ticket sales has not kept up with expenses, and though the funds raised from donations to the Crescent Theater Film Society have kept the theater afloat in recent months, there is little money to spare. The Film Society was notified last week that the landlord is doubling the rent as of October 1st, making a tenuous situation completely untenable.

MOBILE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO