nysenate.gov
SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION
In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
Is It Illegal To Make A Citizen’s Arrest In New York State?
Can an ordinary person legally arrest another person in New York State? Let's take a look at what the law says about it in New York State. A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen – that is, a person who is not acting as a sworn law-enforcement official.
New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases
Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
whiteplainscnr.com
PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT’S AHEAD
Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State gun laws
Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State's new gun laws. The County says the plan to sue the state.
NY Gov. Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday due to the spread of polio. In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. […]
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
nysenate.gov
NY State Officials Highlight Local Abortion Restrictions on Long Island, Call For Repeal
Following successful efforts by the Town of North Hempstead to repeal abortion restrictions still in municipal code, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti undertook a comprehensive review of municipal code for over 110 of Long Island's Counties, Towns, Villages and Cities. Upon review, Kaplan & Sillitti discovered...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move
A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: Law-Abiding Gun Owners Ignored by Media, Maligned by Politicians
In celebration of New York’s new gun control law taking effect on September 1, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul claimed: “This whole concept that a good guy with a gun will stop the bad guys with a gun, it doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so that theory is over.”
WKTV
Town cancels beloved annual event due to new NYS gun laws
German Flatts Town Park was supposed to filled with kids, seniors and everyone in between, this weekend, for living history weekend, but those who worked all year to plan the event canceled it...because they're afraid hundreds of participants would have been guilty of gun crimes. "I believe it says you...
NY Gov. Hochul has double-digit lead over challenger Zeldin: PIX11 Poll
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a double-digit lead over Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race to be New York's governor, according to a new PIX11 News/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released Friday.
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
pix11.com
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor
WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
WKTV
Farmers react to recommendation on overtime
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - Farmers face higher costs for fuel, fertilizers and equipment than they did one year ago, and soon they could face a brutal hike in payroll as well. New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have the final say after the Farm Laborers...
Low Income Families In New York State Will Soon Get Tax Relief Checks
Certain low-income residents in New York State will be getting millions of dollars in tax relief. Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders made the announcement today, September 8, 2022. New Yorkers who meet income eligibility will have access to $475 million in tax relief to help their families combat inflation.
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
