Albany, NY

nysenate.gov

SENATOR SUE SERINO CALLS ON NY ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES AND ALBANY DISTRICT ATTORNEY TO INVESTIGATE HOCHUL ADMINISTRATION

In the wake of the disturbing allegations brought to light in a recent article by the Times Union, Senator Sue Serino today penned a letter to Attorney General Letitia James and Albany District Attorney David Soares requesting an immediate investigation into the Hochul administration to determine if they engaged in pay-to-play in violation of state ethics laws.
ALBANY, NY
Gothamist

New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases

Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whiteplainscnr.com

PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT’S AHEAD

PROFESSOR STEPHEN J. ROLANDI IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN F. BAILEY ON THE WESTCHESTER PRIMARY RESULTS, WHAT THEY MEAN, AND HE PREVIEWS THE NOVEMBER 8 NY STATE ELECTIONS AND WHAT'S AHEAD
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Albany, NY
Syracuse, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
WKTV

Town cancels beloved annual event due to new NYS gun laws

German Flatts Town Park was supposed to filled with kids, seniors and everyone in between, this weekend, for living history weekend, but those who worked all year to plan the event canceled it...because they're afraid hundreds of participants would have been guilty of gun crimes. "I believe it says you...
GERMAN FLATTS, NY
News Break
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Democrats make case that Lee Zeldin is too 'extreme' in race for New York governor

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- With the Labor Day holiday passed, Democrats in Western New York said the general election campaign season for governor is in full swing. Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner said, working closely with Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign, they decided to illustrate why they believe Republican candidate U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin is too extreme.
WKTV

Farmers react to recommendation on overtime

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - Farmers face higher costs for fuel, fertilizers and equipment than they did one year ago, and soon they could face a brutal hike in payroll as well. New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon will have the final say after the Farm Laborers...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

APD: Cocaine Distribution Conspiracy

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Ketty Larco-Ward, Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced four people have been accused of planning to distribute cocaine that was mailed from Puerto Rico to the Capital Region.
TROY, NY

