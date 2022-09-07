Feldman Automotive and the Beaumont Health Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. All proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Miracle Network — which raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada — and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The day featured golf on the club’s two courses, a lunch and a strolling dinner, and silent and live auctions. Every golfer was paired with a local or national celebrity, including Mark Wahlberg, three of his four brothers (Jim, Paul, and Robert), Calvin Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, and more. Sponsors of the event included Quantum Ventures of Michigan, Beaumont, the Celani Family Foundation, CIBC, Aaron and Carolynn Frankel Family Foundation, Mayde Inc., ShiftDigital, and US Signal. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO