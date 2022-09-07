Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups
After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
Michigan has another freshman running back vying for a role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — While Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards are expected to carry the rushing load for Michigan this year, there’s a new, fresh face ready to contribute. True freshman C.J. Stokes was next in line during the Wolverines’ Week 1 rout of Colorado State, 51-7, turning six carries into 35 yards. While that may not seem like a lot, his workload was third-most among the backs, behind only Corum (13 carries, 76 yards, TD) and Edwards (12 carries, 64 yards, TD). Second-year back Tavierre Dunlap, a member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class, had just one carry for four yards.
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for Week 3: Can Dexter top Bedford in SEC-Red clash?
ANN ARBOR – We’re three weeks into the Michigan high school football season and several Ann Arbor-area football teams have a chance to pick up some important victories this week. MLive sports reporter Greg Wickliffe correctly picked the winner in five of the nine games involving local teams...
Ranking metro Detroit's Top 10 Public Golf Courses: Here's who made the list and why
Do you debate friends about the best golf courses in Michigan? Or maybe you're trying to decide which public golf courses in metro Detroit you must play? We have answers...
Detroit News
Top Michigan high schools ranked by SAT scores
Average total scores on the college readiness exam dropped by double digits for all of Michigan's top 10 high schools after two years of pandemic learning, according to 2019 and 2022 test state scores analyzed by The Detroit News. Scores drops for the top 10 ranked schools ranged from 42.7...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy hints at potential favorite target during Week 2 start for Michigan
Just a few short weeks ago, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that QB Cade McNamara would start the season opener against Colorado State and that JJ McCarthy would start in Week 2 against Hawaii. Week 1 is in the bag with a 51-7 routing over Colorado State, and although he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Forbes: University of Michigan No. 25 college in U.S.
ANN ARBOR – Forbes has named the University of Michigan the No. 25 school in the nation on its 2022 America’s Top Colleges List. According to Forbes, the list highlights schools that “offer an excellent education at a great price, graduate high-earners and propel students to become successful entrepreneurs and influential leaders in their fields.”
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery.
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson grad faces long recovery after carjacking, gunshot wound
Justin Schultz has his whole life ahead of him. But what's ahead looks a little murkier than it did a few weeks ago. Schultz, 22-year-old Livonia Stevenson graduate, survived a gunshot wound he sustained Aug. 17 when three men stole his car. He had been leaving his apartment in Southfield to grab some food.
Woman killed in Ann Arbor remembered as artist, devoted mother
ANN ARBOR, MI -- To friends and family, Patricia “Patty” Falkenstern was best known for her art, love of animals and penchant for coming away from every shift at the local ice cream shop with an unusual story. Patricia, 65, was found dead in her apartment, the victim...
dbusiness.com
Feldman Automotive Children’s Miracle Celebrity Golf Outing 2022
Feldman Automotive and the Beaumont Health Foundation hosted the Children’s Miracle Celebrity Invitational on Monday, Aug. 29, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. All proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Miracle Network — which raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals across the U.S. and Canada — and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation. The day featured golf on the club’s two courses, a lunch and a strolling dinner, and silent and live auctions. Every golfer was paired with a local or national celebrity, including Mark Wahlberg, three of his four brothers (Jim, Paul, and Robert), Calvin Johnson, Isaiah Thomas, and more. Sponsors of the event included Quantum Ventures of Michigan, Beaumont, the Celani Family Foundation, CIBC, Aaron and Carolynn Frankel Family Foundation, Mayde Inc., ShiftDigital, and US Signal. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking more rain Sunday than Saturday amid big sports weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Friday morning!. We have to take the good with the bad, and today is another tally on the good side, making for a pretty nice weather week overall here in Metro Detroit!. We are waking up with more of that pleasant and cooler air, with temperatures...
Masks suggested in Washtenaw, 7 other Michigan counties this week by CDC
COVID-19 cases are at their lowest point in Michigan since the first week of July. Likewise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has fewer Michigan counties at the top COVID risk level than last week. Only eight Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, down from 18 counties a week ago.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Michigan
Here's where you can find them.
Century-old relics from when Ann Arbor had streetcars unearthed downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — Relics from Ann Arbor’s past are seeing the light of day for possibly the first time in over a century with construction work underway downtown. Digging up Catherine Street for underground utility work and installation of a new bikeway, crews have unearthed large pieces of timber the construction engineer has identified as old railroad ties from when Ann Arbor had a trolley system.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niche: University of Michigan No. 2 public university in America
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan is the No. 2 public university in the nation, according to ranking and review site Niche. U-M received an overall grade of A+ on the site, which calculates its rankings based on student reviews and key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ’s Grows Its Footprint in Michigan
BJ’s Wholesale Club is celebrating its fourth store opening in 2022 as it cuts the ribbon on Sept. 9 for its new location in Canton, Mich. This is the retailer’s fifth outpost in Michigan, bringing its total U.S. store count to 230. The fifth location in Michigan features...
chevydetroit.com
These festivals are why we love fall!
September 9-11 Rochester Municipal Park, Rochester. Paint Creek Center for the Arts is excited to present its 56th Art & Apples Festival to kick off the fall season as its primary fundraiser for the year. A suggested donation of $5 per attendee will be accepted at each of the festival’s entrances. Highlights of the festival include 16 different dance and music performances, 22 food vendors, the Meijer Kids Art Zone, and the Creation Station with live demonstrations like glass blowing and wheel-throwing.
