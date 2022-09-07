Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball is a Little Different in the Pacific NorthwestIBWAASeattle, WA
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Related
numberfire.com
Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup
Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
Moncada did something at the plate no AL player in history has
Yoán Moncada went off last night. The White Sox third baseman had five hits, for five RBIs and two home runs. It's the second time this season Moncada has had five hits and five RBIs. And that might not seem significant, but it's the first time an American League...
Yardbarker
Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season
Former Chicago Cubs second-round pick Chase Strumpf had a 1-for-4 day with the Tennessee Smokies Thursday, but he made his one knock count. The second baseman smacked a three-run home run to left field, reaching the 20 home run benchmark for the first time in his Major League career. Strumpf...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Occasional Starts at Second Base Help L.A., a 'Lot of Fun' for Mookie
Mookie Betts is a Gold Glove outfielder, but occasional starts at second base help him and the Dodgers, giving him a fun opportunity while resting his body.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Padres Walk-Off Against Dodgers In Extra Innings
Nine innings wasn’t enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres following a 40-minute rain delay as the two teams went to extra innings with the Padres emerging victorious, 5-4, in walk-off fashion. The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead when Freddie Freeman hit his 18th...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics
Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
Comments / 0