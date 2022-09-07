ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Chad Pinder not in Athletics' Saturday lineup

Oakland Athletics infielder/outfielder Chad Pinder is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Pinder is being replaced in right field by Seth Brown versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 336 plate appearances this season, Pinder has a .231 batting average with a .642 OPS, 11...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Cubs Prospect Strumpf Hits 20th Home Run of the Season

Former Chicago Cubs second-round pick Chase Strumpf had a 1-for-4 day with the Tennessee Smokies Thursday, but he made his one knock count. The second baseman smacked a three-run home run to left field, reaching the 20 home run benchmark for the first time in his Major League career. Strumpf...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers. What It Means:. Crawford will sit after starting the first two games of the series. Thairo Estrada will cover shortstop while Luis Gonzalez starts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
OAKLAND, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6

The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Padres Walk-Off Against Dodgers In Extra Innings

Nine innings wasn’t enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres following a 40-minute rain delay as the two teams went to extra innings with the Padres emerging victorious, 5-4, in walk-off fashion. The Dodgers jumped out to an early lead when Freddie Freeman hit his 18th...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: White Sox demolish Athletics

Honestly, it’s impressive that the lineup the Yankees rolled out in their 4-3 series finale loss to the Twins was able to score three runs. Joking aside, the Yankees would’ve benefitted greatly from completing the four-game sweep, particularly on a day when many of their AL rivals had the night off. The White Sox were the only of the the AL playoff contenders (and it’s a stretch already to call them that) to also play last night, so tonight’s Rivalry Roundup will be a bit more long-form than usual. Think of it as a hybrid game recap for the South Siders.
CHICAGO, IL

