Rock and roll has been vital in the development of British fashion. For example, the major connection between the Sex Pistols and British designer Vivienne Westwood curated London’s punk scene and has continued to be the foundation that carries it today — seen most recently with Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration — with its ragged T-shirts, bondage pants, and faded graphics of the Queen. Another band that has influenced British fashion is The Rolling Stones. When the five-piece band hit the big time back in the ’60s, the group was best known for its slouched sweaters, rumpled jackets, and ill-fitting trousers, and now the band’s flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street is showing its evolution with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

