hypebeast.com
The Rolling Stones FW22 Collection Is a Playful Exploration of the Swinging Sixties and Beyond
Rock and roll has been vital in the development of British fashion. For example, the major connection between the Sex Pistols and British designer Vivienne Westwood curated London’s punk scene and has continued to be the foundation that carries it today — seen most recently with Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration — with its ragged T-shirts, bondage pants, and faded graphics of the Queen. Another band that has influenced British fashion is The Rolling Stones. When the five-piece band hit the big time back in the ’60s, the group was best known for its slouched sweaters, rumpled jackets, and ill-fitting trousers, and now the band’s flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street is showing its evolution with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayshia Adams Teams With Scünci and Conair on Hair Accessories Collection
Tayshia Adams is looking to nostalgia for her latest collaboration. The former “Bachelorette” star and TV host is embarking on her first collaboration in the hair accessories space, teaming with Conair and Scünci — which are both owned by the Conair Corporation — on a collection of accessories and tools.
Complex
Zara Celebrates Narciso Rodriguez’s Continued Influence With New Collab Collection
While working on his new collab collection with Zara, launching this week, Narciso Rodriguez says he was taken aback by the sustained enthusiasm he witnessed for his decades of minimalism-shaping design. “Working with Zara is eye-opening, because everyone is so aware of what’s going on in the world and in...
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake
The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
Plumage, Paillettes, and More: The Attico Throws a New York Fashion Week Festa at The Nines
The Attico may take center stage in Milan, but the six-year-old Italian brand—helmed by street style stars-turned-bona fide designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini—made a sparkling entrance into Manhattan last night to celebrate the opening of their Wooster Street pop-up. The occasion was feted with a 60-person dinner—with many more joining for the dance party that followed—at The Nines, where The Attico's calling card plumage, paillettes, and animal prints were on full display.
hypebeast.com
Helmut Lang and UNIQLO Reconnect for Classic Cut Jeans
Having established a relationship that stretches back to Fall/Winter 2014, in which Helmut Lang‘s then-creative director, Alexandre Plokohov worked with Japanese apparel giant UNIQLO on an array of comfortable sweats, the duo now reconnect for a limited capsule revisiting Helmut Lang’s Classic Cut Jeans. The “HELMUT LANG JEANS”...
hypebeast.com
Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York
Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
Hypebae
Collina Strada Taps unspun, Unveiling Custom-Fit Jeans on SS23 Runway
For its Spring/Summer 2023 runway at New York Fashion Week, Collina Strada has tapped unspun, the Hong Kong and San Francisco-based start-up that uses an innovative at-home scanning system to create custom-fit jeans. For those unfamiliar, unspun makes custom-fit jeans possible through its mobile app, which takes 10 seconds to...
New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three
In 1943, with Europe caught in the throes of World War II, PR maven Eleanor Lambert spearheaded “press week” at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, giving a much-needed boost to the U.S. ready-to-wear business. Back then, New York was an afterthought on the global fashion stage as American editors and buyers fled their home turf to chase new trends. Oh, how times have changed — for the spring 2023 season, it is the Europeans who are making the journey across the Atlantic. Italy will be well represented in New York with Fendi feting its Baguette bag here on Friday, one day...
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez's First Wedding Dress Photos Are Here — See the ‘Dreamy’ Ralph Lauren Designs
It’s not often fans are waiting for a newsletter to hit their email inbox, but Jennifer Lopez had her followers on pins and needles for three days waiting for the On The JLo arrival — and it did not disappoint. Her email and Vogue offered an insider’s look at not one, but three, wedding dresses, custom-designed by Ralph Lauren Collection.
For Just One Night, Bottega Veneta Took Over NYC’s Iconic Bookstore The Strand
On a normal day, food and drink are strictly prohibited inside The Strand, one of New York’s most iconic bookstores. But Matthieu Blazy, creative director of Bottega Veneta, has a way of bending the rules—and to fabulous effect. The Strand’s iconic three-story building, located below Union Square and...
Hypebae
Emilio Pucci Brings the Heat With FW22 Collection "La Piazzetta"
Italian brand Emilio Pucci embraces la dolce vita with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “La Piazzetta.”. Teeming with bold, psychedelic patterns and colors, the brand’s latest launch instantly brightens up the colder season. Without throwing caution to the wind, designer Camile Miceli delivers fluid knits and jerseys arriving in exciting color-blocked palettes comprised of cotton-candy pink and blue. Elsewhere, party-ready trousers, complete with disco ruffles steal the show, while uber-saturated mini-skirts bear trippy, abstract designs.
How Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed her Business by Becoming a Creative Pragmatist
No one would say COVID-19 was a positive experience, but for Tibi designer Amy Smilovic, who celebrates 25 years in business at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, it was transformative. During lockdown, Smilovic created an entire philosophy of dressing and being, which she calls “creative pragmatism” (she’s writing a book about it, too), a Tibictionary of her own styling terms to remember when getting dressed, and became an Instagram Live star, increasing the brand’s following to more than 500,000.More from WWDFe Noel RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors on...
hypebeast.com
The Vans Vault OG Old Skool LX "Stressed" Builds on Pre-Dirtied Shoes Trend
Jumping into the pre-dirtied shoes trend, Vans‘ Vans Vault premium line has now put together a series of weathered takes on the Old School footwear silhouette. Dubbed the Vans Vault OG Old Skool LX “Stressed,” the take on the classic has now surfaced in Japan. Arriving in...
wmagazine.com
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
A Chic Crowd Feted Isabel Marant’s Arrival in New York—Plus, Her New Store
Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan’s Seaport district is no stranger to romance—with a scenic backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge, the locale lures visitors far and wide. Yesterday, as dusk turned to night, designer Isabel Marant was among this group. She, alongside a glamorous set of artists, designers, actors, and other sorts of creatives, toasted to the brand’s newly opened store on Madison Avenue.
Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Her—and Carrie’s—Fendi Baguette Collection
Few accessories can generate the same level of excitement when they appear on a TV show as a celebrity cameo. But when the Fendi Baguette appeared in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, it was as if Aiden had appeared on the screen. The rectangular bag has become synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw’s closet, since she was mugged in season one and corrected the robber who asked for her bag. “It’s a baguette.”
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season
Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
Vogue Magazine
