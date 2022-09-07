ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

The Rolling Stones FW22 Collection Is a Playful Exploration of the Swinging Sixties and Beyond

Rock and roll has been vital in the development of British fashion. For example, the major connection between the Sex Pistols and British designer Vivienne Westwood curated London’s punk scene and has continued to be the foundation that carries it today — seen most recently with Richard Quinn and Tommy Hilfiger’s collaboration — with its ragged T-shirts, bondage pants, and faded graphics of the Queen. Another band that has influenced British fashion is The Rolling Stones. When the five-piece band hit the big time back in the ’60s, the group was best known for its slouched sweaters, rumpled jackets, and ill-fitting trousers, and now the band’s flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street is showing its evolution with its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Vogue Magazine

Grace Jones on Her New Candle and Working With Beyoncé and Issey Miyake

The model, singer, and actor Grace Jones, in her signature gravelly voice, is describing the smell of Jamaica post-thunderstorm to me: “Maybe it hasn’t rained in a couple of days, and then a big shower just comes down, and everything mixes with that smell. It could be the food that’s being cooked around you, or it could be the flowers or the plants. And when it hits the Earth, it all kind of rises up into an amazing smell that you just go, oh.”
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Plumage, Paillettes, and More: The Attico Throws a New York Fashion Week Festa at The Nines

The Attico may take center stage in Milan, but the six-year-old Italian brand—helmed by street style stars-turned-bona fide designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini—made a sparkling entrance into Manhattan last night to celebrate the opening of their Wooster Street pop-up. The occasion was feted with a 60-person dinner—with many more joining for the dance party that followed—at The Nines, where The Attico's calling card plumage, paillettes, and animal prints were on full display.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Helmut Lang and UNIQLO Reconnect for Classic Cut Jeans

Having established a relationship that stretches back to Fall/Winter 2014, in which Helmut Lang‘s then-creative director, Alexandre Plokohov worked with Japanese apparel giant UNIQLO on an array of comfortable sweats, the duo now reconnect for a limited capsule revisiting Helmut Lang’s Classic Cut Jeans. The “HELMUT LANG JEANS”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Tommy Jeans Launches New Collection Inspired by Street and Hip Hop Cultures at HBX New York

Tommy Hilfiger, the classic all-American brand, announced the launch of the brand new Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans. The apparel and denim outfitter has dressed American icons for over three decades. This latest collection alludes to past silhouettes and trends, inspired by the ’90s and informed by contemporary youth culture’s affinity for street style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Recycled Standard
WWD

New York Spring 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Three

In 1943, with Europe caught in the throes of World War II, PR maven Eleanor Lambert spearheaded “press week” at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, giving a much-needed boost to the U.S. ready-to-wear business. Back then, New York was an afterthought on the global fashion stage as American editors and buyers fled their home turf to chase new trends. Oh, how times have changed — for the spring 2023 season, it is the Europeans who are making the journey across the Atlantic. Italy will be well represented in New York with Fendi feting its Baguette bag here on Friday, one day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Emilio Pucci Brings the Heat With FW22 Collection "La Piazzetta"

Italian brand Emilio Pucci embraces la dolce vita with the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection “La Piazzetta.”. Teeming with bold, psychedelic patterns and colors, the brand’s latest launch instantly brightens up the colder season. Without throwing caution to the wind, designer Camile Miceli delivers fluid knits and jerseys arriving in exciting color-blocked palettes comprised of cotton-candy pink and blue. Elsewhere, party-ready trousers, complete with disco ruffles steal the show, while uber-saturated mini-skirts bear trippy, abstract designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed her Business by Becoming a Creative Pragmatist

No one would say COVID-19 was a positive experience, but for Tibi designer Amy Smilovic, who celebrates 25 years in business at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, it was transformative. During lockdown, Smilovic created an entire philosophy of dressing and being, which she calls “creative pragmatism” (she’s writing a book about it, too), a Tibictionary of her own styling terms to remember when getting dressed, and became an Instagram Live star, increasing the brand’s following to more than 500,000.More from WWDFe Noel RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023Pantone's Fall 2022 Colors on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

A Chic Crowd Feted Isabel Marant’s Arrival in New York—Plus, Her New Store

Pier 17 in Lower Manhattan’s Seaport district is no stranger to romance—with a scenic backdrop of the Brooklyn Bridge, the locale lures visitors far and wide. Yesterday, as dusk turned to night, designer Isabel Marant was among this group. She, alongside a glamorous set of artists, designers, actors, and other sorts of creatives, toasted to the brand’s newly opened store on Madison Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Her—and Carrie’s—Fendi Baguette Collection

Few accessories can generate the same level of excitement when they appear on a TV show as a celebrity cameo. But when the Fendi Baguette appeared in the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That, it was as if Aiden had appeared on the screen. The rectangular bag has become synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw’s closet, since she was mugged in season one and corrected the robber who asked for her bag. “It’s a baguette.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Raf Simons' FW22 Runway Boots Stomp Into the Season

Raf Simons‘ Fall/Winter 2022 runway show was a return to form for the esteemed Belgian designer, with leather boots, vinyl aprons, extravagant fuzzy mohair hats, couture-ified satin bags, and much more making for statement looks infiltrated by Simons’ dark and sexual undertones. One of the key pieces that had this attitude in mind is the black block-heel boots; a wellington style that was seen on almost every look (in one form or another) during the presentation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy