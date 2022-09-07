Read full article on original website
Engadget
How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
CNET
iPhone 14 Expected to Launch Tomorrow. But When Is the Release Date?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is likely a day away from announcing its new iPhone. The iPhone 14 line, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 -- here's what's still coming
The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent -- but we're expecting both soon.
Apple Insider
Want to write for AppleInsider during the next Apple event? Apply within!
Does the iPhone 14 event really excite you? Do you like teaching people how to use that iPhone or iPad? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 hints at long-awaited face unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro
The latest Android 13 beta release includes references to Face Unlock on the Pixel 6 Pro.
Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro
Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands
Despite being a new 49mm size, the Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with the bands made with the larger 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch lugs. The new larger Apple Watch Ultra (available for preorder) has a 49mm display with a larger-looking industrial design. However, it still uses the same Apple Watch band connector introduced in the original model.
Apple Insider
Moment launches new lens-mounting cases for iPhone 14
Photography retailer Moment has opened itsiPhone 14 case lineup for preorder, with the cases set to ship in late September.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra debuts as a giant & rugged titanium model
After furious rumors and leaks over the last week, Apple has launched the new Apple Watch Ultra, a supersized and rugged version focused on extreme activities.
iOS 16 Release Candidate released to developers
Apple has released the iOS 16 Release Candidate to developers, this was released after the press event earlier this week. The Release Candidate should be the final version of iOS 16 that is released to developers, assuming that no issues are found in the software, then this is the version that will be released to everyone.
Apple Insider
Hear what may be the new startup sound for iPhone 14
The option for a startup sound to assist visually-impaired iPhone 14 users has been found in the code for iOS 16 -- and here's what it might sound like. Apple has issued a release candidate beta of iOS 16, the ninth beta version, and it includes previously unknown details. Everything new found in the code relates to features that Apple either only announced at its "Far Out" event -- or has not announced at all.
Apple Insider
Mujjo announces iPhone 14 leather cases with MagSafe
A range of leather cases and leather wallet cases has been launched for theiPhone 14 by Mujjo, and which improve on previous models by working with MagSafe.
