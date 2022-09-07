Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10
Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/9/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Ellendale water pipes getting flushed. Crews from Artesian Water Co. will perform a flush of lines and fire hydrants...
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink; 50th anniversary for Dover’s Roma; Nicola’s next step, Taco Festival;
Dover’s Roma Italian Restaurant marked its 50th anniversary this week in an event hosted by the Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce. Giuseppe Garramone moved from Italy to New York with $8.25 in his pocket and after working 16 years as a chef opened a pizzeria at what is now the location of the restaurant.
rehobothfoodie.com
Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN
The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events
Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
Cape Gazette
Cross country season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lake Forest Invitational
The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
capemayvibe.com
Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher
Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
Cape Gazette
Bras for a Cause fundraiser set Sept. 21
The Women’s Council of Realtors, Sussex County, will present the 11th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and Beebe Medical Foundation for the Center for Breast Health, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ivy in Dewey Beach. This year’s theme is...
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
The Dispatch
Beach Plaza Hotel Auction To Benefit OC Museum Society
OCEAN CITY – Community members will have an opportunity to own a piece of history as items from an iconic hotel will be up for grabs. The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum is currently holding an eBay auction featuring items from the iconic Beach Plaza Hotel, which announced its closure in January 2021.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City advances alley abandonment for Margaritville resort
Property part of Baltimore Avenue project right-of-way A planned downtown Margaritaville resort inched a little closer to reality Tuesday with approval of the first reading of an alley abandonment needed to solidify the project’s footprint. Council members voted 6-1 on Tuesday — with Council President Matt James opposed —...
Cape Gazette
LYC keeps tradition alive with breakwater races
The busy Lewes Yacht Club one-design sailboat racing season came to an end Sept. 5 with the annual Breakwater Sailing Race featuring one-design and the LYC Beer Can Keelboat Fleet. The roots of the race, and the yacht club itself, date back to the first breakwater race 90 years ago in 1932.
Cape Gazette
Gold Alert issued for Rehoboth Beach man
Delaware State Police Troop 7 has issued a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Jason Shellenberger of Rehoboth Beach. Shellenberger was last seen on Sept. 5 at 2:06 p.m. in the Rehoboth Beach area. Attempts to contact or locate Shellenberger have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being, police said.
WMDT.com
The Bone stays in Laurel for another year
LAUREL, Del. – The defending 1A champs made quick work of another opponent Friday night, defeating Brandywine in the Battle for the Bone 45-0. Kylse Wilson led the way for the Bulldog offense with 11 carries for 186 yards and 2 touchdowns. Laurel (2-0) next plays at Early College...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners begin review of Granary master plan
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun its review of the master plan for the proposed 1,350-unit development known as the Granary at Draper Farm. At an Aug. 16 public hearing, Colby Cox, founder of developer Convergence Communities, laid out the details of the master plan, required by code because the Granary is a large-parcel development.
WGMD Radio
Food Bank of Del. Schedules Drive-Thru Mobile Pantries in Sept.
The Food Bank of Delaware returns to the road for three drive-through mobile food pantries this month. Food will be available Monday September 12th at Crossroad Community Church on State Forest Road between Georgetown and Bridgeville, starting at 10:00 a.m. Pre-registration online is requested. On-site registration will also be available....
