Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming
The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
Apple Insider
Compared: Apple Watch Ultra vs. Apple Watch Series 8 & Series 7
Apple revealed the Apple Watch Series 8 andApple Watch Ultra at its "Far Out" streaming event on September 7. Here's how they compare to the Apple Watch Series 7.
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 versus 2022 iPhone SE
Apple'siPhone 14 is aimed at about the same market that the iPhone SE targets. Here's how it compares to the third-generation iPhone SE.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro available for preorder from Amazon
Preorders for Apple's second-generationAirPods Pro appear to have gone live early on Amazon for the $249 retail price. Update...
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
Apple Insider
Incipio announces case lineup for iPhone 14 series
In the shadow of the iPhone 14 event, Incipio has unveiled its new iPhone cases, including a brand new clear case that is 100% plant-based. If you're in the market for a new iPhone 14 case, Incipio has got you covered with a wide range of compatible cases to meet nearly every need.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 Pro Max already backordered, amidst Apple Store issues
Within minutes of iPhone 14 preorders starting, and through a troublesome Apple Store, shipping dates for the iPhone 14 Pro Max have already slipped. Apple began taking preorders for the iPhone 14 range at 8 a.m. ET and after ten minutes, shipping dates the 512GB iPhone 14 Pro Max had slipped back. Originally shipping by September 16, after ten minutes it was October 3, and after half an hour, it was October 10.
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 have started
The Apple Store is back up, and preorders have now begun for the iPhone 14 range, AirPods Pro 2, while resuming the new Apple Watch models. It's expected that initially the greatest demand will be for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with Apple reportedly ordering manufacturers to concentrate on those.
Apple Insider
Apple trials tvOS 16 release candidate beta
Apple has provided developers the release candidate beta build of tvOS 16 to try out on their Apple TVs. The newest builds of Apple's betas can be downloaded by developers enrolled in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
WaterField Designs debuts two new holster cases for iPhone 14
Carry your iPhone 14 securely with WaterField Design's newest holster cases. The new iPhone 14 holsters are American-made and...
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Moment launches new lens-mounting cases for iPhone 14
Photography retailer Moment has opened itsiPhone 14 case lineup for preorder, with the cases set to ship in late September.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 & watchOS 9 arriving on September 12
After a debut at WWDC and the traditionally long beta period, Apple's iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available on Monday, September 12. The dates were announced in press materials for the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8. It's not yet clear when the final test versions will arrive, but an arrival later on Wednesday is likely.
Apple Insider
All iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro models come with 6GB of RAM
Despite differences in processors, storage, cameras, and more, every iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro model has the same 6GB of RAM. In July 2022, a rumor suggested that the iPhone 14 would use LPDDR4X RAM while the iPhone 14 Pro models would 6GB receive newer and faster LPDDR5 RAM. As it turns out, the rumor of RAM quantity is true.
Apple Insider
Mujjo announces iPhone 14 leather cases with MagSafe
A range of leather cases and leather wallet cases has been launched for theiPhone 14 by Mujjo, and which improve on previous models by working with MagSafe.
Apple Insider
Exclusive deals: save up to $200 on Apple's new MacBook Air, cheapest prices on record
Apple's 2022MacBook Air sports the new M2 chip and an all-new chassis. And it's up to $200 off, with upgraded models starting at just $1,279.
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini
Apple has launched its iPhone 14 range, but on the surface it's a tough compare to the iPhone 13. Here's what's different and if it's good enough for an upgrade. Apple's annual fall ritual has resulted, once again, in the launch of new iPhones. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the latest flagship smartphones from the company and represent the more conventional smartphone experience alongside the significant upgrades of the iPhone 14 Pro range.
Apple Insider
Apple ditches physical SIM cards from all US iPhone 14 models
Instead of the SIM card tray, Apple has announced that US iPhone 14 models will all use Electronic SIM technology, known as eSIM. This is a digital SIM that's used to activate a carrier's cellular plan without the need for the traditional nano-SIM card. Kaiann Drance, vice president of iPhone...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 debuts with new sensors & focus on health
Rumors pointed to a significant Apple Watch redesign for the previous two generations. Instead, for 2022, Apple iterated on the existing design with minor changes that enhanced the overall experience. The Apple Watch Series 8 could easily be mistaken for the Apple Watch Series 7 that came before it. The...
