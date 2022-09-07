Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Engadget
How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
— Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Not a Fan of iOS 16? How to Revert New Annoying iPhone Features
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is nearly here (here's how to watch Apple's "Far Out" event today). If you've tried the iOS 16 public beta version, you may have already figured out what your favorite new features are. Some fan faves so far are the return of battery percentage to the icon, editing text messages you've already sent and automatically removing people or pets from your photos.
inputmag.com
How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode
If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
Steve Jobs' 23-year-old daughter, Eve, mocks Apple's new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as last year's model
The late Steve Jobs' daughter Eve has gently mocked Apple's release of their new highly-anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme. Eve, 23, reacted to Wednesday's announcement by throwing some shade at the company's latest release. Together with a photo of a middle-aged man buying exactly the same shirt as...
The Verge
Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th
Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
— Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming
— The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
What Android 13 will mean for your business
As part of its rollout of Android 13 (opens in new tab), Google has released more details (opens in new tab) on the raft of new quality-of-life and security features it says are designed to make the lives of business users easier. While the features targeting professionals may be more...
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
Apple Insider
Apple trials tvOS 16 release candidate beta
Apple has provided developers the release candidate beta build of tvOS 16 to try out on their Apple TVs. The newest builds of Apple's betas can be downloaded by developers enrolled in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
9to5Mac
Verizon offers new ‘One Unlimited’ plan for iPhone, including all Apple One services
Verizon today announced the One Unlimited for iPhone plan. This offers Verizon customers cell coverage for their iPhone combined with Apple One: iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Verizon will be the only carrier offering this Apple One plan in the United States. Internationally, EE is the sole...
Business Insider
How to transfer all of your apps onto a new iPhone using iCloud or the App Store
You can transfer all your apps to a new iPhone from an iCloud backup during initial setup. Before transferring the apps using iCloud, make sure you've made an iCloud backup of your old phone. You can also use the App Store to choose which apps you'd like to download on...
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
— If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
