Elite Daily

The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need

It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
Engadget

How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply.
Apple Insider

Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display

Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
CNET

Not a Fan of iOS 16? How to Revert New Annoying iPhone Features

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is nearly here (here's how to watch Apple's "Far Out" event today). If you've tried the iOS 16 public beta version, you may have already figured out what your favorite new features are. Some fan faves so far are the return of battery percentage to the icon, editing text messages you've already sent and automatically removing people or pets from your photos.
inputmag.com

How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode

If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
The Verge

Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th

Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
Apple Insider

How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users

Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CNET

Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
CNET

iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Apple Insider

Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming

The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
TechRadar

What Android 13 will mean for your business

As part of its rollout of Android 13 (opens in new tab), Google has released more details (opens in new tab) on the raft of new quality-of-life and security features it says are designed to make the lives of business users easier. While the features targeting professionals may be more...
Apple Insider

Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7

Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider

Apple trials tvOS 16 release candidate beta

Apple has provided developers the release candidate beta build of tvOS 16 to try out on their Apple TVs. The newest builds of Apple's betas can be downloaded by developers enrolled in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider

Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice

If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
