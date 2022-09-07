ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Saturday's Alabama-Texas game with Roll Tide Wire

By Joey Hickey
 2 days ago
The Texas Longhorns face the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide this Saturday. At the very least, it will draw a large television audience.

Undoubtedly, many will tune in with hopes that Alabama win the game by technical knockout. Others will watch, curious how much Texas has improved with Quinn Ewers and a retooled offensive line.

We have examined different angles of the game, but Longhorns Wire recently spoke with Stacey Blackwood of Roll Tide Wire to hear his perspective.

Blackwood provided insightful thoughts on how he sees the game unfolding. We see the game playing out in a similar fashion, but he goes in depth on his expectations for the two teams.

Let’s look at what he had to say about Saturday’s big game.

Alabama is the best team in the country. How does Texas make this game competitive?

Blackwood: Defensively Texas has to limit explosive plays. Offensively Texas needs to take care of the ball and take advantage of one-on-one matchups.

My thoughts: Completely agree. And if there’s one thing we know about Sark, it’s that he loves exploiting matchups. That will be easier said than done against Alabama’s depth of talent.

If you were an opposing offensive coordinator how would you attack the Alabama defense?

Blackwood: Quick passing game to set up throws over the top against Alabama’s man-to-man coverage on the outside.

My thoughts: Stretching opponents horizontally with bubble screens could loosen the box against Bijan Robinson as well.

Where has Bryce Young grown the most since the beginning of last season?

Blackwood: His leadership has been the most notable difference from last season.

My thoughts: The best quarterback in college football last season could be even better this year.

Who's an Alabama defender to look out for besides Will Anderson and Dallas Turner?

Blackwood: I believe a guy like Jaylen Moody at inside linebacker could play a prominent role in this matchup.

My thoughts: It will be interesting to see if Bijan Robinson can have a strong performance against a great linebacking unit.

I think Steve Sarkisian can manufacture points, but Alabama's offense could be too much. What kind of game are you expecting?

Blackwood: Much of the same really. Sark knows how to put points on the board, but I just think Alabama is too strong on both sides of the ball for an upset. I also think it may be a little lower scoring all the way around than what most people do. My score prediction is 38-17 Bama.

My thoughts: That’s a realistic prediction. I do think Texas has the firepower to make this a game, but they will need a near perfect effort in all three phases.

