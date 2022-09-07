ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

A message from OHIO's Division of Student Affairs

The following message was shared with Athens Campus students by OHIO's Division of Student Affairs via email on Wednesday, Sept. 7. We cannot express how exciting and energizing it has been to see you return to campus and quickly become active members of the OHIO community over the past few weeks.
Office of First-Year and Student Transitions seeks student leaders

Ohio University’s First-Year and Student Transitions Office is recruiting orientation leaders to support undergraduate orientation programs. OHIO depends on student orientation leaders to help welcome and guide incoming students and their families and guests through orientation. Through these roles, students develop valuable leadership and organizational skills, support incoming students as they transition to college life, and deepen their connections on campus.
Ohio University awarded Intel grant funding, will serve as lead institution for Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem

Intel has awarded Ohio University $3 million in grant funding to serve as the lead institution for the Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical (ASCENT) Ecosystem, a program that will create an inclusive workforce development and training program to cultivate the next generation of skilled technical professionals for Ohio’s emerging semiconductor industry.
Cavlovich leads the way for women in chemical engineering

“The beauty of Ohio University is that I can get lost and no matter where I am at, a stranger will walk me where I am going. The campus is community-oriented, and it has a competitive engineering program, too,” Nicole Cavlovich said. Cavlovich is a fifth-year chemical engineering student...
The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees names new members

The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees is honored to welcome three new trustees who are committed to accomplishing the Foundation’s mission of “Philanthropy in Service and Education.”. Three people were appointed to The Ohio University Foundation Board: Edward Chow, an OHIO alumnus and senior associate at the...
WOWK 13 News

Pumpkin patches & corn mazes in the Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As autumn approaches, farms around the Tri-State are preparing their pumpkin patches and corn mazes for the season. Here is a list of places where visitors can pick a pumpkin straight off the vine, navigate a winding corn maze, go on a wagon ride, and do other fun fall festivities in […]
Ohio University President Sherman to host media roundtable Sept. 16

On Friday, Sept. 16, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman will meet with local media for a roundtable discussion in Baker University Center on the Athens Campus. The media roundtable will begin at 9:45 a.m. President Sherman will share University priorities for the upcoming year and provide time for a brief question-and-answer session. Photo and video will be permitted.
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Local Restaurant Hostess Finalist in Nationwide Contest

Chillicothe – A “Best Host” contest is going on nationally and one of Chillicothe’s own is a front runner. A few weeks ago a local Chillicothe restaurant reported a contest was occurring nationwide for front-of-house host employees and the company submitted several employees for the contest. On Wednesday Gina was selected as 1 of the 5 finalists out of THOUSANDS of submissions. Gina is the ONLY finalist from Ohio.
WHIZ

7th Annual Breakout Bash at The Barn

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Saturday the 7th annual Breakout Bash is taking place at The Barn on Linden Avenue. PQ’s Rock n Roll and NAMI Six County will bring together great local artists to play 11 hours of live music and a 50/50 raffle in support of mental illness and drug addiction.
Carey Busch named interim Vice Provost for Student Success

Ohio University Executive Vice President and Provost Elizabeth Sayrs has announced that Dr. Carey Busch has been appointed as the interim vice provost for student success. Effective Sept. 26, Busch will replace Dr. Jen Murphy who serves as associate vice provost of guarantee plus graduation programs and has accepted a position at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Busch currently serves as the special assistant to the provost and university ADA/504 coordinator.
Wellbeing Fee

Students who are not covered under the guaranteed tuition plan (The OHIO Guarantee) are automatically charged the wellbeing fee if they are registered for one or more credit hour through any college on OHIO’s Athens Campus. View resources on regional campuses and OHIO Online. By enrolling in the wellbeing...
OHIO provides update on monkeypox (MPV) outbreak

The below is a message to the Ohio University community. You likely have seen news about monkeypox (MPV) being identified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance for assessing and treating the virus. Although we...
OIT announces transition to new centrally supported course evaluation technology

The Office of Information Technology (OIT), in consultation with the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost, has awarded the course evaluation section of the Survey Technologies Evaluation Project RFP to Explorance, Inc., provider of Blue. The new course evaluation technology is set to be implemented over the next academic year.
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison in Los Angeles after he harassed a television actress and her daughter for 12 years. From Heath, Ohio, James David Rogers, 58, was sentenced to 40 months in prison after stalking, threatening and harassing actress Eva LaRue for 12 years, according to the […]
WOWK 13 News

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
