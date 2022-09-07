Read full article on original website
Engadget
How to pre-order the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply.
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
— Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
CNET
Not a Fan of iOS 16? How to Revert New Annoying iPhone Features
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is nearly here (here's how to watch Apple's "Far Out" event today). If you've tried the iOS 16 public beta version, you may have already figured out what your favorite new features are. Some fan faves so far are the return of battery percentage to the icon, editing text messages you've already sent and automatically removing people or pets from your photos.
inputmag.com
How to lock individual Apple Notes using your iPhone's passcode
If you’re an iPhone user, your Notes app is likely filled with stuff (like your amateur poetry and passwords) that you don’t want other people to read. Apple knows that too, which is why iOS lets you lock any note behind a passcode, password, Face ID, or Touch ID.
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
— Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CNET
iOS 16 Launches Soon: Is Your iPhone Compatible With Apple's New OS?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple has officially launched the iPhone 14 today at its "Far Out" event -- and here's everything the tech giant announced at its annual fall media wingding. The new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will be released on Sept. 12.
Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming
— The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus: Apple Reveals a First Look
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus fills the spot in Apple's phone lineup previously held by the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579)
Apple Insider
Want to write for AppleInsider during the next Apple event? Apply within!
— Does the iPhone 14 event really excite you? Do you like teaching people how to use that iPhone or iPad? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple trials tvOS 16 release candidate beta
Apple has provided developers the release candidate beta build of tvOS 16 to try out on their Apple TVs. The newest builds of Apple's betas can be downloaded by developers enrolled in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
— If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 have started
The Apple Store is back up, and preorders have now begun for the iPhone 14 range, AirPods Pro 2, while resuming the new Apple Watch models. It's expected that initially the greatest demand will be for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with Apple reportedly ordering manufacturers to concentrate on those.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands
The new larger Apple Watch Ultra (available for preorder) has a 49mm display with a larger-looking industrial design. However, it still uses the same Apple Watch band connector introduced in the original model. New Apple Watch Ultra bands like the Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band are made specifically...
Cult of Mac
Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 preorders
Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro preorders later today. The company will also start accepting preorders for the AirPods Pro 2 from today. All products will go on sale on September 16. This is also the day you should get...
Business Insider
4 ways to fix AirPods that won't connect to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac
Your Apple AirPods are designed to seamlessly and effortlessly connect to your phone, iPad, and other devices, so it's unusual (and annoying) when things go awry. If you've already followed all the steps to try to connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, here's what you can do to try to get them working again when they won't connect.
Phone Arena
Take a good look at the new iPhone 14 Pro Face ID cutout: Apple will make you stare at it for years!
Yes, we’re here to talk about the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and their newly-revealed, extravagant Face ID-enabled notch replacement! But before we do so, let me take you on a quick stroll down memory lane. If you’re not 9 years old, you can skip this part of the story, as you’ve probably encountered an iPhone with a home button before.
Apple Insider
Apple's Head of Video Marketing Chris Van Amburg steps down
Chris Van Amburg has announced his departure from Apple, telling fellow staff members that he'll "be rooting for Apple." Van Amburg joined Apple in 2018 as the Head of Video Marketing. While working at Apple, he oversaw marketing for Apple TV+ series and films. Van Amburg alerted his staff of...
