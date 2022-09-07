ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's everything Apple just announced at its iPhone 14 event

This is CNBC's live blog covering everything Apple announced at this year's iPhone 14 and Apple Watch launch event from Apple Park, its headquarters in Cupertino, California. Apple just wrapped up its big fall iPhone event where it announced new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches. Here's what it announced:. The...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th

Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Mac Pro refresh is coming. So why wasn’t it at Apple’s event today?

Apple’s September 2022 event is over, and like most of its events around this time of year, Apple focused on the iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2, and new Apple Watch Ultra. We didn’t see the updated Mac Pro, which normally wouldn’t be a big deal, but the clock is definitelty ticking for Apple to deliver on a promise.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watchos#Betas#Fitness#Software#Apple Watch#Rem
inputmag.com

The Apple Watch Ultra is a major step toward replacing your iPhone

The original vision of the smartwatch — as a tiny standalone communicator and Dick Tracy accessory — is finally rearing its head again with the new Apple Watch Ultra. Apple’s new $799 premium smartwatch is directly targeted at athletes and “adventurers.” The kind of people who might feel more comfortable spending extra on a chunky Garmin that will track their hikes, trail runs, and cycling trips. But in the process of being that rugged all-day and all-terrain device, it’s also the Apple Watch that gets the closest to the company’s original vision for its smartwatch — something that’s a bit more standalone, and a bit more useful than the fitness-tracking notification machine the Apple Watch we know and love came to be.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple finally stops selling the Series 3 watch

At WWDC 2022, Apple confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 3 wouldn’t support watchOS 9. Ever since then, the writing’s been on the wall. And now, it’s official: Apple has finally, finally removed the Series 3 from its online store. It’s an understatement to say this was...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

How to preorder the iPhone 14

Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, consisting of the base iPhone 14, the slightly bigger iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of those links will take you to hands-on previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like the satellite SOS) work in the real world.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Apple Insider

Want to write for AppleInsider during the next Apple event? Apply within!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Does the iPhone 14 event really excite you? Do you like teaching people how to use that iPhone or iPad? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review

The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple isn't done with 2022 -- here's what's still coming

The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent -- but we're expecting both soon.
TECHNOLOGY
Complex

Apple Unveils New iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at ‘Far Out’ Event

For diehard Apple enthusiasts, there is perhaps no better feeling than waking up on the morning of another unveilings-filled Cupertino livestream. Wednesday, the Tim Cook-led company gave fans the latest entry in its extended canon of appropriately hyped events, this time under the banner of “Far Out.”. “At Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple launches new Apple Watch SE with focus on family sharing

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — It also benefits from a larger display than the Series 3, which is 30% bigger than the older Apple Watch model.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands

Despite being a new 49mm size, the Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with the bands made with the larger 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch lugs. The new larger Apple Watch Ultra (available for preorder) has a 49mm display with a larger-looking industrial design. However, it still uses the same Apple Watch band connector introduced in the original model.
ELECTRONICS
Axios

Apple debuts iPhone 14, updates Apple Watch, AirPods Pro

Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone families alongside its latest wearables — the Apple Watch Series 8, a new higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and updated AirPods Pro headphones. Why it matters: The success of the iPhone is not only key to Apple's business,...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple Watch Ultra debuts as a giant & rugged titanium model

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After furious rumors and leaks over the last week, Apple has launched the new Apple Watch Ultra, a supersized and rugged version focused on extreme activities.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple announces the AirPods Pro 2

After almost 3 years, Apple has finally unveiled the successor to the original AirPods Pro. The company’s most high-end earbuds are getting an upgrade in the form of the Apple AirPods Pro 2. The latter made their debut alongside the new iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch 8 and...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Apple’s Far Out event packs plenty of surprises

Apple definitely over-delivered with Wednesday’s Far Out event. The rumor mill’s constant churn of leaks and speculation gave us a solid framework for our expectations, but Cupertino’s hardware and software wizards still whipped out a few surprises. Here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 14...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy