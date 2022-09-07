ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

If You’re Only Going to Buy 1 Pair of Boots for Fall, This Should Be It — On Sale for Up to 53% Off

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Get the boot! Every fall, there are certain boot trends we’re tempted to try out. This season, it’s cowboy boots and lug-sole shoes. Yee-haw! But just like your favorite pair of blue jeans or a trusty white T-shirt, certain staples never go out of style . And even though we like to keep up with the latest looks, we prefer to stock our closet with everyday essentials we can wear over and over again.

But what if we told you there was a way to combine our support of street style with our preference for practicality? We just found a pair of designer boots that are totally on trend for 2022 — but still simple enough to go with any fall ‘fit for years to come. Dressing up for date night? These heeled booties give you just the right boost. Tailgating the big game or picking pumpkins? These comfy boots team perfectly with jeans or dresses for a winning #OOTD. Plus, some styles are on sale for up to 53% off. Shop these must-have fall boots before they sell out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kALZR_0hly7blm00
Amazon
See It!

Get the Franco Sarto Women's Waxton Ankle Boot starting at just $71 (originally $149) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

If you’re going to invest in one pair of shoes this fall, it should be the Franco Sarto Women's Waxton Ankle Boot . Franco Sarto is one of our favorite affordable designer brands, consistently delivering solid styles that are comfy-chic. And this boot is no exception — made with real leather and eco-conscious linings, this shoe is soft, sleek and sustainable. The slip-on style makes for easy on-off access with a back pull tab and stretch gore panels. And the square toe is the modern silhouette of the moment. With a two-inch block heel, these comfy boots provide a slight lift for a flattering effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tp5Q7_0hly7blm00
Amazon
See It!

Get the Franco Sarto Women's Waxton Ankle Boot starting at just $71 (originally $149) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

These Franco Sarto boots come in 11 different colors. You’ve got your standard neutrals — beige, black and brown — in addition to fun shades like burgundy and blue. One shopper declared, “They are the perfect square toe boots . Just get them and you won't regret it. And they are super comfortable too.” Another reviewer reported, “Very soft leather, very comfortable from Day 1.” Comfortable and stylish? When it comes to footwear, that’s a very rare combo!

These two-inch booties are the perfect height to pair with any type of pants – style them over skinny jeans or team them with a boyfriend cut. You can also rock these boots with dresses or skirts, with or without tights. Take these heeled booties from work to the weekend. The options are endless!

See it! Get the Franco Sarto Women's Waxton Ankle Boot starting at just $71 (originally $149) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Franco Sarto here and explore more boots here ! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Fall Fashion Forecast: These Boots Are Made for Walkin’

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses
, plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at
ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding This Flowy Maxi Dress to Their Carts for Fall — and It's on Sale

They “get so many compliments” when they wear it  If you find picking out a between-season outfit tricky, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find a cute maxi dress that you can wear through fall.  The Prettygarden Boho Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress has recently been ranking on the competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart, where you can find the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories on Amazon. It's also one of the best-selling dresses on the entire site. And right now, the trending dress is on sale for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Boots#Cowboy Boots#Ankle Boots#The Franco Sarto Women
Sourcing Journal

5 Loose-Fitting Jeans Every Woman Needs in Her Closet

The new cycle of denim that kicked off in the heart of the pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. Across the globe, women’s denim has loosened up in response to a myriad of societal changes: a year-long isolation that made relaxed fits more appealing, a global pandemic that prompted consumers to turn to vintage (and often looser) denim styles, and a body positivity movement celebrating clothes that fit bodies, as opposed to bodies that fit clothes. Despite this shift, skinny jeans remain a top-selling product. But for those looking to expand their horizons and introduce looser denim this year,...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
shefinds

3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin

This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight.  Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

202K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy