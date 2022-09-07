Read full article on original website
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
— Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
CNET
Not a Fan of iOS 16? How to Revert New Annoying iPhone Features
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is nearly here (here's how to watch Apple's "Far Out" event today). If you've tried the iOS 16 public beta version, you may have already figured out what your favorite new features are. Some fan faves so far are the return of battery percentage to the icon, editing text messages you've already sent and automatically removing people or pets from your photos.
Google announces Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. While the rest of the internet might be focused on tomorrow's iPhone launch, we Android fans know the real excitement is coming later this year. Google announced its fall hardware slate back at I/O in May, but we've been waiting with bated breath to see real details for both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the next Made By Google event is just a month away.
CNET
iPhone 14 Expected to Launch Tomorrow. But When Is the Release Date?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple is likely a day away from announcing its new iPhone. The iPhone 14 line, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
The Verge
Apple is releasing iOS 16 to iPhones on September 12th
Today, Apple announced that it was releasing its latest operating system, iOS 16, on September 12th. It first announced the free upgrade last June during its Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 and released a public beta in July. (Unfortunately, the release of iPadOS 16 has been delayed despite the fact that, traditionally, the two operating systems are released together.)
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
— Apple has introduced Emergency SOS via Satellite foriPhone 14, and it's an impressive mix of both technology and new infrastructure, presented as simply as possible.
9to5Mac
The iPhone 14 is coming next week; here’s every new feature
The iPhone 14 is coming in just a few days. We’ve been rounding up the latest rumors and expectations over the last year, and it’s almost time for an official announcement. The iPhone 14 lineup will include four models across two screen sizes, design changes, camera upgrades, and more. Here’s everything we know.
CNET
Psst, Not Every iPhone Will Work With iOS 16. How to Find Out if Yours Will
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. When Apple launches the iPhone 14 on Wednesday at its "Far Out" event (CNET's live blog of the iPhone 14 reveal is already rolling), the new phone will undoubtedly come with Apple's fresh iOS 16 software upgrade already installed. Following Apple's yearly cycle, iOS 16 for compatible iPhones will also shortly roll out.
Apple Insider
Apple releases macOS Ventura developer beta 7
Apple has released the seventh macOS Ventura developer beta for testers. The newest betas can be picked up via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or through an over-the-air update on hardware running the beta software. Public betas generally appear within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.
Apple Insider
Samad Siddiqui
Samad Siddiqui got his start with Apple at the tender age of eight. A fortuitious exposure to a Macintosh LC II at school led to not only a desire to learn everything there was to learn about the Mac, but also a keen interest in computing and technology which ultimately turned into a profession: a twelve-year career at Apple—both in the retail stores and a corporate role—and many years working in educational technology both before and after Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
— If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands
Despite being a new 49mm size, the Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with the bands made with the larger 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch lugs. The new larger Apple Watch Ultra (available for preorder) has a 49mm display with a larger-looking industrial design. However, it still uses the same Apple Watch band connector introduced in the original model.
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple Watch SE with focus on family sharing
— It also benefits from a larger display than the Series 3, which is 30% bigger than the older Apple Watch model.
Apple Insider
Apple's late 2022 iPhone lineup ranges from $429 to $1,599
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have taken over Apple's flagship slots, with the rest of the lineup climbing a price ladder from budget to premium. Apple still sells brand new models of its older, and cheaper, products. Also, anyone still nostalgic for the 5.4-inch iPhone mini can still get one at a new low price.
Apple Insider
Apple's Head of Video Marketing Chris Van Amburg steps down
Chris Van Amburg has announced his departure from Apple, telling fellow staff members that he'll "be rooting for Apple." Van Amburg joined Apple in 2018 as the Head of Video Marketing. While working at Apple, he oversaw marketing for Apple TV+ series and films. Van Amburg alerted his staff of...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👉 New Pixel Tablet details
The Pixel Tablet dock, Samsung throws shade at Apple, paid YouTube courses, and Steve Jobs' daughter's sick burn. 👑 Happy Friday everyone! Yesterday was obviously a historic day with the passing of Queen Elizabeth, but we’re here to talk about tech news, and there’s never a shortage of that!
Apple Insider
Preorders for iPhone 14, AirPods Pro 2 have started
The Apple Store is back up, and preorders have now begun for the iPhone 14 range, AirPods Pro 2, while resuming the new Apple Watch models. It's expected that initially the greatest demand will be for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with Apple reportedly ordering manufacturers to concentrate on those.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra debuts as a giant & rugged titanium model
— After furious rumors and leaks over the last week, Apple has launched the new Apple Watch Ultra, a supersized and rugged version focused on extreme activities.
