Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
Cape Gazette
Johnnie Walker Beach celebration set Sept. 10
Following an extensive search by the Johnnie Walker Foundation, Lewes African American Heritage Commission and others, a picture of the legendary Johnnie Walker was found, paving the way for a historic event. Local leaders will come together Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 Georgia Ave. in Lewes to honor a man...
Cape Gazette
Dawn Marie Selby, cherished her family
Dawn Marie Selby, 54, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Silver Spring, Md., daughter of Charles and Cathy (Hazel) Eastwood. Dawn was a graduate of Laurel High School Class of 1986. She...
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Glenn Roger Miller, enjoyed his Harley-Davidson
Glenn Roger Miller, 70, of Millsboro, formerly of Lenhartsville, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Glenn was born in Moslem Springs, Pa., June 19, 1952, son of the late Lester Miller and Shirley (Shenk) Miller. He retired from Local 500 in Philadelphia, Pa., as a tractor-trailer driver. Glenn drove for Campbell Soup for 20 years and retired in 2014 after 13 years of service for Acme.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
Cape Gazette
Howard Eberle print up for bid at Overfalls gala Oct. 9
The Overfalls Foundation’s Rock the Boat gala will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Baywood Greens Ballroom, featuring terrific food and great musical entertainment by popular local band Hot Sauce. The evening will feature a live auction led by well-known auctioneer Dick Bryan. A...
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Naomi P. Morrison, USDA retiree
Naomi P. Morrison passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. She was 74 years old. She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Lewes, to the late Ernest Sturgis and Esther M. Phillips Sturgis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Mary Bailey.
Cape Gazette
0 HUNTERS COVE RD-GREENWOOD
0 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This lovely country property sits on 107+ acres of land, it is positioned directly across from Owens Station shooting range, and is just one mile from Redden State Forrest. There are two wells already on the property and a pole barn with a bay door, pole barn has electric. There are many possibilities for potential use with this property located right between inner city Greenwood and Ellendale with this large parcel.
Cape Gazette
LYC keeps tradition alive with breakwater races
The busy Lewes Yacht Club one-design sailboat racing season came to an end Sept. 5 with the annual Breakwater Sailing Race featuring one-design and the LYC Beer Can Keelboat Fleet. The roots of the race, and the yacht club itself, date back to the first breakwater race 90 years ago in 1932.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Liz Kotyuk at Tidewater Landing
Last week we featured Audrey Hammond in our Active Adults Agents Close to Home series. She told us what she loves about living in Milford, with its beautiful downtown and rural setting that’s an easy drive to the bay and ocean beaches. This week we talked with Liz Kotyuk,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Bras for a Cause fundraiser set Sept. 21
The Women’s Council of Realtors, Sussex County, will present the 11th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser to benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition and Beebe Medical Foundation for the Center for Breast Health, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Ivy in Dewey Beach. This year’s theme is...
Cape Gazette
Cross country season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lake Forest Invitational
The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.
Cape Gazette
Local eateries step up to the plate for the less fortunate
Last week I had the honor of joining fellow Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth board member John Wolfle in accepting a big check from Jeff Hamer of Fins Hospitality Group. Rather than being a random donation (always appreciated, of course!), FHG generously supports a special aspect of Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth’s mission, paying special attention to at-risk clients, which includes the homebound who have very little or nothing in their kitchens other than their regular Meals on Wheels delivery.
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Linda Vista Real Estate welcomes new agent Hailey Taylor
Linda Vista Real Estate Services recently announced that Hailey Taylor has joined the brokerage. After graduating from Milford High School in 2021, Taylor jumped right into her real estate licensing course, because entrepreneurship runs in her blood. This comes as no surprise as her mother, Frannie Esparza, has been the brokerage’s top producer for the past three years running.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/9/22
Sussex County Council will not meet Tuesday, Sept. 13. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Ellendale water pipes getting flushed. Crews from Artesian Water Co. will perform a flush of lines and fire hydrants...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners begin review of Granary master plan
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun its review of the master plan for the proposed 1,350-unit development known as the Granary at Draper Farm. At an Aug. 16 public hearing, Colby Cox, founder of developer Convergence Communities, laid out the details of the master plan, required by code because the Granary is a large-parcel development.
Comments / 0