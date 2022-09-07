Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November
For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
agupdate.com
‘Urban-centric’ system a challenge for rural care
Experts on health policy from the Southern Illinois University Medical Department of Population Science and Policy summarized challenges in rural care issues and policy. Vistrit Choudhary is health policy coordinator and an expert on population science and policy at the School of Medicine. T.J. Albers, a health policy coordinator, supports partners across central and southern Illinois with policy analysis and evaluation. He drafts reports for stakeholders and community partners about how state and federal policies will impact health and health care in the region.
agupdate.com
Rural areas struggle with child care
For parents with young children, job and educational opportunities are contingent on the ability to secure quality and affordable child care — a service many rural communities throughout the Midwest struggle to attain. In Iowa alone, more than $953 million dollars is lost annually because of child care breakdowns,...
chicagocrusader.com
Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer program
Down Payment Assistance Program to Address Key Barriers Faced by Historically Underserved Communities. Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
easttexasradio.com
Illinois Governor Blasts Governor
Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
WTHR
HOWEY: How will female Hoosier voters respond to SEA1?
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — On Sept. 15, about five weeks after the male-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the nation, SEA1 goes into effect. Some of the reactions have been predictable. The American Civil Liberties Union filed...
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
agupdate.com
Celebrate foundation of dairy – Wisconsin's producers
Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Bears Grass Dairy. The Augusta, Wisconsin, farm is co-owned by Donald Honadel, Donald Schroeder, Tamara Smith Schroeder and Gary Schroeder. They’re members of Associated Milk Producers Inc., known as AMPI.
State rep., sheriff among 6 Indiana officials identified on leaked Oath Keeper membership list
INDIANAPOLIS — Six Indiana elected officials, including a sheriff and a state representative, have appeared on leaked membership lists of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. More than 38,000 names were included on the leaked Oath Keepers membership list, which […]
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 8 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
agupdate.com
Nebraska youth prefer small communities, survey says
Greater Nebraska youth remain committed to small communities but there is work to be done in showing them they can have the future they want in their hometowns, according to Nebraska Community Foundation’s new 2022 Youth Survey. Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the University of Nebraska at...
agupdate.com
Central, eastern Montana hay recovers from 2021 drought
Farmers in central and much of eastern Montana have felt a reprieve from the harsh drought conditions of 2021, but despite better yields, hay crops continue to sell at high prices. In 2021, 100 percent of the state was in moderate drought or worse compared to only 31 percent of...
nypressnews.com
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states
Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
More Than a Dozen New Madrid Quakes Past Few Days, Some Felt
It's no reason for alarm, but there has been a sudden uptick in quakes along the New Madrid Fault this week with several over the past few days that were felt. The USGS Earthquake map shows 13 measurable earthquakes in the New Madrid Seismic Zone since September 2, 2022. These quakes included eight above 2 in magnitude.
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
agupdate.com
Wisconsin leader chosen at safety conference
During a recent in-person conference for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health, Brian Kuhl of Hudson, Wisconsin – who serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Progressive Agriculture Foundation – was selected by the Board of Directors as the president-elect for 2022-2023. People...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 56 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition
Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4. The percent remains unchanged for corn from the previous week. Ninety-four percent of the state’s corn crop is in the dough stage and 55 percent is dented. Nine percent of the state’s corn crop is mature.
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
