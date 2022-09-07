ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

advantagenews.com

Organized labor in Illinois faces big test in November

For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained around 16,000 union members last year even as the number of workers in unions declined nationally.
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

‘Urban-centric’ system a challenge for rural care

Experts on health policy from the Southern Illinois University Medical Department of Population Science and Policy summarized challenges in rural care issues and policy. Vistrit Choudhary is health policy coordinator and an expert on population science and policy at the School of Medicine. T.J. Albers, a health policy coordinator, supports partners across central and southern Illinois with policy analysis and evaluation. He drafts reports for stakeholders and community partners about how state and federal policies will impact health and health care in the region.
ILLINOIS STATE
agupdate.com

Rural areas struggle with child care

For parents with young children, job and educational opportunities are contingent on the ability to secure quality and affordable child care — a service many rural communities throughout the Midwest struggle to attain. In Iowa alone, more than $953 million dollars is lost annually because of child care breakdowns,...
STANHOPE, IA
chicagocrusader.com

Pritzker administration relaunches “Opening Doors” homebuyer program

Down Payment Assistance Program to Address Key Barriers Faced by Historically Underserved Communities. Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working class families and underrepresented communities of color across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers.
ILLINOIS STATE
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Illinois Governor Blasts Governor

Another bus full of illegal immigrants has made its way from Texas to Chicago. Gov. Greg Abbott designed the busing program to spread the burden of illegal immigration to northern states. But Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker says that the Governor of Texas is trying to create chaos. He says his staff has been in contact with Texas, but they are not telling him when the buses will arrive. The Mayor of Washington D.C. this week declared a public emergency over the migrants shipped there.
TEXAS STATE
WTHR

HOWEY: How will female Hoosier voters respond to SEA1?

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — On Sept. 15, about five weeks after the male-dominated Indiana General Assembly passed and Gov. Eric Holcomb signed some of the most sweeping abortion restrictions in the nation, SEA1 goes into effect. Some of the reactions have been predictable. The American Civil Liberties Union filed...
INDIANA STATE
agupdate.com

Celebrate foundation of dairy – Wisconsin's producers

Editor's note: This article is part of a series featuring Wisconsin farmer-members of dairy cooperatives. The following article features Bears Grass Dairy. The Augusta, Wisconsin, farm is co-owned by Donald Honadel, Donald Schroeder, Tamara Smith Schroeder and Gary Schroeder. They’re members of Associated Milk Producers Inc., known as AMPI.
WISCONSIN STATE
agupdate.com

Nebraska youth prefer small communities, survey says

Greater Nebraska youth remain committed to small communities but there is work to be done in showing them they can have the future they want in their hometowns, according to Nebraska Community Foundation’s new 2022 Youth Survey. Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF), in partnership with the University of Nebraska at...
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Central, eastern Montana hay recovers from 2021 drought

Farmers in central and much of eastern Montana have felt a reprieve from the harsh drought conditions of 2021, but despite better yields, hay crops continue to sell at high prices. In 2021, 100 percent of the state was in moderate drought or worse compared to only 31 percent of...
MONTANA STATE
nypressnews.com

Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
agupdate.com

Wisconsin leader chosen at safety conference

During a recent in-person conference for the International Society for Agricultural Safety and Health, Brian Kuhl of Hudson, Wisconsin – who serves as the president and chief executive officer of the Progressive Agriculture Foundation – was selected by the Board of Directors as the president-elect for 2022-2023. People...
HUDSON, WI
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 56 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4. The percent remains unchanged for corn from the previous week. Ninety-four percent of the state’s corn crop is in the dough stage and 55 percent is dented. Nine percent of the state’s corn crop is mature.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN

