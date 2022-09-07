Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Kadri donates $1 million to hometown Ontario hospital
Nazem Kadri is giving back to his hometown of London, Ontario in a big way. The Calgary Flames forward announced his donation of $1 million to the London Health Sciences Centre on Thursday. The donation will go to the Ambulatory Surgical Centre that will be renamed the Nazem Kadri Surgical...
NHL
Home, Sweet, National Games
As National Hockey League broadcast partners ESPN and Turner Sports embark on its second year of airing national games in the U.S. on their channels and streaming platforms, the Kraken will once again be prominently featured during the 2022-23 regular season. The league and broadcasters announced 10 dates airing Kraken games, including nine Seattle home games at Climate Pledge Arena.
NHL
Three questions facing Winnipeg Jets
Bowness impact, struggles on defense among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Winnipeg Jets. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is Rick Bowness the new voice the...
NHL
Top prospects for Winnipeg Jets
Perfetti, Heinola expected to vie for full-time roles in NHL this season. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Winnipeg Jets, according to NHL.com. [Jets 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions |...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Preds to Appear 10 Times on National NHL Broadcast Schedule
The NHL, along with broadcast partners ESPN and TNT, released their national broadcast schedules for the upcoming season Wednesday and will showcase the Predators in 10 nationally televised games in 2022-23. The Preds will have two games exclusively televised on TNT, three games on ESPN and another five games on...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL・
NHL
Stutzle contract adds to optimism surrounding Senators
The excitement is back in Canada's capital and the Ottawa Senators are ready to win to again. The disappointment of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for five straight seasons, including by 27 points last season, has been overrun by the joy and hope the Senators have given their fans in the past two months, further fueled by another big headline they authored Wednesday.
NHL
Hockey Analytics 101: Why We Use Game States
If you look at a traditional box score for a hockey game, it includes stats for the entire game. That makes sense, of course, and tells the story of the game as a whole. But, an entire 60 minutes of play can include a variety of scenarios like power plays, penalty kills, or delayed penalties that can influence which players are on the ice, team strategies, and systems. Because of that, when we evaluate play from an analytical perspective, we always want to compare apples to apples and that means using "game states."
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Winnipeg Jets fantasy projections for 2022-23
Connor, Scheifele each ranked in top 50 overall; Hellebuyck has high wins ceiling. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Winnipeg Jets. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY...
NHL
Markstrom talks Huberdeau trade, Flames improvement in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Jacob Markstrom's emotions bounced like a puck on bad ice for nearly two months after the Calgary Flames lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Flames goalie had to get over the initial low of allowing...
NHL
Perreault retires from NHL after 13 seasons
Mathieu Perreault has retired from the NHL after 13 seasons. The 34-year-old forward had nine points (four goals, five assists) and was limited to 25 games for the Montreal Canadiens last season because of injury. Perreault will be contributing to TVA Sports as a broadcaster this season. Selected by the...
NHL
Ducks to Play in 14 National TV Broadcasts
The Ducks will have 14 games televised nationally, including eight across ESPN, ESPN+ and Hulu, in addition to six contests on TNT. In addition, the Ducks announced the following time change:. Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Los Angeles - game time will change from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT. Anaheim's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Kraken practice facility celebrating one year as go-to place in community
Skating programs, after-school activities for kids helping to increase fan base. The numbers speak to the impact the Seattle Kraken have already made as an NHL expansion team. One million people have visited Kraken Community Iceplex in the one year since the team opened the $90 million, three-sheet facility Sept. 9, 2021.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster And Schedule For 2022 Rookie Camp
VEGAS (September 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 8, the official roster and full schedule for the team's 2022 Rookie Camp Presented by Martin-Harris Construction, which opens on Wednesday, September 14. The roster features 28 players comprised of 17 forwards, nine defensemen and two goaltenders.
NHL
RELEASE: 2022-23 Blackhawks Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Sept. 14
Team to also announce full promotional schedule, including date for Marian Hossa jersey retirement ceremony, on Sept. 14. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced single-game tickets for the team's 2022-23 regular-season home games at the United Center will go on sale on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. to the general public. The team will also announce the full promotional schedule the same day at approximately 10 a.m., including the date for Marian Hossa's highly anticipated jersey retirement ceremony. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at Blackhawks.com/Tickets.
NHL
Schmaltz Poised to Lead Coyotes into Camp Following Breakout Season
Nick Schmaltz doesn't consider himself a vocal leader, but instead prefers to let his actions do the talking. The 26-year-old forward set one heck of an example last season. Schmaltz set career-bests in goals (23), assists (36) and points (59) in 63 games with the Coyotes last season, which included an eye-popping seven-point game against the Ottawa Senators on March 5. His 59 points were the most he's recorded in a single season since a 52-point campaign with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18, and he's looking to build upon that success heading into training camp.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Husband Photo
Erin Andrews is ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports reporter posted a brutally honest message for her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, on social media last week. "See you in you in February babe," Andrews joked. It's going to be a...
NFL・
NHL
Blues prospects to compete in Traverse City from Sept. 15-18
Prospects will play three games, which will be available live on the Blues App and YouTube channel. First-round draft picks Jake Neighbours and Zack Bolduc will lead a group of St. Louis Blues prospects competing in the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan from Sept. 15-18. The tournament...
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Roster
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the team's roster for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
Disney, Turner Sports announce 2022-23 NHL schedule
Begins with ESPN doubleheader Oct. 11; TNT to televise Winter Classic on Jan. 2. The 2022-23 NHL national television schedule for the Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports was announced Wednesday. The Walt Disney Co. will televise 103 games across ESPN, ESPN+, HULU and ABC, and more than 1,050 out-of-market...
Comments / 0