If you look at a traditional box score for a hockey game, it includes stats for the entire game. That makes sense, of course, and tells the story of the game as a whole. But, an entire 60 minutes of play can include a variety of scenarios like power plays, penalty kills, or delayed penalties that can influence which players are on the ice, team strategies, and systems. Because of that, when we evaluate play from an analytical perspective, we always want to compare apples to apples and that means using "game states."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO