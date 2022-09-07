ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Florida Gators in Week 2 game vs. Kentucky

Florida football started off the season hot with their exciting Week 1 win over Utah. Their 29-26 victory was secured by a red-zone interception thrown by 7th-ranked Utes with 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was a hard-fought win and perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, but there is no time for the school to rest on its success.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Anthony Richardson opens up to Tim Tebow about leading Florida to win over Utah, previews Kentucky

Anthony Richardson had the talent in 2021 but did not become the full-time starting quarterback for the Florida Gators until this season. After Richardson kicked off the Billy Napier era with an epic win over previously ranked No. 7 Utah in The Swamp last Saturday, though, he drew a lot of attention as a potential Heisman winner and future NFL superstar. Richardson talked with former Heisman winner Tim Tebow on SEC Network as the latter returned to Florida to get Richardson’s take on winning the biggest game of his career, so far.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Florida

Following a 37-13 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) travel to The Swamp in Gainesville for its SEC opener against the Florida Gators. After a 31-game losing streak to to the Gators from 1986-2018, the Wildcats have now won two of its...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says

Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Gators wearing traditional home uniforms vs Kentucky

The Florida Gators are back in The Swamp for another ranked opponent this weekend, as the No. 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Gators check in at No. 12 heading into this game after their big upset win over Utah last weekend. The Gators are a 6 point favorite on Thursday heading into this weekends game. This game kicks off from The Swamp at 7:00 p.m. ET.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Devaughn Vele: A Team First Receiver

Devaughn Vele seemed poised for a breakout game against Florida. Yes, the Gators have an impressive secondary, but Vele had become one of Cam's favorite targets in spring ball, which carried into fall camp. Unfortunately, it did not show in the first game, where Vele caught just three passes for 36 yards. Many Utah fans were alarmed by the lack of targets for the 6'5 sophomore, blaming the gameplay and coaches for their lack of involvement, but this is not the case. Utah receiver Coach Chad Bumphis explained the lack of production from the receivers and lack of deep shots was due to the Gator's coverage on the back end. The Utes did try to go deep a few times, but the Gator's scheme wouldn't allow it, forcing Cam to check out of these plays for something more effective.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Gators#American Football#College Football
WCJB

Sports Overtime Week Three

(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Former UF quarterback Danny Wuerffel to host Gator Growl 2022

Gator Growl announced Danny Wuerffel will return to the Swamp to host Gator Growl 2022. He will take the Stephen C. O’Connell Center stage alongside headliner Flo Rida and opener Olivia O’Brien. Wuerffel quarterbacked for UF Football from 1993 to 1996, during which the Gators were SEC Champions...
GAINESVILLE, FL
bctelegraph.com

Football coach guilty in Union County sideline takedown

A Union County jury convicted a Newberry High School football coach of three misdemeanors after a day-long trial in Lake Butler Wednesday, Sept. 7. Geronnie Rollins was charged with trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, and interfering with a school function for his conduct during an Oct. 29, 2021, high school football game at Union County High School.
UNION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WCJB

Stolen boat recovered in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two GPD officers suspended for photo and comments about Terrell Bradley's injuries

Gainesville — Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott said Thursday he suspended two police officers, with pay, after reviewing an internal affairs report about Terrell Bradley's arrest. Officers took a photo of Bradley's injuries and wrote inappropriate messages about them, an internal affairs report states. "It was brought to the...
Action News Jax

FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
TRAVEL
WCJB

Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
WILLISTON, FL
First Coast News

Palatka shooting

There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
PALATKA, FL
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy