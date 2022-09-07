Read full article on original website
3 bold predictions for Florida Gators in Week 2 game vs. Kentucky
Florida football started off the season hot with their exciting Week 1 win over Utah. Their 29-26 victory was secured by a red-zone interception thrown by 7th-ranked Utes with 17 seconds remaining in the game. It was a hard-fought win and perhaps the most exciting game of the weekend, but there is no time for the school to rest on its success.
Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet in an early season matchup that could go a long way in determining how the East Division shapes up as Florida and Kentucky square off in a Week 2 matchup from the Swamp. Kentucky earned a historic win in this series last season, beating the Gators in Lexington for the ...
Anthony Richardson opens up to Tim Tebow about leading Florida to win over Utah, previews Kentucky
Anthony Richardson had the talent in 2021 but did not become the full-time starting quarterback for the Florida Gators until this season. After Richardson kicked off the Billy Napier era with an epic win over previously ranked No. 7 Utah in The Swamp last Saturday, though, he drew a lot of attention as a potential Heisman winner and future NFL superstar. Richardson talked with former Heisman winner Tim Tebow on SEC Network as the latter returned to Florida to get Richardson’s take on winning the biggest game of his career, so far.
TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Florida
Following a 37-13 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) travel to The Swamp in Gainesville for its SEC opener against the Florida Gators. After a 31-game losing streak to to the Gators from 1986-2018, the Wildcats have now won two of its...
Key Kentucky LB will be available for Florida matchup Saturday, team says
Good news, Wildcats fans. Sixth-year senior linebacker Jordan Wright will be available to play Saturday against the Florida Gators. The top 25 matchup was going to be tough enough, Kentucky already likely down the services of All-SEC running back Chris Rodriguez. Missing Wright would have made an already challenging game that much harder.
Gators wearing traditional home uniforms vs Kentucky
The Florida Gators are back in The Swamp for another ranked opponent this weekend, as the No. 20 ranked Kentucky Wildcats come to town. The Gators check in at No. 12 heading into this game after their big upset win over Utah last weekend. The Gators are a 6 point favorite on Thursday heading into this weekends game. This game kicks off from The Swamp at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Devaughn Vele: A Team First Receiver
Devaughn Vele seemed poised for a breakout game against Florida. Yes, the Gators have an impressive secondary, but Vele had become one of Cam's favorite targets in spring ball, which carried into fall camp. Unfortunately, it did not show in the first game, where Vele caught just three passes for 36 yards. Many Utah fans were alarmed by the lack of targets for the 6'5 sophomore, blaming the gameplay and coaches for their lack of involvement, but this is not the case. Utah receiver Coach Chad Bumphis explained the lack of production from the receivers and lack of deep shots was due to the Gator's coverage on the back end. The Utes did try to go deep a few times, but the Gator's scheme wouldn't allow it, forcing Cam to check out of these plays for something more effective.
Buchholz vs. Eastside football game cancelled in the first quarter due to weather
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In a battle between two Gainesville-area ball clubs, the Bobcats exercised their muscle as the top team in Alachua County for about a quarter. Then, the weather took a turn for the worse. Buchholz and Eastside ended up in a no decision because of thunderstorms and heavy ...
Sports Overtime Week Three
(WCJB) -A number of games across North Central Florida were impacted by rain in week three of high school football, including TV20′s Game of the Week between Buchholz (2-0) and Eastside (2-0). The Bobcats led, 7-0 in the first quarter when play was halted by lightning. The game was declared a no-contest. Meanwhile, P.K. Yonge and Mount Dora Christian were scoreless in the first when their game was halted. They’ll resume on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. Other games across NCFL did finish, however.
Former UF quarterback Danny Wuerffel to host Gator Growl 2022
Gator Growl announced Danny Wuerffel will return to the Swamp to host Gator Growl 2022. He will take the Stephen C. O’Connell Center stage alongside headliner Flo Rida and opener Olivia O’Brien. Wuerffel quarterbacked for UF Football from 1993 to 1996, during which the Gators were SEC Champions...
Football coach guilty in Union County sideline takedown
A Union County jury convicted a Newberry High School football coach of three misdemeanors after a day-long trial in Lake Butler Wednesday, Sept. 7. Geronnie Rollins was charged with trespassing, resisting an officer without violence, and interfering with a school function for his conduct during an Oct. 29, 2021, high school football game at Union County High School.
LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
Stolen boat recovered in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the theft of a boat worth about $92,000. Deputies say it was hauled away from the owner’s property on southwest 66th street. They later found the boat but it was stripped of two 150 horsepower motors and some...
Gainesville man shot at Sweetwater Square apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrived at Sweetwater Square apartments off of Northeast 15th Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity police have not released, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Danae Duncan, program...
Two GPD officers suspended for photo and comments about Terrell Bradley's injuries
Gainesville — Gainesville Police Chief Lonnie Scott said Thursday he suspended two police officers, with pay, after reviewing an internal affairs report about Terrell Bradley's arrest. Officers took a photo of Bradley's injuries and wrote inappropriate messages about them, an internal affairs report states. "It was brought to the...
FHP: Pedestrian dead after hit by van in Lake City crash
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that a deadly crash occurred Friday morning on U.S. 41 and SE County Road 349 in Lake City. According to the FHP, at around 6:50 a.m., a 65-year-old man from Alachua County was driving a van north on U.S. 41 approaching SE CR 349. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking northbound on U.S. 41 ahead of the van.
Driver dies after SUV leaves road, hits tree in Crystal River
Authorities say a 33-year-old Lecanto man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Crystal River early Wednesday morning.
New hotel opens in Downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The grand opening of the Hyatt Place was Thursday in Downtown Gainesville after being delayed by COVID-19. President and investor of the Hyatt, Mike Warren says the hotel will bring in more people to create more business locally. “The hotel is going to bring people in...
Council accepts resignation of two Williston city leaders
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two city leaders in Williston resigned during a city council meeting on Tuesday. During the meeting, the city council accepted the resignation of Williston City Manager Jackie Gorman and Deputy City Manager Deanna Nelson. The council then voted unanimously to appoint Deputy Police Chief Terry Bovaird...
Palatka shooting
There is a heavy police presence in Palatka at Vick's Supper Club on Saturday night, following a deadly shooting. Credit: Atyia Collins.
