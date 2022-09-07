Devaughn Vele seemed poised for a breakout game against Florida. Yes, the Gators have an impressive secondary, but Vele had become one of Cam's favorite targets in spring ball, which carried into fall camp. Unfortunately, it did not show in the first game, where Vele caught just three passes for 36 yards. Many Utah fans were alarmed by the lack of targets for the 6'5 sophomore, blaming the gameplay and coaches for their lack of involvement, but this is not the case. Utah receiver Coach Chad Bumphis explained the lack of production from the receivers and lack of deep shots was due to the Gator's coverage on the back end. The Utes did try to go deep a few times, but the Gator's scheme wouldn't allow it, forcing Cam to check out of these plays for something more effective.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO