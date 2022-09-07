Read full article on original website
MLB
Why WS title would be unprecedented for Yankees
Earlier this season, the Yankees were not only considered the World Series favorites, but they looked like they could break the all-time wins record (116 by the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners). Now, New York is fighting to maintain its shrinking lead in the American League East. The Yanks entered...
MLB
'Great showing' for rookie Hjelle in nightcap
MILWAUKEE -- Over this final month of the regular season, the Giants will give their young players a chance to show their potential in the Majors. Thursday’s doubleheader against the Brewers was a big opportunity for reliever Sean Hjelle. Hjelle, who was added as the 29th man for the...
MLB
Even when he's off, Sandy still leads Cy pack
PHILADELPHIA -- The Marlins snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Phillies on Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park despite Sandy Alcantara once again not being at his best -- but did his latest blip loosen Alcantara’s hold on the National League Cy Young race?
MLB
How this Padre became a cult hero
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are under-the-radar trades. And then there's the trade that sent Jorge Alfaro to San Diego in December. On the verge of being non-tendered by the Marlins, Alfaro was sent to the Padres for modest cash considerations. Hours later, the lockout began. Alfaro was a backup catcher who wasn't assured of a roster spot. The move barely made ripples.
MLB
How the Olson trade has gone for the A's
This story was excerpted from Martin Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. For the first time since being traded to the Braves during Spring Training, Matt Olson made his return to the Oakland Coliseum as the A’s welcomed Atlanta for a short two-game series.
MLB
Players, managers react to ‘23 rule changes
If you haven’t heard by now, a pitch timer, bigger bases and limits on defensive shifts and pickoff attempts are coming to Major League Baseball in 2023. More stolen bases. Less time between pitches. Higher scoring games. These are just a few of the goals Major League Baseball is aiming for with these changes.
MLB
Why Rays are already playing playoff baseball
ST. PETERSBURG -- There are two ways to look at the Rays’ remaining schedule. On one hand, it seems almost unreasonably difficult compared to their non-American League East competition in the Wild Card race. The Mariners can practically waltz into October, for instance, with their final series coming against the Angels, A’s (twice), Royals, Rangers and Tigers, all far out of the postseason picture.
MLB
504-foot HR tied for Coors Field's longest yet
DENVER -- Nothing was safe -- almost not even a truck perched high above the left-field bleachers at Coors Field -- from the reach of C.J. Cron in the Rockies' wild 13-10 walk-off win on Friday night. Cron’s massive fourth-inning two-run homer off D-backs right-hander Keynan Middleton, which landed well...
MLB
Padres gain game in WC race on Cronenworth's walk-off
SAN DIEGO -- They stuck it out through a rare San Diego downpour Friday night -- a 45-minute pregame rain delay so unusual that earlier in the week Padres manager Bob Melvin wondered aloud whether Petco Park even had a tarp. The game proved well worth the wait. A National...
MLB
Smyly wows over 7 frames to one-up Giants' ace
CHICAGO -- Drew Smyly had to be about as perfect as possible on Friday afternoon. The Cubs southpaw was going toe-to-toe with Giants ace Carlos Rodón, one of the best pitchers in the Majors. He was doing so with the memory of his worst outing of the year still hovering in the rear-view. Smyly was essentially tasked with pitching a mistake-free start just one appearance after allowing a season-high seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings.
MLB
Brewers handed disappointing loss amid tight WC race
MILWAUKEE -- The scene that played out on Friday night as the Brewers fell, 8-2, to the Reds at American Family Field was all too familiar to those who've watched the team regularly since the season got underway in April. There was a starting pitcher who, after digging a deep...
MLB
Rodón makes Giants history (and Cy Young case) with 11 K's
CHICAGO -- Is Carlos Rodón making a late push for the National League Cy Young Award?. Rodón's outing in the Giants’ 4-2 loss against the Cubs at Wrigley Field exhibited the strikeout prowess he’s established this season. His 11 punchouts across 5 1/3 innings on Friday pushed his season total to 212, which has helped him break a couple of franchise records.
MLB
Lindor, Mets keeping stretch run in perspective
MIAMI -- Skids happen. The Mets are going through one right now; but it’s not time to hit the panic button. As shortstop Francisco Lindor said, “It's baseball. You know you're going to win some [and] you're going to lose some.”. New York was on the losing end...
MLB
Guthrie's first big league hits, RBIs lead all-around team win
PHILADELPHIA -- Dalton Guthrie flew from Norfolk, Va., to Detroit to San Francisco on Sunday. The Phillies summoned him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley because they needed an outfielder following an injury to Nick Castellanos. Guthrie’s flight from Detroit was delayed because they had nobody to fly the plane. He arrived at Oracle Park just nine minutes before Giants left-hander Carlos Rodón threw his first pitch to Kyle Schwarber. Guthrie put on his uniform, introduced himself to interim manager Rob Thomson in the dugout and watched the game from the bench. He did not play, but he hopped on the team’s return flight to Philadelphia.
MLB
A dream come true: Jung homers in first MLB AB
ARLINGTON -- Josh Jung readily admitted that he was nervous to make his MLB debut on Friday against the Blue Jays. It’s everything he had been working for his entire life, the third baseman explained. Jung told his parents when he was 11 years old that he would hit a home run in his first Major League at-bat, whenever that may be.
MLB
Dodgers' celebration on hold after rainy-day loss in SD
SAN DIEGO -- The steady drizzle at Petco Park on Friday night suggested autumn. Perhaps October. The Dodgers and Padres locked in a back-and-forth battle for 10 innings in the series opener, with San Diego pulling out a 5-4 victory on Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single off Heath Hembree. Nonetheless, the Dodgers continued onward to becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason.
MLB
Mariners outslugged in opener of big weekend test
SEATTLE -- For the Mariners, this weekend’s series was always going to carry a little more hype, a little more fanfare and a little more weight. The defending World Series champs are in the house, and they look even better than they did last year. There’s less than one month until the postseason, and far more eyes are on Seattle than in recent memory with the increasing likelihood of the Mariners ending their playoff drought.
MLB
Cooper (3 hits) back into swing of things
MIAMI -- Two months ago, Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper was named to his first All-Star team. In the tough times that followed, he tried reminding himself of that fact. That recent rough stretch looks well in the rear-view after Cooper reached base four times in the Marlins' 6-3 victory...
MLB
Cron's 504-foot HR longest of '22: 'I'm a big dude'
DENVER -- The truck perched high above the left-field bleachers was barely safe from the Rockies’ C.J. Cron on Friday night. So was the seven-run lead Cron’s two-run homer gave his team in the fourth inning against the D-backs. Turns out, the ball did not hit the truck, and while the early advantage wasn’t safe, Colorado was fine, pulling out a 13-10 walk-off win.
MLB
Moncada the standout as White Sox offense erupts
OAKLAND -- Thursday night marked the official start of football season, as the Bills downed the defending-champion Rams, 31-10, to kick off NFL Week 1. The White Sox played under a different set of Thursday-night lights, but in the spirit of the season, they put up a football tally in their 14-2 blowout win over the A's.
