PHILADELPHIA -- Dalton Guthrie flew from Norfolk, Va., to Detroit to San Francisco on Sunday. The Phillies summoned him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley because they needed an outfielder following an injury to Nick Castellanos. Guthrie’s flight from Detroit was delayed because they had nobody to fly the plane. He arrived at Oracle Park just nine minutes before Giants left-hander Carlos Rodón threw his first pitch to Kyle Schwarber. Guthrie put on his uniform, introduced himself to interim manager Rob Thomson in the dugout and watched the game from the bench. He did not play, but he hopped on the team’s return flight to Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO