ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Secretary of State Supports Controversial Election Theory

By Jason Hancock
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zFtc_0hly6rbx00

This story originally appeared in the Missouri Independent.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has lined up behind a U.S. Supreme Court case legal experts believe could radically reshape how federal elections are conducted by handing more power to state legislatures and blocking state courts from intervening.

Ashcroft announced last week that his office had filed an amicus brief in support of Republicans in North Carolina who are asking the nation’s highest court to restore a Congressional map that was rejected as a partisan gerrymander by that state’s Supreme Court.

The North Carolina Republicans argue the state court had no authority to throw out the map under the so-called independent state legislature doctrine.

“Secretary Ashcroft is the first elected official to file an amicus brief in the US Supreme Court in support of state legislatures in historic elections case,” the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office tweeted last week.

The independent state legislature doctrine would give state lawmakers the power to set election rules and draw congressional maps without any review by state courts.

Some legal experts contend the doctrine could also be interpreted as allowing a legislature to refuse to certify the results of a pres­id­en­tial elec­tion and instead select its own slate of elect­ors.

A version of the theory was pushed in 2020 by allies of then-President Donald Trump in their effort to toss out legitimate election results in swing states won by Joe Biden and have electors appointed by Trump-friendly legislators.

The North Carolina case concerns the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause, which says: “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof.”

Proponents of the independent state legislature doctrine argue the Election Clause clearly gives legislatures sole responsibility for drawing congressional districts — and state courts have no role to play.

In his amicus brief, Ashcroft argues that interpretation of the Elections Clause would not “leave individuals affected by redistricting without a remedy to complain about all kinds of map drawing.”

Courts would still have a role, Ashcroft’s brief argues, in certain areas such as “one-person, one-vote and racial gerrymandering.”

Henry Chambers Jr., a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law, wrote last month that if the U.S. Supreme Court adopts the independent state legislature doctrine, it would “leave partisan gerrymandering unregulated.”

“State legislatures, unconstrained by state law, could then create aggressively gerrymandered congressional districts,” Chambers said, “possibly leading to an ever more partisan Congress with accompanying gridlock and policy failures.”

Carolyn Shapiro, a professor at the Chicago-Kent College of Law, panned the doctrine in a March interview with Spotlight PA, noting that because state legislatures are created by a state constitution, they are also limited by the state constitution.

“The notion,” she said, “that [lawmakers] are freestanding entities to do anything they want in this context is inconsistent with constitutional democracy.”

Previous U.S. Supreme Court decisions also appear to undermine the independent state legislature doctrine.

In 2019, the court ruled that federal courts cannot review claims of partisan gerrymandering. Writing for the five conservative justices in the majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts said state courts could continue to hear such cases — including in the context of congressional redistricting.

In 2015, the court upheld the right of Arizona voters to make the process of drawing congressional district lines less partisan by creating an independent redistricting commission.

Since the 2019 case, the conservative bloc on the court has grown with the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. And four other conservative justices — Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas — have hinted at possible support for the arguments behind the doctrine.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Missouri Independent maintains editorial independence.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

Comments / 15

curlymike
2d ago

What is going on with all this election denying crap!! Ashcroft is looking and acting more and more like a fruitcake everyday. It will he the end of our democracy if the WILL of the people is tossed out just because certain spoiled brats don't like the outcome of a election. Missourians better wake up or our lifestyle that we have enjoyed for several decades will vanish in the blink of an eye.

Reply
3
Doug Smith
2d ago

Republicans want the power to disregard the vote and take away the courts authority . Vote Blue this Roevember and stop the fascist authoritarians.

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

What a Supreme Court impeachment from 1805 could mean for Justice Clarence Thomas: historian

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been calling for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguing that in light of his wife Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, he has no business taking part in cases that are related, in any way, to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. But fellow House Democrats, for the most part, haven't been receptive to AOC's recommendation — although they agree that Thomas should recuse himself from any Jan. 6-related cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Government
Reason.com

Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall

Voters in at least five states will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana this fall, and a similar measure may yet qualify for the ballot in one more state. If all six initiatives are successful, recreational use will be legal in half of the states, underlining the untenability of continuing federal prohibition.
MARYLAND STATE
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

Democratic lawmaker who just won Senate primary resigns

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic member of the state House of Representatives who just won his primary for state Senate announced Friday that he is resigning, leaving no one on the ballot in his southwest Phoenix district. Diego Espinoza defeated a fellow House member, Richard Andrade, in the August...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jay Ashcroft
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#State Senate#Election Law#Election State#The Missouri Independent#U S Supreme Court#Republicans#Congressional#The Us Supreme Court#State S Office
Salon

“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
bloomberglaw.com

California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law

On July 22, California enacted S.B. 1327—gun legislation explicitly modeled after Texas’ controversial “fetal heartbeat” abortion bill (S.B. 8) that is enforced exclusively through private actions. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) previewed the law last December, after a majority of the US Supreme Court largely agreed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
482
Followers
99
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy