Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth IIhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
Dining in the Dark Hits Houston — Eating a Meal While Blindfolded at a Top Restaurant
Dining in the dark events are cropping up all over the country. (Photo by Ralph Smith) Up for a food adventure? How’s this for a challenge: Dining in the dark. We’re not talking merely by candlelight or atmospheric lighting so low that you have to pull out a pair of readers to make your way through the menu. No, we mean dark as in you would be blindfolded as you dine upon a three-course meal, each course a complete and utter surprise.
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
houstonfoodfinder.com
First Bite: West Houston Restaurant Dishes Up Exciting Peruvian Cuisine
Pacha Nikkei, chef Masaru Fukuda’s new restaurant at 10001 Westheimer, highlights Nikkei cuisine, a harmonious blend of Peruvian and Japanese flavors and techniques that is unique to Peru. Upon entering,. a woman waiting on a takeout order gushed to me and my dining companion that we were in for...
Main Bird Hot Chicken to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 23-25 in Spring
Main Bird Hot Chicken will offer hot chicken available in six heat levels after its grand opening in Spring on Sept. 23-25. (Courtesy Main Bird Hot Chicken) Main Bird Hot Chicken has delayed its grand opening celebration from Sept. 9-11 to Sept. 23-25, according to a Facebook post from the business. A soft opening will be held the week before the grand opening. The eatery will be open from noon-9 p.m. during the grand opening celebration, and the first 50 people in line each day will receive free sandwiches, according to the post. Main Bird Hot Chicken is located at 7316 Louetta Road, Ste. B303, Spring, and serves Nashville-style hot chicken in varying spice levels. The restaurant also sells sides such as cheese fries and coleslaw. 713-739-8898. www.facebook.com/mainbirdhotchicken.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Acclaimed Rancher and Restaurateur Launches New Houston Restaurant in Garden Oaks
Felix Florez has borne many titles in his life: rancher, butcher, sommelier, chef. Now, he can add brick-and-mortar restaurateur to his résumé. Cherry Block Smokehouse, in Garden Oak’s Stomping Grounds at 1227 West 34th, is now open. The development is also home to Fat Cat Creamery and Little Dreamer Coffee.
Oak Forest Restaurant Week to benefit neighborhood's HOA
Proceeds collected from restaurants will go to the neighborhood's beautification fund.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Umami Japanese Restaurant Elevates Sushi in Sugar Land
At first glance, Umami Japanese Restaurant could be just another sushi joint in the suburbs, serving the usual rolls and nigiri. However, owners Jennifer and Jessica Park (no relation) aim to bring a different standard to sushi outside the loop. Their restaurant is in the corner of a small shopping center at 18921 University in the community of Riverpark, located on the southwest side of Sugar Land.
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
365thingsinhouston.com
Dip into all sorts of goods at gift & specialty shops in Houston
Spend some time hopping shelf to shelf for books, music, home decor and more at some of the best gift and specialty shops across Houston. There’s no shortage of retail adventures in Houston. Nearly every neighborhood in the city has its local gems worthy of a look, where shoppers will find everything from quirky toy stores to specialty boutiques with handcrafted items.
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
gotodestinations.com
The Most Essential Breakfast in Houston TX
A good breakfast spot can make or break your entire day. You wouldn’t want to start your day with a lackluster meal, right? Finding those tried-and-tested breakfast and brunch spots is essential in a new city. And we’re here to help you with that. Plus, a good brunch...
jhvonline.com
New Kosher Butcher store offers Houston one-stop kosher shopping
When it comes to keeping kosher, Laibel Hackner and Steve Fuerst want to make it as convenient and affordable as possible for their Houston neighbors. The two entrepreneurs recently opened their latest endeavor, Kosher Butcher, a one-stop shop for everything kosher in the Fondrenwood Shopping Center. The new grocery store...
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
If You Love Vintage Houses, You Can Own This 1920s Texas Home
We're always fascinated by interesting houses you can find off of websites like Zillow. We've talked about the house that comes with its own batcave (perfect if you wish to be the Batman), the house that came with a noose & we can't forget about the multi-million dollar mansion that hosted some...extreme parties.
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston
Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
How a Houston Elementary School Teacher Turned a Catering Side Hustle into a Comfort Food Goldmine
Patrice Farooq, owner of the popular Cupcake Kitchen Houston bakery and soul food restaurant, knows a thing or two about numbers, Southern cooking, and resilience. The former teacher spent 15 years of her professional career teaching science and math to elementary school students in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) before taking a catering side hustle to innovative new heights in Houston’s Historic Third Ward!
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns
Galveston Island Greek Festival Returns October 15 & 16. Celebrate the Mediterranean at the 38th Annual Galveston Island Greek Festival, October 15 and 16, with the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church at their annual party at 1824 Ball St. Immerse yourself in Hellenic culture at this lively...
'Terribly unsafe' | Motorcycle motorcade caught on camera in Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park
HOUSTON — Trails meant only for pedestrians and bikes were taken over by motorcycles Monday night and it was caught on video. “I was coming back from a walk or run,” Evan Lewis said. He's the one who shot the video of the motorcade. He said he first...
