ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The debate inside Schembechler Hall has come to a screeching halt, now that we’ve seen what we have on the field. Michigan’s quarterback competition — and controversy — is officially over, with sophomore J.J. McCarthy having made his first start. It was a stellar showing, with McCarthy having gone 11-for-12 for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Now, on the year, McCarthy is 15-for-16 for 259 yards — an incredible clip in terms of efficiency.
