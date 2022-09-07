Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery Makes National ‘50 Best New Restaurants 2022′ List
Z&Z Manoushe Bakery, owned and operated by the Dubbaneh family, opened in the exact location their grandfather opened a deli in 1982– the store that was home to Slice of Rockville for the last 11 years (1111 Nelson Street). Since September 2021, the restaurant has specialized in manoushe, a flatbread consisting of a simple yeasted dough which can have a variety of different toppings. The Dubbaneh family has told us that they look to “share the extreme generosity and hospitality that exists in Arab food culture with the local community.” and national food website, bon appetit, has noticed– including Z&Z in its “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” list.
Two D.C.-Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants List This Year
It happened again. Bon Appetit magazine is recognizing the D.C. region’s food scene on its 50 Best New Restaurants List, with H Street neighborhood “Indian-ish” spot Daru and Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery making the cut this year. The magazine praised Daru co-owner and bar manager Dante...
mocoshow.com
True Food Kitchen Gets $100 Million Investment
True Food Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant brand that has two Montgomery County locations (Bethesda and Gaithersburg), announced a significant round of capital investment led by two new investors, HumanCo and Manna Tree, supported by existing investor Centerbridge Partners. The more than $100 million round of funding is the largest investment for the 42-unit restaurant brand that was founded in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, creator of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid and world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine. The HumanCo team has several key investors, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who have joined Oprah Winfrey and others in backing the restaurant brand.
theburn.com
Sephora store at One Loudoun is open for business
The new Sephora store at One Loudoun in Ashburn officially opened its doors to customers Friday morning, September 9. A ribbon cutting ceremony was planned for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Back in February, The Burn was the first news outlet to break the news about Sephora opening in the popular...
theburn.com
Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie
Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
alxnow.com
Old Town Cocktail Week starts this Friday, and here’s what’s on the menu
Celebrations, seminars and themed events are on the menu for Old Town Cocktail Week. More than a dozen restaurants and retailers are celebrating all things cocktail starting on Friday, September 9, and lasting until Sunday, September 18. Participating businesses include:. 1799 Prime Steak & Seafood. Ada’s on the River.
theburn.com
Farm & Fork Kitchen opens this week in Ashburn for reservations only
The first restaurant from a well-known DC-area chef is getting ready to make its debut in Ashburn this week. But Chef Jorge Chicas is going to roll his new creation out nice and slow. As The Burn has been reporting ever since last September, Chicas has been working to bring...
ffxnow.com
Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend
Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA
The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the country
Perhaps it was fated that Aracosia McLean would turn into a local favorite. After all, restaurant owner Omar Masroor and his wife, Head Chef Sofia Masroor, already had two other successful restaurants in neighboring areas. Masroor reports McLean locals enjoyed his nearby eateries so much they asked him "more than 100 times" to open a restaurant in their city.
tysonstoday.com
Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 9 – September 11
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Fun and free outdoor movie night at Van Dyck Park!. Masks are encouraged. Please bring blankets and (low) chairs for seating. JeanFest22. September 10, 2022. Town Green: 12:00pm-5:00pm. Jammin’ Java:...
thezebra.org
From Chicken Soup, to Bagels, to Lobster Rolls, Check Out Foodie News for September
Alexandria, VA – It’s almost fall! Ninety-degree days are almost all behind us. Parents are breathing a sigh of relief as kids are back in school. We munched out during Alexandria Week. Life is good! Here’s what else is good around the ‘hood. Lots of love...
ffxnow.com
Farm festival returns to Reston Farm Garden Market later this month
A fall staple is returning to the Reston Farm Garden Market later this month. Owners Lowell and Bonita Weinstein announced today (Tuesday) that the annual fall festival will return on Sept. 24 through Oct. 30, bringing activities like a petting zoo, a train, moon bounces, and seasonal produce to the farm.
12-year-old Virginia boy opens candle store in Tysons Corner Center
12 year-old Alejandro Buxton is the first kid entrepreneur to hold a lease space in Tysons Corner Center.
ffxnow.com
High-rise housing with public, urban park proposed for Tysons’ Arbor Row
With the region’s office market still in flux, the developer behind Arbor Row in central Tysons will bet on housing instead. Cityline Partners recently submitted a proposal to Fairfax County asking to swap an office building that had previously been approved for the neighborhood’s Block C2 for a residential high-rise with ground-floor retail.
arlnow.com
The perfect match: Below-market financing and a new condo in Alexandria
Towngate North perfectly blends attainable luxury with convenient living by offering stylish new construction condominiums in Old Town North, Alexandria — with limited-time, below-market financing available. These one, two and three bedroom residences are designed to meet your needs, with a variety of single-level floorplans available plus dens and...
scenicstates.com
5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry
At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
National Air And Space Museum Tickets Available Starting Next Week
Starting next Wednesday at noon, you can get free timed-entry passes online to visit the west wing of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, which is set to reopen Oct. 14. All visitors will need passes to visit. The museum, located on the National Mall, has been closed...
Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu
A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village: Single Family Homes “Coming Soon” to New Bloom Village Development
Ryan Homes is advertising single family homes coming soon to the new Bloom Village development in Montgomery Village, starting in the low $700s. The 150 acre site will consist of townhomes, single-family homes, walking paths, picnic areas, a dog park and an edible garden. Bloom Village is the planned community...
