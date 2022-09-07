ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mocoshow.com

Rockville’s Z&Z Manoushe Bakery Makes National ‘50 Best New Restaurants 2022′ List

Z&Z Manoushe Bakery, owned and operated by the Dubbaneh family, opened in the exact location their grandfather opened a deli in 1982– the store that was home to Slice of Rockville for the last 11 years (1111 Nelson Street). Since September 2021, the restaurant has specialized in manoushe, a flatbread consisting of a simple yeasted dough which can have a variety of different toppings. The Dubbaneh family has told us that they look to “share the extreme generosity and hospitality that exists in Arab food culture with the local community.” and national food website, bon appetit, has noticed– including Z&Z in its “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” list.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

True Food Kitchen Gets $100 Million Investment

True Food Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant brand that has two Montgomery County locations (Bethesda and Gaithersburg), announced a significant round of capital investment led by two new investors, HumanCo and Manna Tree, supported by existing investor Centerbridge Partners. The more than $100 million round of funding is the largest investment for the 42-unit restaurant brand that was founded in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, creator of the anti-inflammatory food pyramid and world-renowned leader and pioneer in the field of integrative medicine. The HumanCo team has several key investors, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who have joined Oprah Winfrey and others in backing the restaurant brand.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Sephora store at One Loudoun is open for business

The new Sephora store at One Loudoun in Ashburn officially opened its doors to customers Friday morning, September 9. A ribbon cutting ceremony was planned for 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Back in February, The Burn was the first news outlet to break the news about Sephora opening in the popular...
ASHBURN, VA
theburn.com

Grand opening scheduled for Hanson Regional Park in Aldie

Exciting news — Loudoun County residents will soon have another massive regional park for them to recreate in and enjoy. Officials have announced that the grand opening ceremony for the Hal and Berni Hanson Regional Park will be held on September 23. The 257-acre park is located off Evergreen...
ALDIE, VA
ffxnow.com

Oktoberfests and fall festivals launch around Tysons next weekend

Theoretically, an intrepid day drinker could hit up all three of the Oktoberfest celebrations around the Tysons area scheduled for next weekend. Provided they have a designated driver or don’t mind quick Uber trips from the Metro: here’s where they’ll be going:. Kicking off a full day...
TYSONS, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These Bakeries Are Creating the Best Over-the-Top Cookie Treats in NoVA

The gourmet cookie craze has hit NoVA and these bakeries are baking up the sweetest creations in the region. Who doesn’t love a good old-fashioned chocolate chip cookie? The classic treat and its siblings — oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, to name a few — have dominated pantries, lunch boxes, cafés, and bakeries for as long as we can remember. However, in recent years, the traditional cookie has been mutating into something even more delicious. Gourmet cookies are on the rise. Much like the cupcake bakery trend of the late aughts, cookie-centric bakeries are springing up left and right. These shops specialize in cookies that are bigger and better than your regular grocery store cookies. Thick, chewy, crumbly, sweet — these treats have it all.
RESTON, VA
tysonstoday.com

Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend September 9 – September 11

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Fun and free outdoor movie night at Van Dyck Park!. Masks are encouraged. Please bring blankets and (low) chairs for seating. JeanFest22. September 10, 2022. Town Green: 12:00pm-5:00pm. Jammin’ Java:...
VIENNA, VA
ffxnow.com

Farm festival returns to Reston Farm Garden Market later this month

A fall staple is returning to the Reston Farm Garden Market later this month. Owners Lowell and Bonita Weinstein announced today (Tuesday) that the annual fall festival will return on Sept. 24 through Oct. 30, bringing activities like a petting zoo, a train, moon bounces, and seasonal produce to the farm.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

High-rise housing with public, urban park proposed for Tysons’ Arbor Row

With the region’s office market still in flux, the developer behind Arbor Row in central Tysons will bet on housing instead. Cityline Partners recently submitted a proposal to Fairfax County asking to swap an office building that had previously been approved for the neighborhood’s Block C2 for a residential high-rise with ground-floor retail.
TYSONS, VA
arlnow.com

The perfect match: Below-market financing and a new condo in Alexandria

Towngate North perfectly blends attainable luxury with convenient living by offering stylish new construction condominiums in Old Town North, Alexandria — with limited-time, below-market financing available. These one, two and three bedroom residences are designed to meet your needs, with a variety of single-level floorplans available plus dens and...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
scenicstates.com

5 Outstanding Wineries Near Harpers Ferry

At the picturesque intersection between the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers, the quaint town of Harpers Ferry has even more to offer than just great views: the wineries. While Harpers Ferry is located in WV, most of the best wineries are located south of town, in Virginia. While you may have...
HARPERS FERRY, WV
WDBO

Virginia country club apologizes for ‘appalling’ 9/11-themed seafood menu

A Manassas, Virginia, country club has apologized after advertising their special menu that was going to be served on the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack. The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour outraged social media users with menu items included a “Remember-tini,” a “2977 Chowder,” (an apparent reference to the death toll from the attacks), and a “Flight 93 Redirect” hot crab dip with crostini.
MANASSAS, VA

