pymnts.com
Open Banking Europe and Open Banking Exchange Merge to Create ‘One Global OBE’
Open Banking Europe announced Monday (Sept. 5) that it has merged with its international division, Open Banking Exchange, to form a single global organization called OBE. Open Banking Europe is a multiparty group that works with regulatory authorities, banks, third-party payment service providers and other ecosystem stakeholders to foster innovation, competition, efficiency and security around online payments in the European Union, per a company release.
coinjournal.net
XBO partners with Chainalysis to integrate best-in-class compliance technology
XBO.com, a digital asset exchange dedicated to making crypto accessible to investors of all experience levels, announced a partnership with Chainalysis to support anti-fraud measures, power its compliance program, and monitor risk. The collaboration will ensure that top-grade compliance technology is integrated into the solution right from the get-go, Coin...
Here's How To Start A Career As A Real Estate Agent
The glamorous agents of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" may make real estate look like it's all stilettos and office drama, but the surprising truth involves a lot more paperwork. According to a 2021 report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, real estate agents earn a mean annual income of $61,480, over $3,000 more than the national average. As explained by Forbes, salaries are dependent on location and level of expertise. In New York, for instance, the average agent can earn well over $100,000 each year. Netflix's Oppenheim agents are known to receive six figures from a single commission.
TechCrunch
As a startup founder, you really need to understand how venture capital works
Millions — billions — of dollars are flowing toward upstart tech companies of all stripes, and as the de-facto news hub for the startup ecosystem, we are as guilty as anyone of being a little bit on the “cult of capital” side of things. One truth is that successfully raising capital from a VC firm is a huge milestone in the life of a startup. Another truth is that VC isn’t right for all companies. In fact, there are significant downsides to raising money from VCs. In this piece, I’m taking a look at both sides of the coin.
Upfront Raises Additional $10M for Automated Patient Navigation & Engagement Platform
– Upfront Healthcare, a leading omnichannel communication, and patient engagement platform raise an additional $10M co-led by Baird Capital, Echo Health Ventures and First Trust Capital Partners, with additional participation from existing investors including LRVHealth, Hyde Park Venture Partners, and Nashville Capital Network. – As market demand surges for patient...
CashFlo Raises $8.7M to Extend Reach of Supply Chain Finance in India
Indian supply chain finance startup CashFlo has raised 700 million rupees (about $8.7 million) to reach more customers with its existing products and to develop new products for businesses. CashFlo offers solutions that help corporates and businesses with core finance process automation and cash flow management. It also helps small-...
morningbrew.com
EY plans split into 2 separate businesses
Execs at EY, where approximately 90% of your graduating class started their careers, approved a plan to split up its auditing and consulting/advisory businesses. The high-stakes move is intended to juice EY’s fast-growing consulting business by freeing it from conflict-of-interest concerns that have slowed it down. Because EY does...
New Investor? What You Need to Know to Become an Accredited Investor in 2022
If you don’t have much experience as an accredited investor, your knowledge might be limited to the fact that it allows you to potentially make big money. However, that opportunity also comes with more rules than what typical investments are subject to. Only certain groups of people qualify to...
Why “woke” approach to money management can be troublesome
What or who determines if a company is socially responsible? Increasingly, that determination is being made by a minority in some of the largest money managers in the U.S. through what is known as the ESG Index.
marketplace.org
Target’s the latest company to ditch mandatory retirement for CEOs
Target has not been having a great year. First, it found itself with a glut of inventory. Then, when it discounted all that stuff to get rid of it, profits took a nosedive. Now, the retailer says its CEO, Brian Cornell, will stay on for about three more years as Target works to get back on track.
Inc.com
How the CEO of GitLab Makes Effective Decisions Remotely
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How to Make Better...
Best Workplaces offer superior employee experience regardless of industry
Wegmans Food Markets is No. 1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list in the large business category. It’s easy to blame our workplace woes on the industry we work in with a resigned shrug:. “Work-life balance is nearly impossible in health care.”. “There’s nothing positive about...
Staff Motivation in Software Development Companies
There are several strategies you can employ to help keep your software developers motivated at work so that you can be more productive. The pandemic pandemic accelerated the transition to remote work for many tech companies and completely transformed the way developers work. A company that promotes positive leadership relations contributes to a positive team climate, which can boost the overall team performance. Leaders need to build the right mindset and behaviors within their teams. By setting the right tone, they will have a strong impact on their teams, and by creating an inspiring environment that propels your team to step up to new challenges.
pymnts.com
APIs, Algorithms Can Make Banking’s Promise of Automation a Reality
The promise of automation has always loomed large in banking. Clayton Weir, Co-founder at FISPAN, and Tony Wimmer, managing director, head of data and analytics at JPMorgan Payments, told PYMNTS that the promise makes the leap into reality with the aid of advanced technologies. At a high level, Wimmer noted...
Bank of America to fund Black, Latino low-income financial institutions
Two national coalitions of minority-led community development financial institution (CDFI) leaders are set to receive $25 million in funding from Bank of America. The National Alliance of Latino CDFI Executives (NALCE) and the African American Alliance of CDFI CEOs (The Alliance) announced the investment on Thursday, as part of the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB) National Conference in Washington.
protocol.com
Software is changing payments and banks should care
In the future, all payments will begin and end in software. In their annual report, McKinsey writes:. “As payments become integrated into broader customer journeys [i.e., software], the sector’s boundaries have naturally expanded … payments as a discrete experience is disappearing. The payments industry now encompasses the end-to-end money movement process, including the services and platforms enabling this commerce journey.”
cxmtoday.com
Neustar and LiveVox Partner to Improve Outbound Customer Contactability
Neustar and LiveVox are collaborating to help improve outbound customer contactability. The partnership integrates Neustar Caller Name Optimization (CNO) and SmartDial solutions into LiveVox’s four outbound dialing solutions. CNO helps enterprises designate verified business numbers for all outbound calls, ensuring they are not mislabeled, tagged as spam, or blocked....
Target drops mandatory retirement age, allowing CEO Cornell to stay
Target is dropping the mandatory retirement age for its CEO, allowing Chief Executive Brian Cornell to stay on for three more years. Cornell, 63, would have passed the age of 65 in that span. "In discussions about the company's longer-term plans, it was important to us as a board to...
foodlogistics.com
Food Retailers Investing in New Technologies to Improve Customer Experience
Despite a challenging year marked by a persisting pandemic, historic inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and labor shortages, the food industry is making significant investments to meet shoppers’ evolving tastes, according to the FMI—The Food Industry Association. “A major trend that has emerged from the pandemic is shoppers are...
