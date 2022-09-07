ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

sunnews.org

Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing

Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15

We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA

From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecoast.com

Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen

Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
IRVINE, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

White Linen Affair

Join the City of Carson in a night of music, food and entertainment at Cajun & Blues White Linen Affair. Take part in the second line parade headed by Kenny Sara’s Buc Jump Brass Band. Groove to the music Lady of Soul “Madame Dee” and “The Family”.
CARSON, CA
AdWeek

Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
LONG BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best La Verne Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of La Verne restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
KTLA.com

KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine

KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills

A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street

A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...

