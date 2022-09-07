Read full article on original website
ccnewspaper.com
The Original Lobster Festival September 9th-11th, 2022- Preview, Tickets
Times are subject to change without notice. Children 12 and under are FREE (carnival rides and games, food, drinks, and VIP Lounge are not included). FREE PARKING and new venue is 3x times the size to allow for physical distancing, carnival rides, private cabanas and more. Buy Tickets. Buy Online...
sunnews.org
Rainbow Car Show coming to Peter’s Landing
Great Autos Car Club started in the Palm Springs area in 1983 to give the LGBTQ community’s car enthusiasts a club of their own. Since then the club has become the largest of its kind on the west coast, according to officials with the club. The club now includes...
Things to do this week: Sept. 9-15
We’ve been in the midst of a scorcher lately, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight. That doesn’t mean we can’t have a little bit of fun, though. Dive into crustaceous treats at the Lobster Festival, or find a sweet spot outside to watch ‘Encanto’ for the hundredth time.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
orangecoast.com
Miss Bosscat: An Interview with Restaurateur Leslie Nguyen
Cofounder and creative director of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar, Leslie Nguyen oversees design and marketing efforts for six restaurants in O.C. and in Houston; both concepts are new at Lakeshore in Irvine. Her Miss Mini Donuts caters special events and private parties. Born in Louisiana and raised in Laguna Niguel, Nguyen began her hospitality career as a hostess, then server, then bartender, mostly at dives and biker bars; she briefly studied graphic design. In 2009, she opened the Daily Dose Sports Lounge in Irvine. The date tattooed on Nguyen’s shoulder—May 19, 2014—is when she got sober; the same month, she and business partner John Reed opened Bosscat in Newport Beach. If Nguyen’s restaurant-design ideas seem inspired, it’s because they are. They’re deeply personal, she tells Orange Coast. Consider the birdcages.
randomlengthsnews.com
White Linen Affair
Join the City of Carson in a night of music, food and entertainment at Cajun & Blues White Linen Affair. Take part in the second line parade headed by Kenny Sara’s Buc Jump Brass Band. Groove to the music Lady of Soul “Madame Dee” and “The Family”.
Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii
"It was quite a bit of a shock," a friend from the tightknit Long Beach swimming community said. "He had been working very hard to train for this event." The post Beloved Long Beach swimmer dies during open water race in Hawaii appeared first on Long Beach Post.
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
WATCH LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD for Los Angeles and across Southern California
Track the rain with live doppler radar from ABC7.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
2urbangirls.com
Community Alert: Bringing attention to suspicious vans possibly stalking women in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A community social media account is bringing awareness to suspicious activity near a CVS in downtown Los Angeles. The account describes a suspicious white van that represents a utility vehicle that bears no back license plate. It is alleged the van is stalking women in the area of 8th Street and Wilshire Blvd.
Introducing Cheap Fast Eats: LAist's Guide To Chowing Down For $10 Or Less. This Time We're In Pasadena
In our new monthly series, we visit neighborhoods across the city to find quick and tasty dishes that are easy on the wallet.
2urbangirls.com
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best La Verne Restaurants In 2022
With the almost endless amount of La Verne restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life a...
KTLA.com
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s news career started in her front yard in Irvine
KTLA reporter Lauren Lyster’s passion may be journalism now, but when she was growing up in Irvine it was dance. “It was just such a big part of growing up for me,” Lauren says. “I really feel like it was my biggest passion and, at the time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything else in my life, in that way, until I found journalism.”
Placentia restaurant credits salsa as secret ingredient for street taco success
Our Localish crew is in Placentia in Orange County, trying out street-style tacos. Restaurant owners consider a street taco authentic only if you finish the taco in just three bites.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Hit by Vehicle, Killed in Laguna Hills
A man riding a bicycle was fatally hit by a vehicle Friday in Laguna Hills. The man was fatally injured about 10 a.m. near Paseo De Valencia and Alicia Parkway, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Hylton. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. The motorist was...
The Best Food to Eat at L.A. Rams Games
Football season begins Thursday, September 8th, with a matchup between the L.A. Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Here's a look at the best food at L.A. Rams Games and what you should be eating at SoFi Stadium.
NBC Los Angeles
LA and Orange County Chase Ends in Two-Car Crash on Newport Beach Street
A chase through parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties ended with a two-vehicle collision Thursday in the Newport Beach area. Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available. The driver was on the 91 Freeway in southern Los Angeles County before heading south on the 5...
