Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 1: How to bet Raiders-Chargers, pick
Let's jump right into a tough divisional matchup in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The AFC west opens up with a bang when the Las Vegas Raiders head to familiar confines when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m ET in SoFi Stadium. Raiders wide receiver...
NFL Power Rankings: Kansas City Chiefs start season in top 5
Going into the first week of the season, almost all media power rankings have the Kansas City Chiefs as one of the top five best teams in the league. Football is back, which means so are power rankings. Every week national media do their best to rank every NFL team based on how good they think the team is. Check back here every Tuesday for a snapshot summary of where the Kansas City Chiefs land in a variety of power rankings.
Joe Burrow: 3 bold predictions for Bengals QB in season opener vs. Steelers
With the Cincinnati Bengals set to open their season on Sunday, it is time for some Joe Burrow Week 1 bold predictions. The reigning AFC Super Bowl representatives will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and expectations are very high for their franchise quarterback in 2022. Last season was almost perfect for...
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey wanted to be traded to Raiders during 2019 season
How close was Jalen Ramsey to being a Las Vegas Raiders? Closer than anyone might have imagined possible. During the 2019 season, there were some whispers and rumblings that Ramsey wanted to join the Raiders and that the team had interest. But after he was traded to the Rams, that quickly died down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bengals Release Final Injury Report Ahead of Sunday's Season Opener Against Steelers
Cincinnati hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday at Paycor Stadium
CBS Sports
Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 1 best bets from model on 138-97 run
The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season with an NFC North showdown on Sunday. The Packers won the division last season at 13-4 behind back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers, while the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings went 8-9 and finished second. Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs despite not allowing an offensive touchdown. The Vikings failed to win more than two in a row all season and lost two of their final three to miss the playoffs. The home team won and covered the spread in both matchups last season, with the Vikings winning 34-31 in Minneapolis. The Packers won 37-10 at Lambeau in January to eliminate the Vikings from the playoff race, but Cousins missed that game with COVID-19.
Yardbarker
Secondary, Offensive Line Among Raiders X-Factors in 2022
It’s obvious that the Raiders have upgraded their roster. It’s also obvious that the AFC West experienced similar upgrades across the board, leading prognosticators around the league to picking the Raiders to finish anywhere from first to fourth in the division. The Raiders face a daunting schedule this year not only due to the arms race in the division, but they face all four NFC West teams in interconference play. This includes the Super Bowl champion Rams, the 49ers and the Cardinals, who all look like playoff contenders.
5 key things to know about Chargers' Week 1 opponent: Raiders
The Chargers will open up the 2022 regular season at SoFi Stadium against division rivals Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT. To get you prepped for the Week 1 bout, here are five key things to know about Los Angeles’ opponent ahead of the matchup. Coaching...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
The Colts’ Connection with Every New Defensive Coordination
In the confusing web woven by the NFL offseason, the Colts now have a connection with all of the newly appointed defensive coordinators. Every NFL offseason is full of roster turnover, and coaches are far from immune to it. After the 2021 season, eleven NFL teams were on the search...
Week 1 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears kick off the 2022 NFL season against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off the Matt Eberflus era. But these teams couldn’t be any further apart in terms of public perception. The 49ers are expected to contend for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, many believe the Bears are destined to finish among the worst teams in the league.
Watch Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Who's PlayingLas Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles ChargersCurrent records: Raiders 0-0; Chargers 0-0What to KnowThe AFC West might be the toughest division in the N.F.L. The Chargers, Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders are each playoff calibers teams. Each team is led by a Pro Bowl quarterback and has offensive weapons a football coach dreams about having.This offseason, the Green Bay Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders for a first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. The trade did not surprise many fans, but with Adams arguably being the best in the league at his position, some felt...
CBS Sports
Colts at Texans: How to watch, time, date, TV, live stream, prediction as AFC South rivals battle in Week 1
Another regular season begins for the Indianapolis Colts with another different starting quarterback in Week 1. The Colts have rotated a carousel of quarterbacks in recent seasons, starting six different Week 1 starters over the past six years. This season, the Colts are giving a Matt Ryan an opportunity to resurrect his career after 13 excellent seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.
Comments / 0