The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2022 NFL season with an NFC North showdown on Sunday. The Packers won the division last season at 13-4 behind back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers, while the Kirk Cousins-led Vikings went 8-9 and finished second. Green Bay lost to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs despite not allowing an offensive touchdown. The Vikings failed to win more than two in a row all season and lost two of their final three to miss the playoffs. The home team won and covered the spread in both matchups last season, with the Vikings winning 34-31 in Minneapolis. The Packers won 37-10 at Lambeau in January to eliminate the Vikings from the playoff race, but Cousins missed that game with COVID-19.

