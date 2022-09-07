Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
US-NEWS-WEA-EARL-MCT
Chase and Greenwood Counties are on notice for Friday night. Lyon County? Not so much.
KVOE
Trio of reported structure fires in Allen ultimately connected to sewer smoke test
Allen has had several reports of structure fires that turned out to be related to a town project Thursday. From late Thursday morning into the early afternoon hours, three separate structure fires were reported to Lyon County Emergency Dispatch, triggering responses from Emporia, Allen-Admire, Miller and/or Reading. All three turned out to be part of the city’s sewer smoke test.
KVOE
Lyon County Commissioners receive parking proposal from local business owners Thursday
Lyon County Commissioners will be mulling over a trio of proposals from a pair of local business owners following their recent action meeting Thursday. The proposals come from Jarom and Melanie Smith owners of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws in downtown Emporia. The proposals are seeking the use of space owned by the county which currently houses Lyon County Area Transportation (LCAT) buses.
Emporia gazette.com
New bridge raising begins near Emporia
The latest bridge-raising project in Lyon County began Wednesday. As a result, part of two county roads are now closed. The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced the start of work in the area of Road 210 and Road K, about four miles north of the Emporia interchange.
KVOE
Simmons in different review processes for one-time Maynard Early Childhood Center
While Simmons Pet Food gets ready for its celebration concert involving Sara Evans and Ash Ruder on Thursday, it’s also gauging the situation at its future childcare facility. Spokesperson Julie Maus says Simmons has a pair of processes underway, including a needs assessment of its new facility at the...
KVOE
Reported house fire northeast of Emporia put out before firefighters arrive
Four different Lyon County fire departments were dispatched to a reported house fire northeast of Emporia on Thursday afternoon. Emporia Rural, Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Miller and Reading fire crews responded to the 2000 block of Road U after a grease fire was reported around 3:45 pm. The fire was out before firefighters arrived.
Emporia gazette.com
Sharon Faye Ewing
Sharon Faye Ewing, 65, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at her home west of Emporia, surrounded by her loving family and closest friends. She was born June 18, 1957 in Saronville, Nebraska the daughter of Darrell and Thea Smith Roemmich. Sharon attended a rural Saronville grade school and later graduated from Sutton High School with the Class of 1975.
KVOE
Police investigation continues into alleged incident involving members of Emporia High football; USD 253 not confirming unattributed discipline reports
Emporia Police continues its investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team. USD 253 Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says he can’t confirm unattributed reports of discipline against several players, including short-term suspensions. He also reminded residents the district can’t comment on any student discipline decisions because of student confidentiality policies.
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers asking for help with convenience store incident
Lyon County Crime Stoppers isn’t saying much about their recent request for the public’s help in solving a case. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding two people after an incident at a convenience store. The nature and the location of that incident have not been announced, but Crime Stoppers has posted several video screenshots of the couple. Those photos are online at KVOE.com.
Emporia gazette.com
Summer-like now; fall on horizon
Emporia's temperatures are above average. But they're not record-breaking brutal. Tuesday's high at the airport was 90 degrees. That was six degrees above normal for the date.
WIBW
White Lakes Mall has a potential buyer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the former White Lakes Mall property is one step closer to changing hands. The real estate broker for the property, Brian Lensing with United Country Real Estate, says it is under contract to a buyer. Lensing says he is confident the sale will be completed soon.
KVOE
No hospital trips needed after reported injury wrecks in downtown Emporia, near DeBauge Family Sports Complex
A pair of reported injury crashes Tuesday led to no hospital transports but tied up traffic at their respective locations. One wreck happened around 1 pm at the intersection of Roads 180 and G. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope says an eastbound Midland Care shuttle bus on Road 180 collided broadside with a northbound pickup on Road G, tipping the truck on its side and spilling its trailer load of lawn mowers.
WIBW
Longtime Emporia business owner remembered as a “force”
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Emporia businesswoman is being remembered as a “force” by local leaders. KVOE reports that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, community leaders and local business owners fondly remembered longtime local business owner Sharon Ewing who passed away on Monday. According to KVOE, Ewing was...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia High School football home opener spoiled by Liberal
The Emporia High School football team had its home opener on Friday night, but the party was spoiled as the Spartans were overmatched by Liberal, 53-0 at Welch Stadium. “They did game plan pretty well,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “They took away our ISO and zone read and at that point, they were able to start closing in on a lot of stuff. We had to start throwing the ball and if we don’t have success, they’re able to sell out on some stuff pretty quick and that’s ultimately what we saw happen. They shut us down in one phase, we were forced to do another and if you can’t do either one, we don’t have a lot of success.”
Highland Park student removed from campus after report of weapon possession
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A letter sent out to parents of students in Highland Park High School details an incident involving a student who brought a weapon to school. The letter sent out by Topeka Public Schools can be found below: As a result of a report from the parent of a new student that their […]
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls golf sets another team record at Seaman Invitational
Another match, another program record set by the Emporia High School girls golf team. The Lady Spartans won the Seaman Invitational with a new team record score of 321 at Village Greens Golf Course in Topeka on Thursday afternoon. Host Topeka-Seaman finished second with 332.
47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff N’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is hosting events throughout the weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field located on the premises of Mount Hope Cemetery. Twenty hot air balloons will take off starting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, followed by a balloon glow at 7:30 p.m. They […]
WIBW
Red Friday flag sales kick off at Topeka McDonald’s locations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Select McDonald’s locations - including eight Topeka locations - will sell Chiefs flags in honor of Red Friday; an annual event where the proceeds from sales will raise money for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas (RMHC). Red Friday will take place from...
