The Emporia High School football team had its home opener on Friday night, but the party was spoiled as the Spartans were overmatched by Liberal, 53-0 at Welch Stadium. “They did game plan pretty well,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “They took away our ISO and zone read and at that point, they were able to start closing in on a lot of stuff. We had to start throwing the ball and if we don’t have success, they’re able to sell out on some stuff pretty quick and that’s ultimately what we saw happen. They shut us down in one phase, we were forced to do another and if you can’t do either one, we don’t have a lot of success.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO