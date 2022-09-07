Read full article on original website
FREE: In-state linebacker talks WVU commitment
During the summer, Martinsburg (WV) linebacker Kamden Shallis worked out at West Virginia's camp, walked away with a preferred walk-on opportunity, and claimed it was "a dream" for him to be a Mountaineer. This week, he made that dream come true by committing to WVU on Thursday evening. "While I...
How to watch Michigan State vs. Akron: TV channel, stream, radio
Despite their proximity to one another, Michigan State and Akron haven’t played in more than a century. That’ll change on Saturday as the Zips come to Spartan Stadium for the first matchup between the programs since 1914, and just the third ever. MSU is coming off a 35-13...
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
Georgia vs Samford: How to watch, listen, stream the game
ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to take the field on Saturday to face Samford in Athens in the 2022 season home opener. Here's the rundown on what to expect in the non-conference matchup. TV, Streaming Info. Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 10.
Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. sets official visit: The only one he’ll take
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan basketball commit Christian Anderson Jr. will take an official visit to his future program on Sept. 23, his father told The Michigan Insider. It’s the only official visit the four-star guard, a prospect in the class of 2024, plans to take. “We’re gonna...
Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville
UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
247Sports
Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren
Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
Rutgers vs Wagner: Game predictions
Rutgers will soon kick off its second game of the season today with FCS Wagner next up on the schedule. Rutgers is an overwhelming favorite and while the game does not expect to be close, there are plenty of pregame predictions to make for this late Saturday afternoon contest. Blowout...
TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Florida
Following a 37-13 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) travel to The Swamp in Gainesville for its SEC opener against the Florida Gators. After a 31-game losing streak to to the Gators from 1986-2018, the Wildcats have now won two of its...
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Kansas
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season, opening Big 12 Conference play in Week Two, welcoming Kansas to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
GAME DAY: Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to improve to 2-0 for the sixth time in seven seasons, No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) hosts Washington State (1-0) on Saturday. The Badgers and Cougars have met just twice previously in school history with UW claiming both matchups. Wazzu is looking for its first win over a ranked team since 2018.
Live Updates: Vanderbilt football trails No. 23 Wake Forest 21-10 at halftime
Along with the annual rivalry matchup with Tennessee, one could argue that Vanderbilt's game against No. 23 Wake Forest on Saturday is one of the Commodores' two biggest games of the season. Coach Clark Lea and Co. may still have a long way to go in their rebuild of the program, but the 'Dores have a big opportunity to generate some momentum and buzz both within their own fan base and nationally if they can pull the upset.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details
Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
Texas vs. Alabama: Quinn Ewers' injury, Longhorns' upset bid at halftime generates media reaction
Texas and Alabama are knotted at 10 at halftime. Alabama coach Nick Saban expected a tough game heading into the top-ranked Crimson Tide's first road contest of the 2022 season and thus far, he was right. "We obviously have a huge challenge — a pretty heavy load — in terms...
Penn State legacy Anthony Sacca, a '25 LB, already highly coveted
Linebacker Anthony Sacca, a Penn State legacy, is making a return to Penn State's campus and eyeing a few other trips.
Watch: Bijan Robinson runs in a TD to tie it up with Alabama
AUSTIN, Texas — One of the most anticipated non-conference games of the 2022 college football season is going down inside Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium between Texas and No. 1 ranked Alabama. The Longhorns entered the Week 2 game as a 21-point underdog to the Crimson Tide,...
How to Watch: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Game day is here. No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh in the second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on ABC Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the ABC broadcast...
