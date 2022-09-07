Along with the annual rivalry matchup with Tennessee, one could argue that Vanderbilt's game against No. 23 Wake Forest on Saturday is one of the Commodores' two biggest games of the season. Coach Clark Lea and Co. may still have a long way to go in their rebuild of the program, but the 'Dores have a big opportunity to generate some momentum and buzz both within their own fan base and nationally if they can pull the upset.

