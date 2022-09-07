ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

247Sports

FREE: In-state linebacker talks WVU commitment

During the summer, Martinsburg (WV) linebacker Kamden Shallis worked out at West Virginia's camp, walked away with a preferred walk-on opportunity, and claimed it was "a dream" for him to be a Mountaineer. This week, he made that dream come true by committing to WVU on Thursday evening. "While I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State

It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas

The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville

UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren

Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Rutgers vs Wagner: Game predictions

Rutgers will soon kick off its second game of the season today with FCS Wagner next up on the schedule. Rutgers is an overwhelming favorite and while the game does not expect to be close, there are plenty of pregame predictions to make for this late Saturday afternoon contest. Blowout...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Florida

Following a 37-13 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) in Week 1, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) travel to The Swamp in Gainesville for its SEC opener against the Florida Gators. After a 31-game losing streak to to the Gators from 1986-2018, the Wildcats have now won two of its...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Kansas

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season, opening Big 12 Conference play in Week Two, welcoming Kansas to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

GAME DAY: Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to improve to 2-0 for the sixth time in seven seasons, No. 19 Wisconsin (1-0) hosts Washington State (1-0) on Saturday. The Badgers and Cougars have met just twice previously in school history with UW claiming both matchups. Wazzu is looking for its first win over a ranked team since 2018.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Live Updates: Vanderbilt football trails No. 23 Wake Forest 21-10 at halftime

Along with the annual rivalry matchup with Tennessee, one could argue that Vanderbilt's game against No. 23 Wake Forest on Saturday is one of the Commodores' two biggest games of the season. Coach Clark Lea and Co. may still have a long way to go in their rebuild of the program, but the 'Dores have a big opportunity to generate some momentum and buzz both within their own fan base and nationally if they can pull the upset.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, television details

Both Virginia Tech and Boston College will enter Saturday night’s contest looking for their first win of the season after both programs fell during the opening weekend of college football. Virginia Tech fell in the final moments to Old Dominion after quarterback Grant Wells threw four interceptions and a special teams breakdown provided a 10-point swing on Friday night. Boston College gave up a late touchdown to Rutgers on Saturday to see their lead slip away in the final moments.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

247Sports

247Sports

